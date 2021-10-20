St. Helena Volleyball: Saints force Willits to five games in loss

The St. Helena High volleyball team’s losses were starting to look like microcosms of its season — a fast start followed by struggle to the finish.

The Saints had had five four-game losses in which they won the opener and ran out of gas. But last Thursday against Willits, they managed to get that elusive fourth-game victory to force an opponent to a fifth game for only the second time all season.

But the Wolverines pulled out a 16-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-25, 15-9 North Central League I win over St. Helena.

“We played hard in Game 1 — we’ve been doing that a lot this season — and we won,” Saints head coach Jessica McCornack said. “The next two, we were close to the big win. The girls closed better, and that’s something I’ve been looking for all year — keeping that lead and pushing and finishing the game strong. It was awesome.”

She said Casey Baraz had an “awesome game defensively and setting” and that Loren Maher came back from being out a week and a half due to injury.