St. Helena Prep Report: Thunderbird mountain bikers finish strong

Eva Bowen took first place and Alice Wrede finished third in the sophomore category as the St. Helena Thunderbirds competed in their final high school mountain biking race of the season May 15 at Six Sigma Ranch and Winery near Hidden Valley Lake.

With a shortened season of just three races in a modified time trial format, the student-athletes ended on a high note.

All Thunderbirds on hand finished the race — even seniors Will Garrett and George Cutting, who had to run their bikes to the finish line after having mechanical issues.

When head coach Olaf Beckman asked the Thunderbirds why they joined the team, the most common answer was the “incredible culture that is fostered on this team — camaraderie, supportive competition and simple fun,” team director Briana Forgie said.

“I’m consistently impressed by this group of teens that support each other at all different levels, challenge themselves to be their personal best, and have a blast riding bikes,” Forgie added. “We want to foster a lifelong love of being outside, riding bikes, and perhaps being able to do something physical that they didn't think they could originally do.

“They ended the season with big smiles on their faces, so I'd call that a successful season.”