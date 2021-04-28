St. Helena Prep Report: Saints beat Mustangs on Harvey’s walk-off

Isdahl broke through in the fifth with a booming home run over the wall in right-center field to make the score 6-0.

The Saints added a couple of insurance runs in the sixth. Henry led off with a single and scored on Nelson’s triple into the left-center alley. Nelson came home on an Isdah single, his third hit of the game, to cap the scoring.

Also playing well for the Saints were Miles Harvey (3 for 4), Justice Penterman (1 for 1, Thomas Herdell (1 for 1) and Dominic Martin (walk).

“It was good to get this win after a couple of tough losses last weekend, especially since we were missing a couple of key starters,” St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici said, adding that Marquez, Penterman and Herdell were brought up from the JV for the game and played well. “Marquez and Penterman both made several outstanding plays in the field. Overall, we had a few baserunning miscues that we need to clean up. But it was great to see the kids swinging the bats well, and Liam pitched a great game. He had command of his pitches and kept the Wolverines off balance the entire game.

“It was also good to get Henry back on the mound for 1 1/3 innings. We are going to need him, and so it was important to get him some work after a short stint on the mound this past Saturday.”