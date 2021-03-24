St. Helena High Softball Preview: Saints to break ice for Upvalley sports

Five of this year’s six sophomores were varsity Saints last year — pitcher Aribella Farrell, Sofia Cupp, Mia Wagner, Gema Jimenez and Linnea Cupp. Another sophomore, transfer Skylar Freutal, played varsity volleyball for Calistoga in fall 2019. Rounding out the Saints is freshman pitcher Blythe Brakesman.

The Saints are slated to host Windsor in their home opener at 6 p.m. April 1, visit Maria Carrillo in another nonleague game at 4 p.m. April 5, and host Lower Lake at 4 p.m. April 9 in their North Central League I opener.

“We’ve been practicing for a month off and on, about every other day, and the girls have had a lot of positive energy at practice,” Farrell said March 8. “We’re still a young team. We’re going to have five sophomores and a freshman out there, so there’s still plenty of youth on this team, which is nice, but at the same time they make youthful errors.

“We have pretty good pitching depth. I feel comfortable with our pitchers when they’re healthy, and it’s nice to have a third one. Multiple pitchers is a luxury that most high school programs this size don’t have.”

The Saints are slated to play 20 games in seven weeks, ending with a road game against league rival Middletown on May 21.