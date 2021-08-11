St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Carr to be honored for youth involvement

All-weather vehicles can handle various types of inclement weather.
Given how Artie Carr wore many different hats in the St. Helena community, in and out of sports, one could say he was an “all-weather Carr" who kept many from veering off course.
Carr will be one of five inductees into the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s 2021 class, after the 2020 version was cancelled due to COVID-19.
With Carr having played a role in keeping the hall of fame afloat, along with a handful of board members after founder Jim Hunt passed away in 2017, his induction speaks ample volumes.
Carr will be inducted in the distinguished service honoree category, joining Gordon Anderson as a coach and Bret Del Bondio (1976), Bridget Maloney Malone (1999) and Robert Covey (2005) as athletes. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.
He graduated from St. Helena High in 1953 after he and his family moved to the northern Napa Valley in 1951, before his junior year. The football player started at running back and linebacker for the Saints and was second-team all-league as a senior.
Carr is best known for his longtime association with the Carpy Gang, St. Helena’s youth football program since 1936, as a coach from 1971-2008. From 2008-2015, he served as the Carpy Gang president. His son, Frank, also served as a longtime coach and board member.
Carr will join his longtime Carpy Gang sidekick, Bob “Bimmer” Sculatti, in the hall of fame. Sculatti, who died in 2008, was inducted in 2019 in the same category as Carr will be.
Carpy Gang founder Al Carpy was inducted in the first hall of fame class in 2013, also in the distinguished service category.
“It’s something I never expected,” Carr said of being inducted. “Bimmer, as far as I’m concerned, along with Mr. Carpy, were the mainstays of the Carpy Gang organization. To be able to work with Bimmer and be around him was a pleasure. You had to get to know Bimmer, but he was a lot of fun. He was the backbone of that whole organization.”
Carr’s impact on the community of St. Helena began shortly after he and parents Arthur Sr. and Henrietta, brother Dennis, and sister Judy relocated from San Jose. Carr spent his freshman and sophomore years at Campbell High. Years later, Carr’s own family — wife Peggy, son Frank, and daughter Kelly — established their roots in St. Helena. When Carr was not busy influencing lives and helping others, he made a living as a roofing contractor.
When Carr and his family moved to St. Helena, the Napa Valley was not known as wine country. Walnuts and prunes were the dominant produce, and Main Street was not clogged with bumper-to-bumper tourism traffic and luxury vehicles. Moving from a big city like San Jose to rural St. Helena was an adjustment, but it won Carr over very quickly.
“When I was younger, my father moved around a lot,” Carr said. “I think I went to nine different schools growing up, so we finally settled down here in St. Helena. My father was a teacher at the high school.
"I finished my last two years of high school and went into the Army. When I got out of the Army, I wanted to stay here because it was a community where you knew everybody. The only problem was that around here, there was very little work.”
During his junior year, Carr was the student body president. As a senior, he was a member of the executive board. He said his election came as a result of a school prank.
“It scared the hell out of me,” he said with a chuckle. “I had to get up in front of the whole assembly and make speeches. It was an eye-opener. That was an election by ‘I dare you to do it.’ People kept saying, ‘You’re chicken — you wouldn’t do that.’ How much do you want to make a bet that I’ll do it? It was an experience working with the other students, advisors and administration. That taught me something. Heck, the first time in your life you get up in front of people, you weren’t the coolest guy in the whole auditorium, were you? I enjoyed it.”
While athletics were influential in Carr’s life, he primarily credits his four years in the U.S. Army, 1954-1957, as the most formative years of his life, ones that developed him for future roles.
“When I was going to school, I never paid attention to anything,” he quipped. “I was one of those kids that was invited to take a vacation and spend some time in the military. It squared me away, and taught me discipline and how to take care of myself and others. It also taught me the facts of life.
“When I came out of the Army, I was more disciplined than when I went in. I got back into the community and I found myself a job. Then I started doing things to help out, such as getting involved with the fire department.”
Carr played football under head coach Walter Wattenburger and also competed in track and field. His events were the 180-yard low hurdles and 440-yard dash. In the former event, Carr’s best time was 22.3 seconds.
He especially considered assistant football coach Cliff McClain an influential figure.
“Cliff was more of our age, maybe four or five years older,” he said. “He related to us quite a bit and he taught us a lot. My coaches and teachers all tried to set me in the right direction and give me the guidance that I needed. Sometimes I followed it and sometimes I didn't.”
From 1961-1976, Carr was a volunteer fireman for the St. Helena Fire Department. He also served as the department treasurer and secretary, captain and second assistant chief during that time. Carr still maintains the department’s Christmas figurines, along with the fire museum.
In a sports context, his role was not limited to coaching. In 1963, he helped build the first Little League field at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School and the stands and dugouts at Crane Park. From 1966-1971, he was St. Helena Little League’s player agent and coached the Meyer's Chevrolet Corvettes.
“With baseball, I had a son that went through the program,” Carr said. “I first started when they were building the fields at RLS. That was right up my alley to volunteer, which I did as much as I could. Then my son became part of the baseball program. I stayed with it until he moved out. Somewhere along the line I got involved with the football program, which is what I always loved. I wasn’t much of an offensive player. I was more defensively inclined. As an offensive player, I was more of a blocker because I loved to hit people.”
Though as a coach Carr’s focus was preparing youngsters fundamentally for the high school level, he took pride in teaching them life lessons that would resonate. He never got too caught up in societal changes, but there was one common denominator that was paramount to him.
“I understood how you had to get along with everybody to get the mothers on your side,” he quipped. “If you had mothers on your side for their youngsters, you had it made. (Some of) the fathers just got in the way.”
They were mere bumps in the road for this Carr.
