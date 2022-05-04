St. Helena Prep Report: Swim teams both 3rd at CMCs

The St. Helena High swim team hosted the Coastal Mountain Championships on Saturday and its boys and girls each finished third.

Fort Bragg won the girls team title with 235 points, followed by Willits (207), St. Helena (196), Technology (88), Mendocino (30 6) and Calistoga (29) and Grace Christian (29).

Mendocino was the boys winner with 212 points in a close finish with Technology (200), followed by St. Helena (58), Fort Bragg (57), Calistoga (42) and Willits (37).

Saints freshman Monica Suhr won the girls 200-yard freestyle in 2:23.62 and freshman teammate Hartleigh Demchuk won the B Main (2:53.15).

Suhr also won the 100 free (1:06.41), with junior Talia Ricci finishing third (1:14.11). Calistoga freshman Stella Jamieson (1:44.04) did not qualify for the final.

Placing fourth and fifth in the girls 500 free were junior Estefani Ambriz Aguilar (9:37.18) and sophomore Krista Field (9:45.05).

Placing second in the girls 200 free relay were St. Helena’s Haven Demchuk, Ricci, Hartleigh Demchuk and Suhr (2:10.61). Taking fourth were Ambriz Aguilar, sophomore Remi Bower, freshman Sonny Calder and Field (2:51.26), while Calistoga’s all-freshman team of Jamieson, Jimena Rubio, Kelly Montanez and Keyla Rodriguez were fifth (3:14.06).

Haven Demchuck won the 100 backstroke (1:34.14), with Calder taking third (1:37.37).

Hartleigh Demchuck was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.45).

In the 400 free relay, Ambriz Aguilar, Bower, Field and Ricci were third (6:24.16).

The girls 50 free saw Ricci place third (32.57) and Haven Demchuk fourth (32.93). Calder was ninth (36.86) and Calistoga’s Rodriguez 12th (40.32). Also in that race were Field (42.40), Ambriz Aguilar (42.72), Bower (45.26), Rubio (45.40), Jamieson (45.76) and Montanez (58.44).

The boys 100 free saw Saints sophomore Rowan Willen finish second (1:01.77). Sophomore Jathan Reynolds was third in the B Main (1:33.86).

In the boys 500 free, St. Helena’s William Walter (6:31.53) was second. Walter was third in the 200 individual medley (2:41.37).

In the 200-yard medley relay, Walter, Calistoga sophomore Dylan Fennen, Willen and Calistoga freshman Dylan Groshart were second to winner Mendocino by 81 hundredths of a second in 2:17.98, but it didn’t count because the members are from different schools.

Walter, Fennen, Reynolds and Groshart also finished second (2:16.19) in an exhibition race.

In the boys 50 free, Fennen was third (27.35). Groshart (31.37) and Reynolds (36.18) swam in the B final.

Tennis

St. Helena High junior Ewan Oliver won the boys singles title and Saints seniors Loren Maher and Audie Novak claimed the girls doubles crown at the Coastal Mountain Championships on Saturday.

Oliver defeated Credo’s Xavier DeFontaine 8-0 in the Round of 8, Mendocino’s Yoel Ephraim in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-4, Sonoma Academy’s Jake Koida in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-3, and Sonoma Academy’s Roman Cushman in the final, 6-1, 6-2.

St. Helena’s Peter Oliver opened with an 8-4 win over Middletown’s Andrew Mikel before falling 6-3, 6-1 to Cushman in the quarterfinals.

Maher and Novak opened with an 8-0 shutout of a Fort Bragg duo, beat an Anderson Valley pair in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-1, cruised past a Technology duo in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-2; and blanked a Kelseyville duo in the final, 6-0, 6-0.

In girls singles, St. Helena’s Reagan Dunnington fell to Middletown’s Reese Caldwell, 8-4, while Breanna Pauls lost 8-1 to Mendocino’s Meili Daniels.

The St. Helena boys doubles team of sophomores Everett Goldfarb and Tommy Baxter impressed coach Chris Cheng by advancing to the third round with an 8-2 win over Willits and an 8-6 nailbiter over an Anderson Valley team before falling to an evenly matched Technology-Rohnert Park team in three sets.

“They represented quite well in their first-ever CMC endeavor,” Cheng said. “Tommy’s spin-oriented groundstrokes pair well with Everett’s aggressive net game. I can tell they also have a deep appreciation of the game and are set on improving their results via skill acquisition and experience.

“Two wishes for the whole team: I hope they learn that struggle is what makes you strong, and that how we do anything is how we do everything.”

Another St. Helena boys doubles team, junior Charlie Knight and freshman Gan Dunnington, opened in the Round of 8 with a 9-8(5) win against Tomales, before a Sonoma Academy duo outlasted them in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2.

Sonoma Academy claimed the team title under new coach Lauren Mulhelm.

Baseball

The Saints won Tuesday’s North Central League I road contest over Willits, 15-4 in 6 innings. They erupted for 9 runs in the second inning and outscored the Wolverines 4-1 in the sixth to win by the mercy rule.

Spencer Printz not only pitched a complete game for the win, allowing 1 earned run on 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, zero walks and 1 hit batter, but also led St. Helena’s 13-hit attack by going 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs, a stolen base and 2 runs scored.

The Saints (12-9, 9-1 NCL I) got hits from Orlando Segura (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, run scored), Will Meyer (2 for 4, RBI, walk, 2 runs scored), Thomas Herdell (2 for 5, 3 RBIs, run scored), Harrison Ronayne (1 for 3, triple, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs scored), Josh Johnson (1 for 3, RBI, walk, run scored), Jasper Henry (1 for 4, walk, stolen base, 3 runs scored) and Justice Penterman (1 for 2, 2 walks, stolen base, run scored).

Micah Marquez walked twice, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run for the second-place Saints, who won their fourth straight. They’ll go for five in a row when they visit fourth-place Kelseyville (7-5 NCL I) at 4 p.m. Friday.

In a 6-1 home win over Clear Lake on Friday, Henry tossed six innings of 2-hit ball, allowing an unearned run with 11 strikeouts, 3 hit batters and no walks, and Marquez gave up only a walk in the seventh in closing it out.

The Saints’ 10 hits came from Henry (3 for 4, stolen base, run scored), Herdell (3 for 3, 2 RBIs), Miles Harvey (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored), Segura (1 for 2, RBI, walk) and Penterman (1 for 3, RBI). Also contributing offensively were Marquez (2 runs scored) and Meyer (1 run scored).

Softball

In a 16-1, five-inning win at home on April 26, the Saints scored 7 runs in the first inning and 9 in the second. From there it was just a matter of if Tahlia Smith would pitch a shutout. The freshman gave up an earned run in the fourth but allowed only 3 hits and 2 walks for the game while striking out 7.

Sofia Cupp (2 for 2, 3 RBIs, walk, hit by pitch, 2 runs scored), Emily Glakeler (2 for 2, 3 RBIs, walk, 2 runs scored), Gema Jimenez (2 for 2, 2 RBIs, hit by pitch, 2 runs scored), Smith (2 for 2, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, run scored), Alexandra Hill (2 for 4, 2 runs scored), Aribella Farrell (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, walk, run scored) and Blythe Brakesman (1 for 3, triple, 2 RBIs, walk, run scored). Andrea Tobon walked, was hit by a pitch, and scored twice and Linnea Cupp walked 3 times and scored 3 times.

On Friday, third-place Clear Lake handed the Saints (13-6, 9-1 NCL I) their first league loss of the season Friday night at St. Helena, snapped the Saints’ eight-game win streak. The Cardinals (8-2 NCL I) took a 3-1 lead into the seventh and held the hosts to a run.

Farrell (2 for 3, RBI) and Hill (1 for 2, run scored) had the Saints’ 3 hits. Reese Dahline (walk, run scored), Hill (hit by pitch) and Jimenez (walk) also contributed.

Second-place St. Helena visits last-place Kelseyville (1-11 NCL I) at 4 p.m. Friday.

Track and Field

The showdown continued between the Saints’ sophomore 100-meter standouts, as Mia Hernandez ran a first-place time of 12.86 seconds at an April 26 league home meet to regain the school record from Lily Desmond, who had owned it for four days with a 12.93 at the Viking Classic.

Hernandez also ran a personal-record in the 200 meters (26.97). Eva Bowen had a season best in the 400 meters (61.06) and Eva Williams ran a PR in the 800 meters (2:34.96). Bowen, Tatiana Janev, Karla Heredia and Williams ran a 4:39.80 in an uncontested 4x400 relay.

Taking the top four places in the boys 100 meters with PRs were Clayton Crean (11.22), Charlie Carpy (11.88), Sam Raunegger (11.89) and Keaton Smith (11.95).

Placing 1-2 in the boys 200 meters were Raunegger (PR 24.50) and Smith (25.01).

The Saints got the top three places in the 400 from Andrew Velasco (55.03), Brandon Diaz (PR 57.30) and Leo Rodriguez (PR 58.19). Cleo McClain won the 800 (2:10.20) and 1600 (4:47.18), Carpy swept the hurdles (19.50 in 110s, 47.05 in 300s). The boys 4x400 team of Diaz, Smith, Andrew Rayner and Velasco won in 3:43.04.

St. Helena hosts the CMC Championships on Saturday. Field events begin at 10:30 a.m. and running events at 11 a.m.