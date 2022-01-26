St. Helena Boys Basketball: Saints bounce back, beat Clear Lake

The St. Helena High boys basketball team has found its 1-2 scoring punch.

After Micah Marquez scored a career-high 24 points in last Thursday’s 63-57 home loss to Fort Bragg, top scoring threat Will Meyer poured in 35 points to will the Saints past visiting Clear Lake, 62-49, on Tuesday night.

Meyer outscored the Cardinals in the second quarter himself, 13-5, as St. Helena grabbed a 38-18 halftime lead and cruised to their second North Central League I win of the season.

Harrison Ronayne added 9 points for the Saints (5-8, 2-3 NCL I), Charlie Carpy scored 6, Greyson Ittig 4, Ethan Drumm and Wynton Meyer 3 apiece, and Henry Dixon 2.

Clear Lake (6-5, 2-1 NCL I) outscored the Saints 20-13 in the third quarter.

“It was a little tense out there,” Carpy said. “We just needed to communicate better as a team — especially on defense. But we fixed it up and we pulled out the win.”

The senior hit a long-range basket to help stave off the Cardinals in the fourth.

“All the guys were expecting a rebound, but I sank that thing,” Carpy said.

Drumm, who had a 3-pointer in the fourth, was happy to hold Clear Lake under 50 points.

“Our defense is probably the best part of our team,” the senior said. “It was good to see us get a bunch of steals out there, being able to move fast and put the pressure on them early on.

“I was just really happy we got the team win. It was a good effort by everybody. I was watching my teammates trying to hustle to get the ball. It got a little intense, but I was glad we could pull it out.”

Against Fort Bragg, Ronayne added 11 points, Carpy 9, Ittig 6, Drumm 3, and George Gonzalez and Dixon 2 apiece.

But Marquez was the star.

“Micah had a super night shooting the ball, and that’s after suffering an injury in the second quarter,” Saints head coach Jim Gamble said. “He sat down and came back and had a great second half. His shooting is what kept us in the game. He really did a super job.”

But the Timberwolves outscored St. Helena 19-13 in the fourth quarter to secure their six-point win, but Gamble said after the game he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“Our kids just battled their rear ends off. They overcame adversity,” he said. “We were missing three starters who were out with COVID and so a lot of guys were playing out of position. We had one guy out there who’s only been out for three practices because he just arrived after suffering a football injury in the playoffs. So just super proud of the kids for playing so hard, playing out of position and overcoming so much adversity.

“It was a tight game. We were up (29-23) at halftime and then things started getting away from us when our two post players — one isn’t really a post player, Harrison Ronayne is usually a wing — got into foul trouble, and so we had a hard time corralling rebounds. Fort Bragg really benefited from getting a lot of offensive rebounds when those two were out with foul trouble in the third quarter.”

Gamble said the team would have plenty to work on in practice.

“We need to do a much better job of executing all of our plays, both offensively and defensively, and out-of-bounds plays,” he said. “But this was a really great team effort. No one tried to do it on their own, knowing we were shorthanded, and we have a lot to build on. It was our third game in six weeks and so it was really great to see the kids out on the court. From a mental health standpoint, it’s so great the kids can be out here even though we’re trying to manage this surge of omicron, but it’s important for all these kids to be on the basketball court and not in their rooms.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this story.

