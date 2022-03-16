St. Helena High School Baseball: Saints teams snap four-game skids

The St. Helena High baseball team, after four straight losses, recorded its first win since its season opener with a 7-4 victory over visiting Winters on Tuesday night.

The Saints (2-4) broke a scoreless tie with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning. Winters (2-5) fought back with a four-spot in the top of the fifth.

But St. Helena plated two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth before middle relief pitcher Harrison Ronayne (1 1/3 innings, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts) and closer Brent Isdahl (1 hit, 2 strikeouts) blanked the Warriors the rest of the night.

The Saints out-hit Winters 9-4, led by Thomas Herdell (2 for 3, triple, 2 RBIs, run scored), Jasper Henry (2 for 4) and Isdahl (1 for 3, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored). Adding a base hit each were Spencer Printz (1 for 4, stolen base, run scored), Miles Harvey (1 for 3, 2 runs), Orlando Segura (1 for 3, RBI, run scored) and Will Meyer (1 for 3, RBI). Justin Maldonado added a sacrifice bunt and Harrison Ronayne was hit by a pitch.

It wasn’t the prettiest game defensively, as St. Helena had 5 errors and Winters 4. Printz got the win, pitching the first 4 2/3 innings and allowing 4 unearned runs on 2 hits, a walk and 5 strikeouts.

Berean Christian 10, St. Helena 0, 5 innings

The Saints managed only 3 hits against the visiting Eagles from Walnut Creek on Saturday — from Ronayne (1 for 2), Isdahl (1 for 2) and Printz (1 for 2) — while three St. Helena pitchers combined to give up 9 earned runs on 8 hits and 6 walks.

Tom Reed pitched a 2-hitter with 7 strikeouts and no walks for Berean (4-3), which scored in all but the second inning.

“We faced another good team. Berean Christian came out guns blazing,” St. Helena head coach Joe Herdell said. “Their pitcher stayed the entire game on us because we weren’t having much success at the plate and that’s stuff we’ve been working on. We had a good week of practice this week, though it didn’t necessarily translate to what we wanted to see today.

“But we’re taking steps forward. That’s all we can do at this point. I’ve always done what I can, in any coaching position, to put the onus on myself and figure out a way to make the kids perform to their potential, and I just haven’t found that right now. The team has a little clicking to do still. But once we do, these guys have what it takes. I’ve seen it before.”

Softball

St. Helena 9, Winters 1

The Saints (3-4) got back in the win column Tuesday by playing errorless defense behind starting pitcher Aribella Farrell (4 innings, no runs, 2 hits, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts) and relievers Thalia Smith (2 innings, earned run, 2 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts) and Reese Dahline (1 inning, walk, strikeout).

Winters committed 5 errors behind freshman Bayla Garcia, who pitched all 6 innings and allowed only 4 earned runs while striking out 4 with zero walks and one hit batter.

But the Saints amassed 12 hits — from Linnea Cupp (3 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored), Gema Jimenez (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, stolen base, run scored), Farrell (2 for 4, double, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Skylar Fruetal (1 for 4, double), Andrea Tobon (1 for 3, RBI), Blythe Brakesman (1 for 4, run scored), Sofia Cupp (1 for 4) and Dahline (1 for 1, double, RBI, hit by pitch, 2 runs scored).

American Canyon 15, St. Helena 4, 5 innings

The Saints got on the board first at their St. Helena Showdown on Friday, in the bottom of the first inning, but American Canyon answered with a seven-run outburst in the second and a five-spot in the top of the third.

"We started off a little slow. We saw only four or five pitches in our first at-bat and went down 1-2-3," American Canyon head coach Roger Harris said. "And then St. Helena put one up on us, and the mood changed."

St. Helena responded with two in the bottom of the third, but the Wolves outscored the hosts 3-1 in the fifth to stop the game by the 10-run mercy rule.

"We got run-ruled, but getting run-ruled by the team (Harris has) got is not anything to be ashamed about," Saints head coach Brandon Farrell said. "We had opportunities to make it a little more competitive score-wise. There were a lot of things we did well. We definitely attacked the ball against a good pitcher a lot better, hit balls a lot harder — we got more on the barrell. We pitched all right. We had balls off the bat that were playable balls. We just got lost in a couple of innings with the speed of how they play. They are an impressive team."

Alexandria Yra pitched all five innings for the win, allowing 2 earned runs on 4 hits, 6 strikeouts and 2 walks.

"We love coming up here and competing with Brandon and his girls," added Harris. "Who wouldn't want to play softball up here?"

East Nicolaus 11, St. Helena 1, 5 innings

The Saints lost again on Saturday in a loaded preseason against schools mostly bigger than theirs as Danni Farris pitched a one-hitter for the Spartans in the St. Helena Showdown contest on Saturday.

East Nicolaus scored 10 runs in the third inning to go up 11-0.

Fruetal nixed the shutout bid in the top of the fourth with an RBI triple that drove in Smith, who had walked. They were the Saints’ only base runners as Farris struck out 10 in the mercy rule-shortened game.

Smith started in the pitching circle and allowed all 11 runs (8 earned) in 2 1/3 innings, yielding 6 hits and 7 walks while striking out 2. Farrell pitched the last 1 2/3 frames, fanning 4 and walking 1.

Track and Field

Saints break records in Martinez

St. Helena, after opening the season at Santa Rosa High’s Big Cat Invitational on March 5, competed in the Tim Bruder Relays a week later at Alhambra High in Martinez.

Breaking the school record in the 4x200 relay were junior Eva Bowen and sophomores Lily Desmond, Eva Williams and Mia Hernandez while placing second in 1:52.51, behind Alhambra (1:50.13).

The 100-100-200-400 sprint medley relay — where the first two members of each quartet run 100s, the third a 200 and the fourth a 400 — saw Desmond, Bowen, Williams and Hernandez finish fifth in a school-record time of 2:00.91.

Bowen, Desmond, Hernandez and Williams recorded the second fastest time in school history in the 4x100 relay, placing fourth in 52.47 seconds.

The St. Helena boys notched a school record in the 4x800 relay, where freshman Diego Sanchez, sophomore Andrew Rayner, and juniors Leo Rodriguez and Cleo McClain placed sixth in 9:47.05.

Placing fifth were senior Charlie Carpy in the 110 hurdles in a personal record 17.75 seconds, the 200-200-400-800 sprint medley relay team of junior Weston Staid, Rodriguez, junior Keaton Smith and McClain in 4:08.49, and the 1200-400-800-1600 distance medley relay team of Rodriguez, junior Clayton Crean, Smith and McClain.

At the Big Cat Invitational, McClain led the boys with two personal records. The junior was eighth out of 41 runners in the 800 in 2:13.63, and 14th out of 62 runners in the 1600 in 4:43.54.

Hernandez led the girls by placing eighth out of 35 sprinters in the 200 in 28.31 seconds, and 12th out of 49 sprinters in the 100 in 13.91.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.