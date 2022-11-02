St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: School record holders, mushing legend inducted

ST. HELENA — The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame is continuing its legacy while in the process of adding to it.

The Hall of Fame, which was formed in 2013, gained five new members on Saturday night at the Native Sons Hall. Katie Decker (class of 2001), Madelyn Densberger Levesque (class of 2011) and Charles Bertoli (class of 2012) were inducted as athletes. Erik Zaidel and Jeff King were inducted in the coach and distinguished service categories, respectively.

Jim Gamble, who is the organization’s co-chairman along with Tom Hoppe, reiterated how the Hall of Fame’s motto is centered around “preserving history, honoring excellence and connecting generations.”

Artie Carr, Mike Werle, Jenny Hernandez, Andy Navone, Darrell Quirici, Donna McCornack, Gordon Anderson, Jane York and Jessica McCornack also comprise the board.

Gamble also told attendees Saturday night that the organization has received permission to move forward, with help from SHHS Principal Ben Scinto, on the planning and construction of an Athletic Hall of Fame room in the foyer of the gym.

“The Hall of Fame is a big mystery to anyone outside of this room because there is no website,” Gamble said. “The goal is to break ground in March and have it completed by the end of 2023. The idea behind building the Hall of Fame room is to motivate and inspire the next generation of St. Helena’s athletes.”

When 1962 SHHS graduate and Hall of Fame founder Jim Hunt passed away in July 2017, there was a big void. Werle took the reins with the help of others before bringing Gamble on board.

“Even though it was a gut-punch losing Jim Hunt, there was never a question of continuing the work of the Hall of Fame,” Werle said. “Three years later, we were able to bring Jim Gamble on board to lead our organization. It was a smart move, considering his dedication and commitment to the ideals and purpose of the Hall of Fame, ‘Preserving History, Honoring Excellence and Connecting Generations.’

“We really had no idea what to expect, but with all of the research and work that Jim Hunt put into the formation of the organization, we knew success was a matter of the rest of us on the committee carrying on Jim’s vision.”

Each presenter and inductee gave a speech that encapsulated the inductee’s journey.

Here is a closer look at each inductee:

Madelyn Densberger Levesque

Levesque starred in volleyball and basketball for the Saints before continuing her volleyball career at Sonoma State University.

Will Densberger, Madelyn’s father and a 1978 SHHS graduate who played three sports for the school, was the Saints’ girls basketball coach during a record-setting time in program history. During a four-year span from 2007-2011, the Saints amassed a record of 76-34.

“Maddy, I want to tell you from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate how much you helped me grow as a coach and father,” Will said. “Your tenacity and accomplishments with the way you worked with teammates and the grace with which you did that was beyond impressive. I appreciate how you made my life fuller.”

Levesque was the Player of the Year on the All-Napa County and All-North Central League I South teams as a senior in both volleyball and basketball. As a senior in volleyball, she was All-State first team for Maxpreps.com and, for the third consecutive year, started in the Junior National Tournament.

She was the Academic Athlete of the Year and 2009 Redwood Empire Player of the Year. Between volleyball and basketball, she holds 13 school records.

Levesque was a four-time All-Napa County Superlative Award winner in basketball and a two-time winner of such an award in volleyball. She was a three-time All-California Collegiate Athletic Association First Team selection and two-time All-American at Sonoma State. She helped the Seawolves win two CCAA championships and reach four NCAA tournaments.

“My love for sports began because of my admiration for my brother (Morgan) and sister (Meagan),” Levesque said. “As long as I can remember, I would watch them play sports and want to be just like them. They were really my bar. I’m also up here because my dad relentlessly pushed me to be the best I could be. It didn’t matter if it was school, basketball or volleyball, he never allowed me to believe there was anything I couldn’t do. Being an athlete shaped my entire being and that started here at St. Helena High School.”

Erik Zaidel

Zaidel’s time at St. Helena High was brief but enormously impactful. He spent five seasons at St. Helena High, three as a varsity head coach, and finished with back-to-back CIF North Coast Section Class A titles in 1980 and 1981. He still has the highest winning percentage for a coach in St. Helena boys basketball history at 71% (51 wins, 21 losses).

Cam Clark, who graduated from St. Helena in 1981, presented Zaidel — still known by many as “Z.” Clark played for Zaidel at both St. Helena and Napa Valley College.

“Coach was never going to be our best friend because your best friend knows everything about you and still likes you,” Clark quipped. “We didn’t want Coach to know everything about us because we didn’t want to disappoint him. We have too much love and respect for him.

"It was not all sunshine and rainbows playing for him. Z was not a tolerant person when it came to coaching. You did things his way or you just didn’t play. Playing for Coach was much bigger than basketball. For him, the big win was going to be later on when he got to see us grow up. We were choreographed by a master tactician who put character and relationships first.”

Zaidel coached the Saints JV teams to 19-22 and 15-5 overall records in 1976-77 and 1977-78, respectively, going 9-1 in NCL I the latter season. He took over the varsity in 1978-79 after Herb Burquez retired. The Saints went 10-12 in his first varsity season with a team that included seven sophomores, but followed with back-to-back 20-win section-championship seasons.

“A long time ago, a wise old man told me ‘If you stick around long enough, sooner or later you outlive the truth,” Zaidel quipped. “It’s an incredible honor to be here and welcome to the geriatric version of the program. My dad told me that I could do anything that I put my mind to and, of course, my mom told me not to listen to my dad.”

Zaidel had numerous former players from his time in St. Helena in attendance from various time zones.

“I’m proud of what all of these guys have accomplished in life,” Zaidel said. “They didn’t like losing and they were collectively raised by parents that taught them that success does not come without hard work and sacrifices.”

Jeff King

By his own admission, King’s high school athletic achievements were modest while competing in football, wrestling, and track and field. He was presented by Craig McMullen, a football teammate who graduated from St. Helena in 1972.

“Jeff didn’t know the word ‘quit’ and he is still that way,” McMullen said. “He had to be because of our team. We weren’t very big in size or numbers. He was always positive and a true leader. Then after being sacked again, he’d jump up like the Energizer bunny and get back to the huddle. He was actually more like a Timex. He took a licking and kept on ticking.”

King has 17 major mushing victories. He won the Kuskokwim 300 nine times (1991-93, 1997, 2001-03, 2006, 2013), the Iditarod four times (1993, 1996, 1998, 2006), the Copper Basin 300 twice (1995, 2010) and the Yukon Quest (1989) and Tustumena 200 (2000) once each. Only six others have won the Iditarod as many times as King has.

He is also in the Shasta County and Iditarod halls of fame, having played quarterback as a freshman at Shasta College before falling in love with Alaska and dog sled racing.

“Considering all of his success, I remembered how humble he was,” McMullen said. “We speak the same language. Jeff has a couple of good sayings, like ‘My first idea isn’t always my best’ and ‘Walk like you’re going somewhere.’ Can you imagine heading into the wilderness in a 1,000-mile dog sled race and it’s dark, the snow, the wind, 40-50 degrees below zero? He’s not alone. He’s got an ax, a pair of snow shoes, a bag, a headlamp and 16 dogs to take care of. To Jeff, that’s fun, too.”

Even though King was not inducted as a traditional athlete, he spoke effusively of his formative years in St. Helena.

“This feels more like a reunion to me than a hall of fame ceremony,” King said. “I’m very flattered to be recognized here today. Much of what I got going started here in St. Helena. My years here laid the groundwork for a very successful career in Alaska. St. Helena motivated me to work hard and dream. St. Helena means more to me than I mean to it.”

Katie Decker

Decker was a standout as a setter in volleyball for a program that regularly made the postseason, and as a shortstop for a softball team that made the postseason for the first time in school history. Presenting her was Sarah Bertoli, a 1984 graduate who starred for the Saints’ two state volleyball champion teams and was Decker’s JV coach.

“The Willits Wolverines, Fort Bragg Timberwolves, Lower Lake Trojans, Middletown Mustangs, Clear Lake Cardinals, Cloverdale Eagles and Kelseyville Indians, I mean Knights, these were just a few teams that were nervous when they knew St. Helena volleyball was on that hot, smelly, yellow school bus with no seat belts and probably no first-aid kits, they were scared because I brought Katie Decker with me,” Bertoli said.

“Katie was beyond just an athlete. She did everything right. She was always on time for practice and never complained. She was not 10 feet tall, but she played like she was. Katie didn’t come with a quit button. This little town is about people like Katie Decker.”

Decker was an all-league choice twice in volleyball, receiving All-Superior California Athletic League Honorable Mention and All-North Central League I First Team honors. She was also Honorable Mention All-NCL I in softball.

In volleyball, Decker is the school’s all-time leader with 2,541 career assists and 61 single-match assists. In softball, she is tied with LeeAnne Crowe (1985) for doubles in a single season with nine. Decker is in the top five among season and career leaders in 10 categories in both softball and volleyball.

“I was here (at Native Sons Hall) as a 4-year old in ballet shoes, tights, a tutu and a leotard,” Decker recalled. “That was about 30 seconds before I realized that I was not cut out for ballet and came to the realization that athletics would be my calling.

“I was always told it’s not whether you win or lose but how you play the game. While this is true, healthy competition is still a huge part of the game. I believe you must have a deep passion for your sport, play fair and play hard. I was blessed to be born and raised in St. Helena and am truly humbled to be recognized with this honor today.”

Charles Bertoli

Bertoli was presented by Quirici, a 1977 St. Helena graduate who coached the son of Jamie and John Bertoli in baseball at both the Little League and high school levels.

“The first time I noticed Charles was when he was 7 years old,” Quirici recalled. “We were at Little League tryouts. While most kids were playing catch with their dads, getting warmed up, Charles and John were playing some form of trying to kill each other. They were over on the side throwing the ball as hard as they could. I watched this and thought, ‘Oh my God, these guys are going to hurt each other.’ I thought this kid is something special.”

Quirici did not get to draft Bertoli while in the Little League Minor Division. On the Majors side, the draft was based on a point allotment system. Bill Narlock, who coached St. Helena Little League for 38 years and passed away in 2018, also wanted to draft Bertoli.

“To make matters worse, we had become friends with the Bertolis,” Quirici said of himself and his wife, Jill. “Jamie tells me ‘You’ve got to draft Charles. Jill tells me ‘You’ve got to draft Charles.’ I knew I wanted to draft Charles. As fate would have it, the draft was in Bill Narlock’s living room. Bill’s then-wife, Alice, was in charge of the draft. The bonus of getting Charles was that I got John as an assistant coach and Jamie as our scorekeeper.”

Bertoli enjoyed a decorated career at St. Helena High before going on to play football and club baseball at Boise State.

As a high school football player, he was the NCL I South Offensive MVP, a Redwood Empire First Team Offense selection, and the Newcomer of the Year on the All-Napa County team in 2010. He was the NCL I Offensive Player of the Year, Napa County Player of the Year, and Redwood Empire Offensive Player of the Year in 2011. He was also honored in 2011, along with teammate Ian McCaffery, as the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athletes for the Napa chapter.

Bertoli established seven records that were school marks at the time, before 2022 graduate Ivan Robledo broke them. Bertoli still holds the school record for touchdowns in a season with 37.

In baseball, he played for three years on the varsity team. He was First Team All-NCL I and All-Napa County all three of those seasons.

“The Quiricis were a second family for me since I was 8 years old,” Bertoli said. “They have been just as much part of my life as anyone since I started playing sports. You guys are really special to my family and will be for the rest of my life. I appreciate the honor and, to the other inductees, it’s humbling to be standing up here with you guys.

"None of this is possible without everyone in this room. My parents have not missed a practice or game since I was 4. To my family and everyone in this room, I would not be up here without you guys. Sports has taken me to many great places around the country.”