St. Helena Softball: No-hitter highlights Saints' opening win

Carter Dahline and the St. Helena High softball team were about to host Healdsburg in their fifth game last season, but were denied by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A year and 17 days later, the Saints opened their season by facing the Greyhounds on the road and looked in midseason form.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Dahline tossed a no-hitter and was one of eight St. Helena starters with multiple hits in an 18-1, nonleague, season-opening rout on Monday. She had seven strikeouts and gave up two walks and an unearned run.

The Saints amassed 22 hits and led 16-0 before Healdsburg manufactured a run in the fourth.

Alexandra Hill went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored and Sofia Cupp nearly hit for the cycle, going 4 for 4 with a triple, double, RBI, a hit by pitch, and four runs scored.

Mia Wagner was 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored, Dahline went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, two walks and two runs scored, Aribella Farrell was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored, Gema Jimenez went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Andrea Tobon was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Blythe Brakesman went 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored, and Linnea Cupp was 1 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Alexa Avila added an RBI.