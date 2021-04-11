St. Helena Report: Another Saints team opens with no-hitter

The St. Helena High baseball team may have been three games behind its softball team with its late start Friday, but it was still able to match the girls’ season-opening feat.

Like Carter Dahline did for the softball team 11 days before, Stacy Nelson III threw a no-hitter in a season-opening game called early because of the 10-run mercy rule. He did it in the Saints’ 11-1, six-inning rout of visiting Lower Lake in each team’s North Central League I opener.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Let me first say how exciting and heartwarming it was to see high school athletes taking the field on a warm spring day with fans in the stands,” baseball head coach Darrell Quirici said. “It was quite invigorating to see and feel the competitive juices flowing again after the 13-month hiatus. We got off on a bit of a bumpy start but things settled down shortly thereafter.”

Nelson struck out 12 batters, walked two, and hit one. The Trojans put only four balls in play and none of them reached the outfield.

The senior struck out the side in the second and fifth innings, and fanned two of three batters in the third and sixth.