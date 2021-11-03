St. Helena Youth Football: Carpy Gang celebrates its 85th anniversary

The Carpy Gang youth football organization began with a sandlot baseball game between Ursuline Academy and a St. Helena elementary school in 1936.

Al Carpy was at the game and realized the children wanted to compete and be athletes. But there was no way for them to learn more about the game, improve their skills, and compete with purpose and at a higher level.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Carpy saw this and decided to organize teams and teach not only the athletic skills needed to play football, baseball, basketball, and boxing, but also the important life skills of teamwork, sacrifice, sportsmanship and character. These skills, he knew, would last a lifetime.

With the cooperation of the schools and the backing of his community, Carpy coached all four sports until his passing in 1960 at age 74. His dedication wasn’t just in coaching. For those 24 years, Carpy paid for most of the equipment, uniforms, balls, bats and helmets. Some of that money was augmented by occasional spaghetti feeds and rummage sales, a tradition that continues for many charitable organizations in town today.

Discipline, sportsmanship and character development were the hallmark of the Carpy Gang during its namesake’s tenure. The coaches who have followed in his footsteps have done their best to continue that tradition and still today take pride in instilling those same values in the youth of St. Helena.

Carpy Gang youth football celebrated its 85-year legacy Saturday night by inviting past players and coaches to take the field before the junior varsity and varsity teams’ games against the Sonoma Valley Dragons.

In the center were players from the 1930s, ’40s, ’50s and ’60s. All were likely coached by Carpy himself, some now grandparents of kids playing in the Carpy Gang today.

At the left were players and coaches from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, some of them parents of current players and others current coaches or board members.

At the right were players and cheerleaders who had been in the Carpy Gang since 2000, including many members of the undefeated 2017 team who had played for the high school varsity team the night before.

“At its core, Carpy Gang strives to teach kids teamwork and sacrifice, sportsmanship and character through sports that demand dedication, determination and perseverance,” announced Natalie Herdell, secretary for the board, daughter-in-law and wife of Carpy Gang players and coaches, and mother of three Carpy Gang players. “These qualities have successfully been instilled over these 85 years by volunteers — community members who hold the same values that Mr. Al Carpy himself held all those years ago, volunteers that make a difference in kids’ lives.

“The bedrock of this organization is the volunteer spirit; the drive to make a difference in a life, or a difference in many lives in your lifetime.”

Current board members introduced first were current president Joe Herdell, a former Carpy Gang player who is now its varsity head coach; vice president Brandon Farrell, the St. Helena High School athletic director who was the Saints’ varsity head coach from 2008-2020; and treasurer Claudia Beck, whose husband Corey Beck is a current coach and former player for the Calistoga Cubs, whose organization disbanded just before the pandemic and many of whose players now suit up for the Carpy Gang.

Other board members introduced were Misha Harvey, whose brother played for Carpy Gang in the late 1980s and early 1990s and now has two sons playing and a daughter cheerleading for the organization; Monique Davies, the mother of three Carpy Gang players and wife of 1980s Carpy Gang player and current coach Hugh Davies; and Marina Montelli, whose son played in the JV contest coached by his father and former Carpy player Tony Montelli.

“I want to thank our coaches this year for helping get these kids back into youth football after the loss of the football season due to the pandemic last year,” Natalie Herdell said. “This group of kids has had to face a lot of unprecedented things in their short lives thus far. Youth sports are such a driving force for good in a child’s life, and you volunteer coaches make it all possible. Your names are etched in with the Carpy greats of the past — names like Al Carpy himself, Bimmer Sculati, Artie Carr, Frank Carr, Roger Trinchero, Rex Heywood, Mike Quaglia, Mike Herdell, Jim Capponi, Jim Navone, Tim Penny, Joe Crean, Sebastian Segura, John Bertoli, Adam Deleon, Bill Narlock, Bob and Mike Milat.

“Thank you, current coaches Tom Brown, Tony Montelli, Paul Villegas, Donnie Finley, Joe Herdell, Corey Beck, Dustin Mowe and Hugh Davies. Thank you to our cheer coaches, Marina Montelli, Tiffany Montelli, and Sofia Tsilimigras. Thank you to our booth personnel, Darrel Quirici, Paul Bertoli, and Buddy Meyer, all of who played for the Carpy Gang.

“Today we celebrate the present, with 85 years of history as a solid foundation, and so many more memories and stories to be made in future years.”

The Carpy Gang JV team won 16-7. The varsity score was not available at press time.

The JV players are Tommy Garrett, Alexander Avila, Latif Basile, Leo Laborde, Sebastian Hendricks, Daniel Nava, Vance Taylor, Armando Gonzalez, Daniel Gonzalez, Noah Ortiz, Luke Woods, Cayetano Segura, Esteban Covarrubias, Adan Zepeda, Rowan Finley, Arturo Hernandez, Luca Montelli, Miguel Zamudio, Case Battuello, Bryan Zamudio, Raziel Tomas Jr., Jett Andriessen and Arlie Brown.

The JV staff features head coach Tom Brown, assistant coaches Tony Montelli, Paul Villegas and Donnie Finley, and weighmaster Dominic Galindo.

The varsity players are Dominic Bastos, Tristan Mowe, Tony Wilmoth, Ilyas Hendricks, Dean Sommer, Nick Beck, Williams Zuniga, Julian Earls, Jhony Covarrubias, Josue Hernandez, Andy Martinez, Pedro Pablo Hernandez, Beau Ryan, AJ Smith, Nick Woods, Adam Herdell, Henry Castro, Oliver Harvey, Gianluca DiFede, Alex Macias, Hughie Davies, Nick Groth, Erick Hernandez Jimenez and Jesus Plancarte.

The varsity staff includes head coach Joe Herdell and assistant coaches Corey Beck, Dustin Mowe and Sebastian Segura and the weighmaster is Hugh Davies.

St. Helena High senior offensive linemen Jorge Gonzalez, who is in his ninth year of playing football, started with the Carpy Gang as a fourth-grader.

“I was a little bit of a rebellious kid growing up and it kinda taught me how to be disciplined and have respect,” he said. “It’s guided me. It’s given me a passion for football and helped me create bonds that are unbreakable with my teammates, who I now like to call my brothers. I’ve been playing with the some of the same people since fourth grade. It’s a good way to expand your social life and feel like you belong. The memories will stay with me forever.”

Alex Quirici, a 2012 St. Helena High graduate, also played the first of his nine football seasons for the Carpy Gang. When he was in the sixth and eighth grades, his Carpy Gang teams finished undefeated. He played guard, center, tight end, defensive end and linebacker for the youth teams.

“There were a lot of very, very special memories and I’m glad to be here to celebrate this special occasion,” he said.

Roger Trinchero started playing for Carpy Gang in 1954 and finished his career playing two seasons for UCLA and two for Weber State.

“It was one of the greatest experiences I ever had as a young kid growing up in St. Helena,” he said. “I believe it had a lot to do with the fact that our high school teams were undefeated for four years in a row. A lot of that had to do with the basics we learned in Carpy Gang.”

Jeffrey Warren started playing for the Carpy Gang in 1959.

“Mr. Carpy taught us so much stuff. He knew so many fundamentals," he said. "In those days we drop-kicked extra points. I was in the sixth grade and on the eighth-grade team and he wanted to see who would be the drop-kicker. An eighth-grader dopped the ball and kicked it through the uprights, but he did it poorly. I did it in the proper technique that he had taught me, so he said ‘You’re the kicker.” (The eighth-grader) was much better than I was, but Mr. Carpy wanted to do it right.

"Mr. Carpy demanded discipline. When you got to the game, you had to have your shoes shined and have your cap and belt. If you didn’t have those, even if you were a starter, he would sit you on the bench for a week. The parents seemed to understand that you needed somebody to enforce that kind of discipline and everybody rallied behind him. He was the most wonderful man that ever lived up here.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.