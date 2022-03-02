St. Helena High Softball: Farrell picks up wins as Saints start off 2-0

Aribella Farrell pitched an extra-inning complete game and three innings of relief to get both wins as the St. Helena High softball team opened the season with a pair of wins.

On Friday, Farrell allowed host Sonoma Valley just 2 hits in 8 innings as the Saints outscored the Dragons 3-1 in the extra frame to prevail 4-2.

On Tuesday, St. Helena edged visiting St. Vincent de Paul of Petaluma, 3-2. The Mustangs scored in the top of the first, the Saints tied it in the fourth, St. Vincent went back ahead 2-1 in the top of the sixth. But St. Helena came through with 2 runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Freshman Talia Smith pitched the first 4 innings, allowing 1 earned run on 3 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Farrell yielded an earned run on 2 hits, 2 walks and 8 strikeouts in the last three frames.

“Talia also plays in the outfield. She’s super athletic and super dynamic, and she’s only going to get better,” said Saints head coach Brandon Farrell.

The Saints, who were out-hit 5-4, saw Linnea Cupp go 2 for 3 with a double, RBI, walk and run scored. Farrell and Smith each added a single, stolen base and run scored. Smith stole 3 bases and Mia Wagner had one.

At Sonoma Valley, Farrell allowed 1 earned run on 2 hits, 4 walks and 12 strikeouts in 8 innings. She also went 2 for 3 with a stolen base, RBI, walk and run scored. Linnea Cupp was 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Sofia Cupp had a single, stolen base, and run scored. Skylar Fruetal walked, drove in a run, and scored a run, Gema Jimenez scored a run, and Smith drew a walk.

“We came through again,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said Tuesday night. “Their pitcher pitched very well and we battled through some tough at-bats. It wasn’t our most aggressive game offensively, but we were able to push through a run (in the third) with a big extra-base hit from Linnea to start things off, and she stole and squeezed and got herself to score. Talia got on at the right time and used her speed — she has tremendous speed — and we had two big hits from Ari, and Linnea again. Right now we’re pitching very well and playing good defense, and that’s how you win one of those (close) games.”

The coach said last week the Saints are fairly athletic.

“Our speed starts with Sofia Cupp at catcher. She’s got a lot of speed. We’ll kinda feed off our athleticism,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll have a big bat, but when you have kids like Sofia, Skylar, Gema, Talia and Mia who can run the bases, that’s how we’ll manage to move runners around. Our pitching is going to be a strength — Ari had a solid sophomore season and hopefully will continue to get better — and our defense.

“I feel confident with a lot of the kids that we’re going to put out there because they’re returning, and we played 22 games last year. League is a few weeks down the road, so we’re trying to play as many quality teams that will schedule us. We’re playing quite a few bigger schools, schools with a lot of experience. We tried to find schools with a lot of pitching to get us prepared for the league, and that’s kind of our focus right now — trying to hit live pitching, because that’s taking a lot of time for our girls to get used to. I think our hitting will improve. It’ll be a fun season.”

