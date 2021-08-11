St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Carr to be honored for youth involvement

“When I was younger, my father moved around a lot,” Carr said. “I think I went to nine different schools growing up, so we finally settled down here in St. Helena. My father was a teacher at the high school.

"I finished my last two years of high school and went into the Army. When I got out of the Army, I wanted to stay here because it was a community where you knew everybody. The only problem was that around here, there was very little work.”

During his junior year, Carr was the student body president. As a senior, he was a member of the executive board. He said his election came as a result of a school prank.

“It scared the hell out of me,” he said with a chuckle. “I had to get up in front of the whole assembly and make speeches. It was an eye-opener. That was an election by ‘I dare you to do it.’ People kept saying, ‘You’re chicken — you wouldn’t do that.’ How much do you want to make a bet that I’ll do it? It was an experience working with the other students, advisors and administration. That taught me something. Heck, the first time in your life you get up in front of people, you weren’t the coolest guy in the whole auditorium, were you? I enjoyed it.”