St. Helena High Football: MacMillan returns to helm, 15 years later

It’s been 15 years since Ian MacMillan was last head coach of the St. Helena High football program, and it’s been a roller coaster of a decade and a half for the former Justin-Siena offensive lineman.
But here he is again, his career having come full circle. His predecessor, Brandon Farrell, stepped down after 12 seasons to coach and help raise his three daughters.
After coaching the Saints from 2004-06, MacMillan felt he needed to work closer to his Napa home. The math teacher transferred to Napa High and had a wonderfully memorable 2007 as a family man and defensive coordinator. Not only did he and Dana get married that year, but he helped head coach Troy Mott’s team win the school’s first-ever section title in football.
“I made friends with Troy and learned from him and saw what he did in his program, and we had an amazing run.”
The MacMillans bought their first house in 2009, in American Canyon. The next year, the town’s high school opened and MacMillan was hired as its first football head coach.
“It was, ‘Do I want to commute to Napa or have this opportunity to open a brand new school, which is in the same school district?’ I wasn’t leaving a job, just transferring to a different school site,” he said.
By now, MacMillan had developed a pattern of staying in a coaching job for three years. American Canyon had him for four, but only three at the varsity level. But it was the three new additions to the MacMillan family that forced him to leave the Wolves’ helm after the 2013 season.
“When I had to step down from American Canyon, it was a family decision. I had three in diapers and was teaching a full load, so something had to give,” he said. “I needed to take some time away from football to help my family, with three little ones running away and rolling around.
“I also had an opportunity after a little bit to go back up to Napa and help Mott on his staff. I was getting a little itchy not doing anything for a year or two.”
Sure enough, MacMillan was at Napa for three years, 2014-16, before Mott resigned over philosophical differences with the administration over how to move forward from a hazing incident. Most of his staff left with him, including MacMillan.
After that, MacMillan’s career could only go up — back Upvalley.
He had another three-year coaching stint, this time as St. Helena’s JV head coach.
“I got a chance to work with Coach Farrell, who is another amazing head coach who has done a terrific job, and learn from him and the wrinkles and stuff that he puts in and how he runs practice,” MacMillan said. “I’ve been lucky enough to be able to work with some of the greatest coaches in Napa Valley and take and learn from them and try to present it in my own way. That’s how you learn as a teacher, and how you learn as a coach is the same idea.
“You’re always trying to get better and learn about what’s good for the kids and how you can present it better, what little tweaks can you do to help maximize your kids’ efforts and abilities. You learn all that stuff from other people. I revert back to why teachers go to school and go to teaching credential classes. We need to have continuing education with the new times, new technology. It’s the same idea with coaching.”
MacMillan would have been JV coach for four seasons had the COVID-19 pandemic not force the Saints’ league to scratch football for the entire school year.
Meanwhile, the MacMillans moved into their beautifully remodeled home in Deer Park.
Unfortunately, it was Sept. 27, 2020, the day the Glass Fire broke out just down the hill.
“The day we moved in, the first night in our house, we were evacuated back down to Napa,” he recalled.
Their house would be one of 305 homes in Napa County to not survive the inferno.
Since having to leave the Napa hotel to which they had evacuated, they have been renting a home in downtown St. Helena near Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. Their landlady is Kathy Lapuyade, the mother of one of the linemen on his first varsity team in 2004.
“Stuff like that makes me never want to leave,” he said. “The nice thing about living in St. Helena is obviously we’ve been given a lot of help and a lot of support, which is one of the reasons why I wanted to do this — to give back, just because of how helpful and supportive the St. Helena community has been to me and my family after losing a house. How do you repay that kindness? This is one of those things I feel I can do.”
Between the pandemic and fire, it’s been the strangest of the many coaching changes MacMillan has gone through. But the game itself helps him push through, like when the 1997 Justin-Siena graduate helped the Braves sustain long drives with his blocking.
“Football, regardless, is the idea that you’re going to get knocked down more times than you want to, but you’ve got to learn to get back up,” he said. “That’s what life is, right? Life throws you curveballs. We lost our house, lost all our family possessions, things that we can’t buy back. But life keeps going. You can’t quit, you’ve just got to get up and keep going forward and thinking about the positives and not dwelling on the negatives.
“A lot of things happen that you’re not ready for. My father passed away from cancer when I was 15. There’s all these things that you’re not going to be ready for in life. It’s very similar to football: you’re going to fumble, throw an interception, miss a tackle, miss a block, things that you didn’t expect to happen. It’s how you react to those situations. That’s what I think the game of football teaches kids. When things don’t go your way, how do you react?”
Besides living in a temporary home and getting players ready for their first season in two years, MacMillan must share babysitting duties. His wife works as a veterinarian in Napa.
“Our twins are 6 and in kindergarten and our son is 8 and he’s in second grade, so they’re more capable of handling themselves, I guess,” he said of Zoe, Ava and Kai. “They’re not as hands-on as in the past, so I bring them to summer practice and they entertain themselves. They’ll ride bikes around campus or build a giant fort with the (blocking) bags and try to keep the players from knocking it down. Afterward I take them to the weight room and we do a little workout together. It’s good time to get out and get some exercise. They have a blast.”
He hopes to stay in this coaching position more than his traditional three years.
“This is the time I’ve got to learn to stay put. I had a moving fever when I was young, I guess,” he said. “I can’t put into words how much I love this community, how supportive it’s been, how great this school system is. I love that my kids are at the primary school. I couldn’t ask for a better school system for my kids to be in. We’re rebuilding our house right now; hopefully we’ll be in there in summer 2022.”
Another reason MacMillan wanted to be St. Helena’s head coach again was because he had bonded with Farrell’s staff and they had all created a culture and system that he didn’t want wiped out by head coach from out of town.
He’s kept Steve Vargus on as defensive coordinator associate head coach, and Steve Shifflett is back as wide receivers and defensive backs coach. Sam Licina is now the JV head coach and offensive coordinator and Joe Herdell is the JV defensive coordinator. MacMillan said he will be able to announce the hiring of two more coaches soon.
This is the time of year when high school football players are usually lifting in the weight room, and MacMillan has done his best to keep the pandemic from taking that away. The county finally emerged from the most restrictive purple tier of COVID-19 infection rate to the red, allowing more percentages of capacity indoors.
“Now that we’re in the red (tier), it’s gotten a little bit easier. I can bring nine kids into the weight room because that’s the percentage we’re allowed to have. A couple of kids have signed up for gyms in town. Because we share so many athletes, being a small school, we’ve got football kids doing track, tennis and baseball — which is all good, as long as they’re doing something and being active and getting some conditioning in and having a good time with friends. That’s what it’s about right now, just trying to get back to some normalcy.
“I know it sucks that we missed a football season. But the baseball team didn’t have a season last year. It’ll be a process trying to get them back into football shape. Football’s a physical sport, so hopefully we’ll get back into orange and be able to get more kids in the weight room.”
