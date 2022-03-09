St. Helena High School Report: Saints struggle on the diamonds

Give the St. Helena High baseball team credit for trying to toughen up for North Central League play, by scheduling a couple of tough private schools.

Even Tuesday’s 19-0 loss at Justin-Siena was a chance to expose areas where the Saints need work.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“I think our pitchers need to mix it up a little bit differently,” St. Helena head coach Joe Herdell said. “I’ve already begun to talk to our pitchers and catchers about mixing up the way they approach every batter.”

The Braves (5-0) out-hit the Saints 20-5 and committed zero errors, while St. Helena had three. The game was stopped by the 10-run mercy rule after the hosts scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth.

“Justin-Siena just flat-out hits the ball well. They hit the ball where we weren’t,” Herdell said. “We didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes. We still need to reduce the mistakes that we do make, keep those at a minimum. But tonight was a matter of them putting the bat on the ball. It didn’t matter who we threw at them. They’re a well-hitting team and I wish them good luck in their season.”

The Saints got a double from Thomas Herdell and singles from Spencer Printz, Harrison Ronayne, Justin Maldonado and Brent Isdahl, who also walked.

Printz pitched the first 2 2/3 innings and gave up 9 runs (7 earned) on 12 hits, including a home run. Miles Harvey allowed another 10 runs (6 earned) on 8 hits in 1 inning. Josh Johnson issued the staff’s only walk before Ronayne got the last out.

“I don’t think they were embarrassed. They played a great team,” Coach Herdell said of the Saints. “I’ve consistently said this to them, that so far in our preseason we’re better than what we’ve shown. They just need to build up the confidence in themselves, put the time in and the effort in at practice, and they’re going to start seeing dividends pay off in the games that we play.”

The Saints will try to get back on track when they host Berean Christian (2-2) of Walnut Creek at 3 p.m. Saturday.

St. Vincent de Paul 10, St. Helena 7

The Saints put up a six-spot in the first inning and made it 7-0 in the second Friday night, but the Mustangs blanked them the rest of the game. The Petaluma squad took control with five runs in the fifth and four in the seventh and out-hit them 10-8 for the night.

St. Helena (1-2) left 12 runners on base, nine more than did St. Vincent (2-0).

“Disappointing loss,” Joe Herdell said. “We came out gangbusters, had them down 7-0 and we let them chip away at us. We made a few mistakes on defense and they capitalized when we didn’t. We’ve still got a lot of baseball to play this season and we’re going to learn from our mistakes and we’re going to get better.”

Leading the Saints at the plate were Zantos Segura (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, stolen base), Jasper Henry (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, walk, run) and Brent Isdahl (2 for 4, walk, 2 runs).

Also contributing in the box score were Spencer Printz (1 for 4, stolen base, run), Micah Marquez (1 for 3, stolen base, run), Harrison Ronayne (4 walks, stolen base, run), Thomas Herdell (2 walks), Orlando Segura (RBI, walk, stolen base, run) and Will Meyer (RBI).

Henry pitched the first 6 1/3 innings and allowed 10 runs (3 earned) on 10 hits, 6 strikeouts and no walks. Isdahl got the last two out, one on strikes.

“Jasper pitched a hell of a game,” Coach Herdell added. “He had 6 strikeouts and really just gave up 2 hits in the first four innings, and then they started getting the bat on the ball after coming through the order again. There’s always the next game and as long as each of us learns from our mistakes, including coaches, we’re golng to get better.”

Carter Payte (3 for 4) and fellow senior Dante Antonini (2 for 4) each drove in 3 runs for the Mustangs.

Softball

Piedmont 7, St. Helena 4

The Saints’ second straight loss, at home Tuesday night, evened their record at 2-2.

After St. Helena tied it 2-2 with two runs in the third, the Highlanders (2-1) scored three in the top of the fourth and two in the sixth. The Saints answered with only two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

“Every game has been a little bit better in terms of the bats and we’ve been relying on the terrific pitching,” Saints head coach Brandon Farrell said. “You can’t be perfect pitching every single time. We weren’t today. We weren’t close to where we were trying to put it, and that’s going to be a killer every time. That’s the big difference.”

The Saints will host a pair of 2-0 teams in their St. Helena Showdown this weekend. American Canyon visits at 6 p.m. Friday and East Nicolaus at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We have two games this weekend and they’re both tough and we’ve got to give it our best effort,” Coach Farrell said.

Windsor 1, St. Helena 0

The Jaguars (3-2) got a leadoff single, stolen base and RBI single from their first two batters and that was all they needed to hand the visiting Saints (2-1) their first loss on Friday.

Windsor got only one more hit the rest of the game, from Mia Avila, off St. Helena’s Ari Farrell (11 strikeouts). Jaguars starting pitcher Grace Boyle also gave up only 3 hits in six innings, and no runs despite striking out only 3. Avila gave up 1 hit with 1 strikeout in the seventh.

St. Helena got singles from Alexandra Hill (2 for 3), Linnea Cupp (1 for 3) and Blythe Brakesman (1 for 2), and sacrifice bunts from Gema Jimenez and Sofia Cupp.

JV Baseball

St. Helena 6, Justin-Siena 5, 9 innings

The Braves (3-2) traveled Upvalley on Tuesday to take on their longtime rivals and the Saints (1-1) won a thriller. Wynton Meyer was hit by a pitch, stole second base and scored the winning run with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on a ball that got by the catcher.

St. Helena got on the board in the bottom of the second by scoring four runs after two outs were recorded. Xander Kelepanis walked, stole second, went to third on an errant pickoff attempt. Sam Peck followed with a walk and stolen base, before Tom Woods’ infield ground ball was booted and rolled into right-center field to score two runs. Micah Marquez followed with a double to left-center to score Woods and then scored on a dropped fly ball.

The Saints added another unearned run in the bottom of the third to go up 5-0, when Peck was safe on an error, stole second, went to third on a dropped third strike, and scored on a passed ball. Justin-Siena tied it with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Spence Nelson kept the Saints in the game with outstanding relief pitching, as the Braves had two runners on in the top of the ninth with one out but could not score. Gray went to the mound in the ninth for the Braves and promptly hit Meyer who then stole second setting up his baserunning play for the Saints win.

The Saints won despite getting out-hit 10-3. Their three hits came from Justice Penterman (1 for 3, 2 walks), Peck (1 for 3, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases) and Marquez (1 for 5).

Nelson (4 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 5 strikeouts, hit batter) got the win in relief of starter Marquez (3 innings, 2 hits, strikeout, walk, hit batter) and Penterman (2 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).

“St. Helena is much-improved and their coach, Dann Cullan, has done a great job with only 10 players,” Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer said. “Got to give them credit. They made some clutch plays."

The Saints will host Berean Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.