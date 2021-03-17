St. Helena High Football: MacMillan returns to helm, 15 years later

“You’re always trying to get better and learn about what’s good for the kids and how you can present it better, what little tweaks can you do to help maximize your kids’ efforts and abilities. You learn all that stuff from other people. I revert back to why teachers go to school and go to teaching credential classes. We need to have continuing education with the new times, new technology. It’s the same idea with coaching.”

MacMillan would have been JV coach for four seasons had the COVID-19 pandemic not force the Saints’ league to scratch football for the entire school year.

Meanwhile, the MacMillans moved into their beautifully remodeled home in Deer Park.

Unfortunately, it was Sept. 27, 2020, the day the Glass Fire broke out just down the hill.

“The day we moved in, the first night in our house, we were evacuated back down to Napa,” he recalled.

Their house would be one of 305 homes in Napa County to not survive the inferno.

Since having to leave the Napa hotel to which they had evacuated, they have been renting a home in downtown St. Helena near Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. Their landlady is Kathy Lapuyade, the mother of one of the linemen on his first varsity team in 2004.