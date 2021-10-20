St. Helena Girls Soccer: Net seems bigger for Saints in 2nd half of 4-0 win over Willits

Playing a North Central League I opponent it had demolished a month before, the St. Helena High girls soccer team got going in the second half of a 4-0 victory over visiting Willits last Thursday.
Sophomore midfielder Emily Escobedo Fabela had a hat trick and junior Eva Bowen scored once for the Saints, who led 1-0 at halftime.
It was a far different start for St. Helena than when the Saints visited the Wolverines on Sept. 14 and scored six goals in the first half of an 8-0 rout.
“We had the majority of control and quite a bit of attack on Willits, but we didn’t get as many shots off at first,” Saints head coach Milton Gallegos said. “We held them defensively pretty much. Offensively, we had them chasing quite a bit — we just couldn’t get goals. We had a very tough defense to penetrate, but we were able to capitalize on some opportunities. Overall, it was a solid game. We were never too worried that the lead was going to be given up.”
Gallegos was pleased with the play of junior Mabel Wilms and senior co-captain Kaylee Moura.
“Mabel was definitely one of our most solid players. She’s learning a new position of center mid and was really controlling the game,” he said. “Kaylee was our center back today and definitely had an outstanding game, creating attacks from the back, having a very disciplined game. She did a great job for us.”
The Saints went on to fall 2-0 at undefeated Roseland University Prep on Tuesday, after shutting out the Knights (14-0, 13-0 NCL I) in the first half.
Second-place St. Helena (10-4-1, 8-3-1 NCL I) hosts Lower Lake at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Saints then host third-place Fort Bragg in their Senior Day match at 4 p.m. Monday to close the regular season.
The North Coast Section playoffs start two days later.
Dave Mosher contributed to this story.
