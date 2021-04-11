St. Helena Report: Another Saints team opens with no-hitter

The St. Helena High baseball team may have been three games behind its softball team with its late start Friday, but it was still able to match the girls’ season-opening feat.
Like Carter Dahline did for the softball team 11 days before, Stacy Nelson III threw a no-hitter in a season-opening game called early because of the 10-run mercy rule. He did it in the Saints’ 11-1, six-inning rout of visiting Lower Lake in each team’s North Central League I opener.
“Let me first say how exciting and heartwarming it was to see high school athletes taking the field on a warm spring day with fans in the stands,” baseball head coach Darrell Quirici said. “It was quite invigorating to see and feel the competitive juices flowing again after the 13-month hiatus. We got off on a bit of a bumpy start but things settled down shortly thereafter.”
Nelson struck out 12 batters, walked two, and hit one. The Trojans put only four balls in play and none of them reached the outfield.
The senior struck out the side in the second and fifth innings, and fanned two of three batters in the third and sixth.
The “only real hiccup,” Quirici said, came in the top of the first inning. Nelson walked the first batter, who promptly stole second and third base. He hit the second batter, putting himself in a first-and-third-with-no-outs predicament. Nelson started to bail himself out before throwing the next pitch, picking off the runner at first base. He struck out the next batter and retired the batter after that, but not before a wild pitch allowed a run to score.
Nelson’s only other base runner walked to lead off the top of the fourth. But that runner was quickly erased by a 4-6-3 double play started by second baseman Miles Harvey and turned by shortstop Jasper Henry to first baseman Brent Isdahl.
“My plan was to pitch by committee in our opener,” Quirici said. “So when Stacy came off the field after the fourth, I told him ‘Great job, you’re done.’ He looked at me somewhat shocked and said ‘Doc, are you kidding me?’ I told him I wasn’t and he said ‘OK, I don’t want to say this and jinx it, but do you realize I’m throwing a no-hitter?’ I had to admit I didn’t. I guess I was wrapped up in managing the game. Since his pitch count was so low, I told him he could stay out there — but if or when he gave up a hit, I would make a change. I never had make a mound visit, as he retired the next six batters he faced.”
Meanwhile, the Saints had plenty of offense with 14 hits and six walks. They struck out only five times.
Nelson atoned for his wild pitch by sparking a four-run, five-hit, two-out rally in the bottom of the first, lashing a single over the shortstop and stealing second base. Isdahl then crushed a ball over the right-field fence for a 2-1 lead. Harvey and Spencer Printz followed with back-to-back singles. After Printz stole second, Harrison Ronayne drove in both with an opposite-field line drive.
The five consecutive hits gave the Saints a 4-1 lead. They made it 8-1 in the second, when Ronayne added another pair of RBIs to give him four on the day. They added a run in the third and two in the sixth. Henry ended the game by lining a two-out walk-off RBI single to left field that plated Printz.
Harvey went 3 for 3 with a double, walk and three runs scored, Printz was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored, Ronayne went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Nelson and Henry each went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Liam Gilson was 1 for 2 with a sacrifice bunt and walk, Isdahl went 1 for 4 with his homer and two RBIs, Justin Maldonado was 1 for 3 with a walk, and Alejandro Guzman added a walk.
St. Helena had seven stolen bases. The Saints will visit Cloverdale in NCL I action on Tuesday.
Softball
St. Helena 2, Cloverdale 1, 8 innings
Having been shut out twice since Dahline’s no-hitter, the Saints picked up a much-needed win in their North Central League I opener at home Friday — and it took an extra inning to get it.
After the Trojans scored what would be their only run in the top of the first, like their baseball team next door, St. Helena tied it in the sixth. The run ended a 17-inning scoring drought for the young Saints, who then forced an eighth frame.
Playing by the international tiebreaker rule, the batter who had made the last out of the seventh for each team started the eighth on second base. In the top half, Lower Lake had the bases loaded after a strikeout, intentional walk, strikeout and walk. But relief pitcher Aribella Farrell struck out the next batter.
In the bottom half, base runner Blythe Brakesman was promptly doubled in by Dahline.
Dahline pitched the first three innings and gave up three hits, a walk and an earned run and struck out three. Farrell got the win with five innings of two-hit relief, walking five but striking out eight.
St. Helena out-hit Lower Lake 6-5. Dahline was 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Gema Jimenez went 2 for 2 with a double, Sofia Cupp was 1 for 3, and Mia Wagner went 1 for 3 with an RBI and stolen base.
