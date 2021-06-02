St. Helena Little League Baseball: Red Sox top Eagles, win Tournament of Champions

“Beyond the league championship, the 11-2 record and the success at the plate, the 2021 season was a truly uplifting team effort involving 11 players, the coaches and families around them and, really, the whole St. Helena Little League family,” Red Sox head coach Hugh Davies said. “After a year of COVID restrictions, which didn’t allow for any formal Little League baseball competition in 2020, it was a super way for all involved to reconnect with life and community again.”

It had also been many years since the SHLL Red Sox had won a Majors championship.

“Believe it or not, I was on the Red Sox back in the days of Bill Narlock as the longtime manager — and I only remember losing, a lot,” team parent Jason Kelperis said. “My older three boys were drafted to the Red Sox and they also lost. My youngest son, Elias, is my last Red Sox player and we finally won!”

It was the first championship for many of the Red Sox players after they had played five years in the league, starting in the Minors Division when they were 8.

With a record of 11-1 in league play, it was certainly a season to remember.

