St. Helena Boys Basketball: Saints win 4 straight, fall in playoff opener

The St. Helena High boys basketball team routed Lower Lake 83-58 in its final regular-season home game last Thursday, outscoring the Trojans 50-24 in the second half.

“Our defense was really lax in the first half, and (Lower Lake) made some incredible shots,” St. Helena head coach Jim Gamble said of the opening 16 minutes. “In the second half, we just picked up our defense and that led to some runouts and led to some transition points and our shots were just falling. We scored 26 points in the third quarter and 24 points in the fourth quarter.”

Making the victory even more satisfying was the fact it was Senior Night for Henry Dixon, Ethan Drumm, Charlie Carpy, Greyson ittig, Josh Johnson, Harrison Ronayne and Cal Lehman. Each senior was honored along with their family during a pre-game ceremony.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Gamble was reflective when speaking about his seniors.

“I’ve been watching this senior class play Little League baseball, and to high school with JV basketball,” he said. “All seven of those guys just have tremendous passion and a love for playing basketball.”

Dixon, whom Gamble said played the best game of his career, paced the Saints with 13 points. Ronayne, who the coach said is the team’s best defensive player, and Drumm joined Dixon in double figures with 11 points each. Drumm, the team captain, accounted for three of the Saints’ 12 3- pointers. Ittig scored all 9 of his points from behind the 3-point line. Starting point guard Micah Marquez also had 9 points. Carpy, cited as a team leader and “glue guy” with Drumm, contributed 8 points.

Johnson and junior Will Meyer, whom Gamble noted had a rough shooting night, recorded 6 points each. Lehman and junior Charlie Knight added 5 points apiece.

Jett Gonzalez led Lower Lake with a game-high 18 points.

The Saints went on to win 58-50 at Kelseyville on Friday night to finish 8-5 in the North Central League I.

St. Helena played another up-and-down first half and trailed 32-27 at halftime — despite Meyer scoring 6 of his 18 points, Drumm all of his 7 and Ronayne all of his 5.

After making adjustments, the Saints got 12 of Knight’s 14 points in the third quarter and took a 45-41 lead into the fourth. Knight also had 12 rebounds for a double-double.

In the final quarter, behind 6 points from Meyer and 4 for 4 free-throw shooting from Marquez, the Saints sealed the victory. Marquez finished with 9 points, Johnson 4 and Carpy 2. Gamble said Jorge Gonzalez, Wynton Meyer and Ittig also played well.

“It was a great win,” Gamble said. “Kelseyville is always a tough place to win on the road. I’m super proud of the kids with their effort and resiliency. It’s been a roller-coaster of a year, with many absences due to illness and injury. Once we finally got the entire roster together for the first time this year two weeks ago, we went 7-2 in our last nine games.”

St. Helena, seeded 12th in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs, saw its 11-11 season — and four-game win streak — come to an end Tuesday night with a 51-38 loss at No. 5 seed International (20-7) in San Francisco.

St. Helena JV 62, Lower Lake 34

Wynton Meyer led four players in double figures as the Saints capped their home season on Feb. 10 with a NCL I thumping of the Trojans.

Meyer, on loan from the varsity squad, scored 14 points. Point guard Jack Robinson contributed 13 points. Sam Raunegger scored 11, and Xander Kelperis added 10. The trio of Peter Oliver and Max Lilavois scored 5 each and Gabe Bastos-Amaro scored 4.

St. Helena led the entire game, including 13-4 lead when the first quarter ended. Lower Lake, led by Charles Jones with a game-high 18 points, responded with an 8-0 run to open the second quarter that narrowed its deficit to 13-12. But the Saints outscored the Trojans 21-8 over the final minutes of the first half to rebuild their advantage to 34-20 at intermission.

Despite the 14-point cushion, St. Helena head coach Giules Particelli was not particularly pleased with his team’s lackluster defensive transition over the game’s first 16 minutes. It was something he pointedly addressed at halftime.

With Particelli’s message ringing in their collective ears, the Saints came out with a renewed energy and focus on both ends of the floor. It showed as they outscored Lower Lake 21-8 in the third quarter to put the game away.

With the game decided, Particelli emptied his bench as everyone on the active roster got significant. playing time.

While Particelli said he has been very pleased with his team’s constant improvement this season, he is keenly aware that the maturation of any team remains an ongoing process through the end of its season.

“We just try to piece together four good quarters if that’s ever in the cards,” Particelli said. “That’s our ultimate goal, to basically come out and play four solid quarters every game.”