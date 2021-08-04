St. Helena High School Athletic Hall Of Fame: Class of 2021's five inductees revealed

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall Of Fame has announced its class of 2021, which is scheduled to be inducted during the hall’s eighth annual induction ceremony Oct. 23 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.
The inductees are Art Carr, Class of 1953 (Athlete and Distinguished Service Honoree), Gordon Anderson (Coach Honoree), Bret Del Bondio, Class of 1976, Bridget Maloney Malone, Class of 1999, and Robert Covey, Class of 2005.
The ceremony will be preceded by a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $65 per person. Make checks payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and send to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574. Include your name, telephone number, email address, and the names of everyone attending in your reservation. Tables for 8 are available and recommended.
For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at (707) 968-5868, lisa@windybayllc.com, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or (707) 815-5535.
Here is a closer look at each inductee:
Artie Carr
Carr, who will be presented by Harland Morley (Class of ’54) and Frank Carr (Class of ’86), played a year of junior varsity football and a year of varsity at Campbell High and two years of varsity for the Saints, starting at running back and linebacker and earning second-team all-league honors as a senior. In track and field as a senior, he ran the 180 low hurdles in 22.3 seconds as well as the 440-yard dash.
He was the student body president as a junior and served on the Executive Board as a senior.
From 1961-1976, Carr was a volunteer fireman, department treasurer and secretary, captain, and 2nd assistant chief. From 1965-1998, he made and still maintains the department’s Christmas figurine decorations, which are displayed yearly in front of City Hall; he made all new figurines in 1998.
In 1963, Carr helped build the first Little League field at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. Two years later, he helped build the stands and dugouts for St. Helena Little League at Crane Park. From 1966-1971, he served as Little League Player Agent and coached the Meyer’s Chevrolet Corvettes.
For the Carpy Gang youth football organization, Carr coached the “C” team to four consecutive undefeated seasons from 1971-1975, was a part-time assistant coach with the “A” and “B” teams for Bimmer Sculatti from 1975-1985, was a defensive coach for the Varsity A team in 1985, was the head coach of the JV team from 1986-2015, and was president from 2008-2015.
Since 2014, Carr has maintained the fire department fire museum and since 2013 has served on the SHHS Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.
Gordon Anderson
Anderson coached at SHHS for 28 years.
From 1973–1980 as varsity baseball coach, he posted an overall record of 70-41, winning North Central League I titles in 1977 and 1978 and finishing as North Coast Section runner-up in 1978.
From 1974–1976, Anderson coached the cross country program to a varsity record of 4-0-1 and a JV record of 5-1, and also coached freshman basketball.
From 1987–1999, he coached Academic Decathlon teams to 13 straight county championships and a second-place finish at the state competition in 1989; eight members were state champions.
From 1988–1999 as assistant track and field coach, his girls teams won nine straight league titles (1990–1999).
From 2002–2008, his Academic Decathlon teams were county champions all seven years and two students were state champions.
Bret Del Bondio
Del Bondio was a three-sport athlete at the JV level as a freshman in 1972-1973 and at the varsity level as a sophomore and junior in wrestling, in track and field as a shot put and discus specialist, and football. He was football head coach Charley Toogood’s Outstanding Sophomore of the Year and as a junior made the All-NCL First Team on both the offensive and defensive lines, led the team in tackles and assists, was named Offensive Lineman of the Year, and shared Co-Most Valuable Player of the Year honors with Laverne O’Rourke.
From 1975–1976 as a senior, Del Bondio again did the throwing events in track and starred on both sides of the line in football.
In football, he was a 1975 Napa Register All-County Football selection, was selected by SHHS as a National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Northern California Chapter Outstanding Scholar Athlete for the 1975-76 school year, a member of a NCS Class A playoff team, and was named the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat’s Redwood Empire Lineman of the Year and a First Team defensive tackle, and received Honorable Mention as an offensive back.
Playing football for Santa Rosa Junior College from 1976–1978, Del Bondio made the 1976 All-Camino Norte Conference First Team Defense, and in 1977 won the Hard Nose Award and was again named all-conference.
For UC Davis football from 1978-1980, he won the Jim Ferrier Award got an outstanding transfer in 1978 while helping the Aggies reach the NCAA Division II playoff quarterfinals. In 1979, he was a Miller Sports Award Player of the Week, and was a Far Western Conference Defensive Player of the Week after tallying 11 tackles and two quarterback sacks against Santa Clara. He is also a UC Davis Football All-Time Letter Winner.
Bridget Maloney Malone
Maloney Malone played JV volleyball and basketball as a freshman and moved up to the varsity in both sports as a sophomore, notching 17 kills and 61 digs in volleyball and averaged 8.6 points in hoops.
As a junior in volleyball, she amassed 439 kills (third-most in SHHS history), 12.9 kills per match (sixth-most in school history), 347 digs (second-most in SHHS history), 10.2 digs per match (fourth-most in school history), 31 solo blocks and 29 service aces.
In basketball that year, she scored 264 points and averaged 9.8 per game.
As a senior in volleyball, Maloney Malone racked up 364 kills and netted 12.5 kills per match (both eighth-most in SHHS history), 33 service aces, 192 digs (7.1 per match) and 21 solo blocks. She also played a fourth season of basketball.
For her SHHS volleyball career, she was fourth in school history with both 820 kills and 9.2 kills per match and had 600 digs (sixth-most in SHHS history), 115 solo blocks (eighth-most in school history) and 62 service aces. For her basketball career, she had 367 points and scored 9.2 per game.
Robert Covey
Covey played JV football as a freshman, JV football, track and basketball as a sophomore, and track, football and wrestling as a junior, when the Saints were Coastal Mountain Conference champions.
In football as a senior, Covey’s 1,577 yards rushing and 265 carries were school records at the time, and his 22 rushing touchdowns were second-most in school history that year. His 1,577 total and all-purpose yards were seventh- and 10th-most, respectively, in school history at the time.
Also for that point in school history, Covey’s 266 yards rushing on 29 carries against Salesian on Sept. 18, 2004 and 254 yards rushing against Tomales a week later ranked first and second all-time. Against Salesian, his five touchdowns and 32 points ranked second and third all-time, respectively.
As a senior, he also made the All-NCL I team, All-County team, All-Redwood Empire team, and All-State Small School Second Team as a running back.
In wrestling as a senior, he was the 217-pound heavyweight league champion for the league-champion Saints, and also competed in track and field.
