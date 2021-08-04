St. Helena High School Athletic Hall Of Fame: Class of 2021's five inductees revealed

He was the student body president as a junior and served on the Executive Board as a senior.

From 1961-1976, Carr was a volunteer fireman, department treasurer and secretary, captain, and 2nd assistant chief. From 1965-1998, he made and still maintains the department’s Christmas figurine decorations, which are displayed yearly in front of City Hall; he made all new figurines in 1998.

In 1963, Carr helped build the first Little League field at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. Two years later, he helped build the stands and dugouts for St. Helena Little League at Crane Park. From 1966-1971, he served as Little League Player Agent and coached the Meyer’s Chevrolet Corvettes.

For the Carpy Gang youth football organization, Carr coached the “C” team to four consecutive undefeated seasons from 1971-1975, was a part-time assistant coach with the “A” and “B” teams for Bimmer Sculatti from 1975-1985, was a defensive coach for the Varsity A team in 1985, was the head coach of the JV team from 1986-2015, and was president from 2008-2015.

Since 2014, Carr has maintained the fire department fire museum and since 2013 has served on the SHHS Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.

Gordon Anderson

Anderson coached at SHHS for 28 years.