St. Helena Girls Basketball: Saints honor seniors in final home game

The St. Helena High girls basketball team got most of its scoring from its juniors on Senior Night in a 56-35 loss to Roseland University Prep on Feb. 8.

But three of the four seniors, Alexa Aguila-Gutierrez, Emily Hernandez and Sofia Rodriguez, contributed 2 points apiece, while Andrea Tobon provided tough defense.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“I’m glad each one of them was part of the team this year. They all contributed in their own ways,” Saints head coach Leona Rexhepi said before the game.

“Andrea is a warrior, always wanting to play more and playing hard. Sophia has always been loud. She’s the one who gives us energy all night long. Whether she’s on the bench or in the game, she’s always energetic for us.

“Emily, our post player, has improved a lot over the year. I was trying to establish some new moves for her and she picked them up really well. I’m really proud of her. I wish she could come back one more year and see how far she would have progressed. Alexa has a high IQ for basketball. She made some great plays this year. We’re definitely going to miss her. Her energy and her positivity are going to be missed.”

Ella White scored 6 of her 8 points and Sofia Cupp had 5 of her team-high 9 in the first half, which saw St. Helena lead 11-8 after one quarter and trail just 22-21 at halftime. But the Knights outscored the Saints 17-7 and 17-6 in the last two quarters, respectively, to pull away. Lindsey Arellano had 18 of her game-high 27 points in the second half, including four 3-pointers, for the Knights (8-14, 5-9 NCL I).

Skylar Freutel added 4 points and Linnea Cupp 2 for St. Helena, which went on to lose its season finale 67-39 at Lower Lake two days later.

The Saints finished 2-17 overall and 0-11 in the North Central League I. They haven’t won a NCL I game since Valentine’s Day 2014, but hope to snap their 94-game league skid next season.

“I’m very excited for next year, with the JVs and juniors we have returning,” Rexhepi said. “I’ve seen a lot of growth and improvement. We’re hoping to get a team with 10 to 12 people and we’re going to start working on it earlier. This season I came in pretty late and things had to be speeded up. If we have time to work with each other and build chemistry, I think we’ll be fine.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.