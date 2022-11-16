St. Helena High Cross Country: McClain, Williams lead Saints into NCS meet

St. Helena High senior Cleo McClain finished first out of 31 varsity boys in the North Central League I at the cross country championships for the Coastal Mountain Conference, which also includes NCL II, on Nov. 9 at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa.

“Our training course at Bothe is one of the more challenging courses,” St. Helena head coach Sarah Herdell said after a Sept. 28 home meet at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. “Spring Lake Park has some hilly terrain, so it’s also a challenging course.”

McClain clocked a time of 16:35 on the 3.05-mile course as the Saints’ top five all finished in the top 16 for a score of 38. Middletown was second with a 48, followed by Kelseyville at 69, Roseland University Prep at 91, and Cloverdale at 93.

Also for St. Helena, junior Justice Penterman was fifth in 18:49, freshman Cole Joy took sixth in 18:50, senior Andrew Hileman was 10th in 19:41, junior Thomas Baxter placed 16th in 20:53, and senior Oliver Wolf was 17th in 6:33.6.

In the CMC overall, with the NCL II included, the Saints finished fourth with a 113 behind Sonoma Academy (44), Point Arena (75) and Technology (85). There were 69 runners with the NCL II included and McClain finished second behind Sonoma Academy’s Tiernan Colby, who broke the CMC’s four-year-old Spring Lake course record by three hundredths of a second with a time of 15:21.

Against the entire CMC, Penterman was 17th, Joy 19th, Hileman 32nd, Baxter 43rd and Wolf 44th.

Calistoga High freshman Scott Boyadjieff finished 11th out of the entire CMC in 18:11.

St. Helena’s varsity girls finished second in the NCL I and third in the CMC overall.

Saints junior Eva Williams placed second out of 13 runners in the NCL I and eighth out of 59 in the CMC overall with a time of 22:18.

Also competing for the Saints were sophomore Tilly Dodd (fifth NCL I, 11th CMC, 23:10), junior Beatrice Anagnostakis (eighth NCL I, 18th CMC, 24:20) and seniors Talia Ricci (10th NCL I, 22nd CMC, 25:01), Erin Ries-Juncker (12th NCL I, 26th CMC, 25:32), Mabel Wilms (13th NCL I, 27th CMC, 25:36) and Haven Demchuk (13th NCL I, 44th CMC, 29:12).

St. Helena had the only junior varsity boys team in the NCL I and finished second to Sonoma Academy in the CMC overall, 36-52. Ilyas Hendricks led the Saints with a time of 20:46, as the freshman finished third out 31 runners. Also running for St. Helena were junior Gerald Rocha, who was seventh in 21:19, junior William Joy (10th, 21:34), sophomore Leo Fitzpatrick (11th, 21:34) and juniors Hugo Sanchez Garcia (24:41) and William Walter (35:30).

Calistoga High sophomore Graham Grove was 18th in 22:53.

The Saints will compete in the North Coast Section Championships on Saturday at Hayward High.

In a NCL I meet held Oct. 26 on Cloverdale’s 3.0-mile Treasury Wine Estate Course against the Eagles and Lower Lake, McClain took first place in 17:41. Diego Sanchez Garcia was third in 19:11, followed by Penterman (fifth, 20:24, Cole Joy (sixth, 21:18), Hileman (seventh, 21:58), Baxter (eighth, 22:01), Hendricks (23:40), Fitzpatrick (23:54), Sanchez Garcia (26:00), Larsen Moura (29:47) and Walter (35:44).

For the varsity girls, Williams was first in 24:16, Dodd third (25:55), Wilms sixth (28:06) and Anagnostakis seventh 30:10:00).

St. Helena hosted three NCL I meets at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. At the first, on Oct. 12, McClain took first place in 17:38, followed by Calistoga’s Boyadjieff (20:01), Penterman (20:12), Cole Joy (20:43) in the top four. Rounding out the Saints were Hileman (21:49), Baxter (21:50), Gerald Rocha (22:47), Wolf (23:25), Calistoga’s Grove (24:17) and Pacific Union College Prep’s Cristian Navarro and Elijah Priest (42:54).

“It went all right,” McClain said after the race. “I was hoping to break my course record of 16:54 but, I don’t know, I wasn’t really feeling it today and I kinda took it easy on the downhills. But we’re racing here two more times this year, so I think I’m going to break it again.”

McClain, who ran a blistering 16:04 at the Woodbridge meet, never broke his home course record. The lack of NCL I competition didn’t help. On Oct. 12 at Bothe, his winning time of 17:53 was 2 minutes and 45 seconds faster than the runner-up.

“Cross country is a little challenging because we don’t really do rankings,” Herdell said. “Really, every meet leading up to the CMC Championship meet is, quote unquote, practice. It’s not like most of the traditional sports where there’s sort of a seed by the end of the season.

“We have 24 runners this year, but for the section meet we can take only seven boys and seven girls. The Hayward course circumnavigates the school and there are three loops that are all a little bit different from each other. It’s very flat, so the kids tend to run really fast times. Last year, the boys went to the section meet and had a really fun time.”