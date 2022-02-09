St. Helena Boys Basketball: Saints on brink of hoop playoffs

Sparked by an aggressive trapping defense, the St. Helena High boys basketball team defeated visiting Willits on Friday night, 56-35.

The outcome was never in doubt for the hosts as they built a 34-16 halftime lead.

“The kids just played their tails off and they really played hard, especially the first half,” Saints head coach Jim Gamble said.

Will Meyer paced the Saints’ offensive attack with 13 points.

Cal Lehman, whom Gamble noted impacted the game on defense with his physical presence and determined rebounding, also had a good night on offense with 9 points.

“He was a difference-maker for us out there on the court,” the coach said.

Fellow seniors Harrison Ronayne and Charlie Carpy contributed 8 and 7 points, respectively.

Point guard Micah Marquez scored 6 points. Josh Johnson — who had been sidelined the previous two weeks because of illness — and Henry Dixon scored 4 points each. Senior captain Ethan Drumm and Charlie Knight scored 3 points apiece.

Shaun Stockley led the Wolverines (2-10, 0-6 NCL I) with a game-high 16 points.

The Saints went on to also win at Roseland University Prep on Tuesday, 61-52, improving to 6-5 in the North Central League I and 9-9 overall.

Roseland caught fire in the third quarter and outscored the Saints, 17-12, to take a 41-39 lead into the fourth.

St. Helena turned up the defensive intensity and stifled the Knights’ two strongest players. But the game was still tied with 3 minutes to go when Micah Marquez drained two 3-pointers for the Saints and Harrison Ronayne followed with another shortly after to seal the outcome. Cal Lehman had a huge presence inside and also helped close it out with two big buckets inside.

Marquez finished with a team-high 19 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and four 3-pointers. Will Meyer supplied 17 points, 11 of them in the first half. Ronayne scored 8, Lehman 6, Knight 5, Carpy 4 and George Gonzalez 2. Also contributing to the win were Greyson Ittig, Drumm, Johnson and Dixon.

In the first half, the Saints struggled offensively against the Knights’ 2-3 zone defense, which is designed to pack it in and make it difficult to score inside. Fortunately for St. Helena, its own pressure defense resulted in several transition baskets. The Saints went into the locker room with a 27-24 lead after strong rebounding by Lehman, Dixon and Knight.

“That was a complete team effort,” Gamble said. “Everyone contributed and the difference tonight was our team defense. Our stops on defense and getting out in transition kept us in the game until our shots started to drop. Despite their record, Roseland is a good team and they have a tremendous basketball pedigree. They won the Sutter Home Tournament two years ago.”

St. Helena will host Lower Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday in its Senior Night game, and will honor its seven 12th-graders beforehand. The Saints’ league finale will be Friday night at Kelseyville.

The Saints are ranked eighth in the North Coast Section Division 5 rankings. They will find out Sunday if they have made the playoffs.

JV Boys Basketball

St. Helena 59, Willits 45

Despite having just seven players on their active roster thanks to injury and illness, the Saints continued their strong play Friday night with the league victory at home.

Point guard Jack Robinson led three Saints (7-2 NCL I) in double figures with a game-high 16 points. Jonathan Iano scored 15 points and Sam Raunegger added 13 points for the Saints, who led almost the entire game.

Peter Oliver scored 5, Charlie Garrett 4, and Andrew Mendes and Lele Hanna 3 each.

Saints head coach Giules Particelli applauded his team for its effort and execution of its game plan. It featured intensity and discipline on defense coupled with patience and execution on offense.

“I think they executed pretty well,” he said, adding there were “a couple of breakdowns on defense, but that comes with the territory of a young team. But as far as intensity goes, I thought we brought that the entire game, and that’s what we bank on.”

The Saints held a 15-6 lead after the first quarter, and when they increased their advantage to 28-11 at halftime a rout appeared to be at hand. But the Wolverines, who were led in scoring by Mitchell Coughlin with 15 points, did not go quietly. In fact, late in the third quarter, they narrowed St. Helena’s lead to just 37-32.

But Iano, who hit several clutch shots, buried a 3-pointer to give the Saints a 40-32 edge entering the fourth quarter. Clutch shots from Iano, Robinson, Raunegger and Mendes extinguished any thought by Willits of staging a fourth-quarter comeback.