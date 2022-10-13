St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Humble Zaidel one of Saints' great coaches

Sometimes it’s not a matter of how long a person spent in one place, it’s about how impactful they were during their time in that position.

In one respect, Erik Zaidel is to St. Helena High athletics, specifically boys basketball, what George Davis was to St. Helena High football and what Jimmy Johnson was to the Dallas Cowboys.

He spent five seasons at St. Helena High, three as the varsity head coach, and finished with back-to-back CIF North Coast Section Class A titles in 1979-80 and 1980-81.

Zaidel will be one of five inductees into the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 29 at the Native Sons Hall. Katie Decker (2001), Madelyn Densberger Levesque (2011) and Charles Bertoli (2012) will be inducted as athletes while Jeff King (1974) will be inducted in the special category.

Davis, who was inducted into the 2014 class, coached Saints football to a 45-0 record from 1960-1964 and, like Zaidel in his sport, Davis has the highest winning percentage in St. Helena football history. Johnson, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, won including back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993 during just five seasons with the Cowboys.

Zaidel fashioned a record of 51-21 in winning 71% of his games, which remains the best winning percentage by a boys basketball coach in school history.

He coached the Saints JV team during the 1976-1977 and 1977-1978 campaigns, going 19-22 overall. They were 15-5 overall and 9-1 in NCL I the latter season.

Zaidel took over the varsity team in 1978-1979 after Herb Burquez retired. The Saints went 10-12 in his first season with seven sophomores on the varsity team. The Saints followed with back-to-back 20-win seasons along with the section titles.

He found out of his induction through Jim Gamble, the centerpiece to those Saints titles. Gamble is the co-chairman of the board for the Hall of Fame along with Tom Hoppe. Zaidel, however, did not find out via phone call.

Zaidel and his wife, Carrie, live 15 miles south of Denver in Highlands Ranch, Colo., and have two sons, Michael and Brian. They were on a trip to Truckee and later the Napa Valley. Zaidel played golf and later had a chance to visit another former player, Darren Bohan.

Little did Zaidel know what news awaited him while they had dinner at Gamble’s house.

“Jim was proposing all kinds of toasts,” Zaidel said. “I thought we were all toasted out. He said I have one more toast. Then he told me that I would be inducted into the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame. That was a pretty emotional moment. I had really mixed emotions about getting into the Hall of Fame. It’s too great of honor to seriously decline, but I don’t think of myself as a Hall of Fame coach. That’s just speaking from the heart. I was blessed with two Hall of Fame teams. All I can do is share the honor with these guys.”

Besides his players, Zaidel gave effusive praise for assistant coach Wayne Cooper, who played the role of buffer between Zaidel and the players.

“He was the good cop to my bad cop,” Zaidel quipped. “I sort of forget what a jerk I was at times. I remind them, ‘I know you guys didn’t love me all the time.’ They respond with, ‘Oh, heck no.’ It’s like the famous Bobby Knight quote, when he says you’re a knucklehead, don’t listen, but if he says you’re being a knucklehead, you’d better listen.”

Zaidel attended Chico State and UC Berkeley before earning a bachelor's degree in secondary education from San Francisco State and received his teaching credential from the University of San Francisco. He also served active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1971.

Zaidel taught numerous courses throughout his teaching career, but the primary ones were U.S. History, American Government and Photography. Besides his stint at St. Helena, Zaidel’s athletic endeavors outside of playing sports were at Salesian High (JV boys basketball head coach and assistant varsity coach, 1971-73), Ells High (assistant football coach, JV baseball coach, varsity boys basketball assistant, 1973-76), Napa Valley College (men’s basketball head coach, 1981-84), El Cerrito (varsity boys basketball head coach, 1984-86) and Vintage (varsity boys basketball head coach, 1986-91, 2005-06; athletic director, 2005-07). The JV baseball roster Zaidel coached included former Major Leaguer Willie McGee.

Zaidel’s coaching journey spawned while on the freshmen team at Chico State, but he received very minimal playing time. Zaidel had the option of trying out for the varsity team the next season but knew that even if he had made the team, his playing time would have been scant.

He transferred to UC Berkeley knowing he wanted to coach, but not knowing what he wanted to teach. From there, he became acquainted with Richmond High varsity head coach Rich Abel and JV head coach Russ Critchfield — who would serve as Vintage’s head coach from 1994-98 — and became a scout.

“When I was at Chico, even though I didn’t play, the freshman coach was Gene Anderson. I thought he was a really good coach,” Zaidel recalled. “Then I said, ‘I want to be like this guy.’ My skills as an athlete were limited, so if I am going to do this for the next 20 years or so it’s going to have to be as a coach.”

“I worked with Rich, then went into the Navy. Before I went on active duty, I helped Russ at San Francisco State for six weeks. That got the fires burning. As I was coming out of my active duty two years later, Russ said Pete Newell Jr. needed a JV coach. He was the coach at Salesian. When I was younger, I was a Cal fan. Pete Newell Sr was one of my heroes. When Pete Jr. left, Russ took a varsity job, so instead of interviewing with Pete, I spent time talking with Russ. We have become friends.”

Zaidel added that Critchfield and Abel each served a different purpose for his coaching journey. The former was instrumental from a basketball strategy standpoint, while the latter was prominent from a motivational perspective.

“All of the people that Russ worked for are ones I got to know well and spent time picking their brains,” Zaidel said. “I met (legendary UCLA head) coach John Wooden through Russ and got to work his camp. Rich was fantastic in terms of working with kids and motivating. If I had to pick one person who mentored me in that respect, it was Rich.”

Count Zaidel among those who firmly believe it’s not just a convenient cliche that coaching and teaching going hand-in-hand — that practice time is where teaching takes place, just as it does in the classroom.

He even advocated having the gym doors locked during practice.

“I went to some schools, St. Helena was one, where they weren’t used to that,” Zaidel said. “I loved the years I was in St. Helena. (Principal) Walt Hamby was a great man and great educator. I told him that I can’t have people walking through the gym during practice. He and (athletic director) Pat Delger were receptive to that. Then when I went to Vintage, I told (principal) Tom Presscott the same thing. Tom got that done for me.

“In my classroom, I don’t have a lot of distractions. I need that same ability to get rid of distractions. Coaching is teaching. There is really no difference, except for the subject matter.”

From a scheme standpoint, Zaidel’s offense and defense did not have labels. But with the latter, he preferred man-to-man over zone. With the former, he liked the up-tempo brand.

Zaidel witnessed two different community dynamics. In St. Helena, the Saints were the lone ticket in a one high school town. In Napa, there were split rooting interests between Napa and Vintage. In Richmond, there were divided rooting interests between Richmond and El Cerrito.

“I never really thought of it as preferring St. Helena's situation compared to Napa or Richmond other than it was a small school,” Zaidel said. “I didn’t really enjoy the rivalries between Napa and Vintage. The kids were great but the parents and general population could get a little crazy. At St. Helena, the big rival was Calistoga. It was somewhat similar other than the fact that it was nine miles up the road instead of crosstown.”

What Zaidel enjoyed most about coaching the Saints was the fact that everyone had a clearly defined role and they used it to their individual advantage to help the team prepare to win. What was also pleasing to Zaidel was that the teams disliked losing as much as, if not more than, they enjoyed winning.

“I’ve always said those teams were not the most talented that I coached, but they were the most enjoyable,” Zaidel said. “Kevin (Swope) was the heart of the team as well as the leader. You’d better follow him because he was a tough one. Cam (Clark) was the brains. By the time he was a junior, his brother was nicknamed ‘Radar.’ I always thought Cam was ‘Radar’ because he knew what I wanted before I asked for it.

"Jim (Gamble) was the most talented and extremely humble. Guys knew that he worked as hard if not harder than anybody. They did not resent the fact that he got a lot of credit; I tried to deflect it to the other guys. We had a bunch of role players. They hated to lose. They were willing to make sacrifices. I don’t remember having a major issue that dragged the team down."

He mentioned Joe Densberger, who coached the JV boys basketball for 10 years at Vintage and 12 at St. Helena before becoming the Saints' varsity head coach for four seasons. Gamble succeeded him and had the keys the last four campaigns. He has now handed them over to second-generation Saints coach Giules Particelli, whose father Ray coached St. Helena from 2007-09.

"When Joe first played for me, he had a no-dribble rule," Zaidel said. "Then he graduated to the one-dribble rule. He eventually graduated to the two-dribble rule but never got beyond that, but Joe was OK with that. He was a rebounder that scored inside. He was a good passer.

"Kevin was similar to the Draymond Green role. He might not shoot the ball more than three or four times, but he was fine with that. He was tough as nails and a tenacious rebounder. Then there were a bunch of guys like John Gomes, Mike Duarte and … I could go on down the line.”

Zaidel has maintained relationships with various players he coached at St. Helena. Among those who have gone into coaching include but are not limited to Clark, Gamble, Densberger, Bohan, Ouvidio Gomes and Ismael Martin.

“It was a great way to see them carry forward the idea of coaching,” Zaidel said. “So many of them have been successful in whatever they have done. I think we’ve got three guys with MBAs. Even the guys that didn’t get a college education have been really successful in what they have done. I got a taste of this when Jim went into the Hall of Fame. Getting back together with almost everyone was great.”

Even in retirement, the coaching and teaching has not left the 75-year-old Zaidel. He and his wife, Carrie, relocated to Colorado to spend more time with their grandchildren, Jackson and Layla.

“I did quite a bit of school work with them, especially during COVID when schools closed down,” Zaidel said. “We opened up what we call Papa School. That kept me plenty busy and was really fun. As a result, I got involved with a couple of Jackson’s teachers. They asked parents if they wanted to read in the classroom. We couldn’t read in person the first year because of COVID. We read online and then the next year read pretty frequently with the kids and had a ball with that. When I retired, I always wanted to be a kindergarten substitute teacher but never got around to doing it, so this was the closest it got to happening.”

Regardless of time and venue, Zaidel remains amply impactful.