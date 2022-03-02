St. Helena High Baseball: Saints top Greyhounds in opener, 7-4

The St. Helena High baseball team opened its season with a 7-4 home win over Healdsburg the night of Feb. 23, giving first-year head coach Joe Herdell his first victory as a high school varsity head coach.

Healdsburg scored all of its runs in the top of the first inning off Spencer Printz, but he teamed with fellow seniors Jasper Henry and Brent Isdahl to shut out the Greyhounds the rest of the night.

“Today was a good start,” Herdell said. “Spencer threw three innings and did a good job. We made a couple of mistakes defensively, but that’s normal for a first game and we’re glad to get that out of the way in the first inning rather than later in the game.

“Jasper threw three solid innings, and Brent came in to close the game in the seventh. They will most likely be our core pitching group. We have a number of other pitchers who we’re going to utilize, but those are the seniors that we’re going to rely on mainly this season.”

The Saints gave up just 3 hits while striking out 10 with no earned runs but did issue 5 walks, an issue for Herdell.

“That’s not necessarily a good outing,” the coach said. “But for a first game, it was what we wanted to see in a lot of different aspects. At the plate we did what we needed to do in certain situations — good fundamental baseball. Obviously we’re going to build on that throughout the season.”

The Saints out-hit Healdsburg 5-3, getting singles from seniors Miles Harvey, Harrison Ronayne, Thomas Herdell, Printz and Isdahl, and a sacrifice bunt from Justin Maldonado. They scored at least a run every time they went to the plate.

St. Helena did commit four errors, but it was three fewer than the Greyhounds and most were in the first inning.

“We have a strong defensive core in the infield and the outfield has had success at the varsity level, as well,” Coach Herdell said, “so we’re going to rely on our defense to make the plays when we need them and ride the backs of our pitching.”

St. Helena went on to fall at home Saturday to Piedmont, 8-1. They were out-hit just 7-6 but committed 3 errors to the Highlanders’ zero.

Harvey went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and Ronayne notched the Saints’ first extra-base hit of the season, a double. Printz added a single and run scored, Isdahl a base hit and walk, and Henry a single and RBI.

Henry pitched the first four innings and gave up 7 runs (6 earned) on 5 hits, 5 walks and 7 strikeouts. Ronayne threw the last 3 frames, allowing 1 earned run on 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

St. Helena was to visit John Swett on Tuesday night. Results were not available by press time.

The Saints host St. Vincent de Paul at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and visit Justin-Siena for a 3:30 p.m. game next Tuesday.

“We have seven or eight seniors and just four juniors,” Coach Herdell said. “There’s a couple of juniors we were expecting to come out and they decided not to come out, but we expect them to come back to the baseball field next year.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.