St. Helena Volleyball: Saints force Willits to five games in loss

The St. Helena High volleyball team’s losses were starting to look like microcosms of its season — a fast start followed by struggle to the finish.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The Saints had had five four-game losses in which they won the opener and ran out of gas. But last Thursday against Willits, they managed to get that elusive fourth-game victory to force an opponent to a fifth game for only the second time all season.
But the Wolverines pulled out a 16-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-25, 15-9 North Central League I win over St. Helena.
“We played hard in Game 1 — we’ve been doing that a lot this season — and we won,” Saints head coach Jessica McCornack said. “The next two, we were close to the big win. The girls closed better, and that’s something I’ve been looking for all year — keeping that lead and pushing and finishing the game strong. It was awesome.”
She said Casey Baraz had an “awesome game defensively and setting” and that Loren Maher came back from being out a week and a half due to injury.
“It was great to have her presence on the court,” the coach said of Maher. “We also have Talia Smith, who’s a freshman, and (sophomore) Lily Desmond, who came up from the JV team, and they’ve been filling in during her absence. Overall, the girls are trusting each other and the cohesion’s there.”
McCornack said she appreciated that Kelly Van Winden — who coached for decades at Sonoma State and Napa Valley College before guiding Napa High from 2016-19 and this past spring — volunteered to come up from Napa to work with her team the day before the match.
“She gave a lot of great tips,” McCornack said. “It was great to work with her again and we appreciated her time at practice. She worked with our setters.”
The Saints (4-13, 2-11 NCL I) went on to fall 3-0 at first-place Roseland University Prep, a newcomer to the NCL I, on Tuesday.
Dave Mosher contributed to this story.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
When a high school football team scores five touchdowns in its homecoming game, there is a good chance it will win — unless the opponent score…
A few weeks ago, the Calistoga High football team used a strong second half to propel it past a pesky South Fork side, but the Wildcats saw th…
When a team gets all of its running backs involved, it can be trouble for the opponent. That was the case Friday night when visiting Vintage r…
Ed Blanton thinks of his coaches, such as Jerry Dunlap, Nacho Franco and Tim Mulligan, when he looks back on his days as a two-sport athlete a…
The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.