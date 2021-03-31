 Skip to main content
St. Helena Softball: No-hitter highlights Saints' opening win
Carter Dahline and the St. Helena High softball team were about to host Healdsburg in their fifth game last season, but were denied by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A year and 17 days later, the Saints opened their season by facing the Greyhounds on the road and looked in midseason form.

Dahline tossed a no-hitter and was one of eight St. Helena starters with multiple hits in an 18-1, nonleague, season-opening rout on Monday. She had seven strikeouts and gave up two walks and an unearned run.

The Saints amassed 22 hits and led 16-0 before Healdsburg manufactured a run in the fourth.

Alexandra Hill went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored and Sofia Cupp nearly hit for the cycle, going 4 for 4 with a triple, double, RBI, a hit by pitch, and four runs scored.

Mia Wagner was 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored, Dahline went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, two walks and two runs scored, Aribella Farrell was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored, Gema Jimenez went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Andrea Tobon was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Blythe Brakesman went 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored, and Linnea Cupp was 1 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Alexa Avila added an RBI.

Healdsburg senior catcher Emma Fahlberg, who like Dahline has been a varsity starter since she was a freshman, walked and scored in the fourth with the help of one of three Saints errors. To the Greyhounds’ credit, they were charged with only two errors.

The only Saints player to not see playing time was Calistoga High transfer Skylar Fruetal, a sophomore. Calistoga co-athletic director Eric Heitz announced Tuesday that the Wildcats will not have a softball team this spring due to a lack of enough players.

St. Helena hosts Windsor at 6 p.m. Thursday and visits Maria Carrillo at 4 p.m. next Monday.

Cross Country

Calistoga runs in Middletown meet

Middletown hosted Calistoga and Lower Lake in a Coastal Mountain Conference cross country meet March 24 and Calistoga's Julia Heth won the girls race with a big lead again, finishing in 20 minutes, 35 seconds.

Fellow senior Tully Leonard finished sixth for the Wildcats in 24:04.

In the boys race, Calistoga sophomore Roberto Mendoza finished 14th in 24:53.

