The Reel Life: A few salmon with a lot of names

There is much confusion around salmon names. The reason is it is one of the few fish that has a multitude of names.

For example, a Chinook salmon is quite often called a king salmon or a tyee, when in fact it is the same fish. A Coho is also called a silver, or even in restaurants a Sterling salmon. But, once again, it is the same fish.

A chum salmon is also known as a dog salmon or a Keta because of its low quality; it is often used for dog food. Sockeye salmon or red salmon is the name used when these salmon are found in the ocean. However, when it is planted in fresh water, it is known as a Kokanee. Pink salmon are mostly used for canning and will also be called humpback or humpy salmon.

It does seem confusing, but I hope that helps clarify the many names of a tasty fish.

Lake Hennessey

The summertime bite up here is tough overall. A few reports of a decent bass bite at the lake this week. Drop-shotting or split-shotting Robo Worms in MMIII or Red Crawler is producing a few fish. Try fishing offshore on the rock walls or rock piles, as fish are moving to deeper depths. Crawdad pattern jigs and deep cranks will also catch a few fish this time of year.

There are also a few crappie being caught. Live minnows and crappie jigs in 15 to 30 feet of water are catching a few random fish.

Oceans and bays

I recently read an interesting report from the New Rayann out of Sausalito. A group from UC Santa Cruz, in conjunction with the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, was tagging salmon so it could monitor water temperature as the fish enter the river system. During the group’s day on the water, it tagged 17 fish.

The salmon are starting to show their respawn behavior. The success is about one fish per rod with extremely large and small fish filling the box. The small fish will be next year’s spawners.

Sacramento River

The upper stretches of the Sacramento River opened salmon season on Aug. 1 with significantly better results than the lower stretch. Guide Kevin Brock reported in with two fish limits with the size to 35 pounds. There was a report of an angler in Corning catching a chum salmon, which is an extremely rare fish to catch this far south.

Big Nate’s and T-Roy’s Guide Services were both out chasing kokanee with good results. Fish are going deeper due to the warm water but limits are more common on weekdays, when there is less recreational boat traffic.

California abalone

Northern California waters are home to three species of abalone — red, black, and pinto. When I was young, our family would load up the station wagon and head to the coast for a day of abalone fishing. In those days, only the wealthy could afford a wet suit. We would be clad in old jeans and sweatshirts for our low tide search for the prized mollusk.

In the 1960s, the bag limit was seven abalone, and the minimum size was 7 inches. As the population declined, so did the bag limit. In 1976, the limit was reduced to four per day. In 2002, it was reduced to three per day and up to 25 per season. In 2018, the waters off our coast warmed which forced kelp to die. However, kelp is the predominant food of abalone, so the DFW closed the recreation season in 2018. It will remain closed until at least 2026. Abalone grow extremely slowly, and a legal-sized abalone is 10 years old. It is doubtful, based on this data, that we will see a season again.

Historically, Native Americans fished abalone along the entire coast of California. The first commercial fishery was established in the 1850s by Chinese Americans. These fishermen mainly targeted green and black abalone and their catch peaked in 1879 with 4.1 million pounds. The Chinese American fishermen collected abalone in shallow water and, by 1900, the first regulations were placed on abalone fishing and the shallow water fishery was closed to commercial harvest. In 1901 the first size limit was introduced, requiring all abalone to be 15 inches in circumference. In 1909, a commercial fishing license program was established. A variety of regulation efforts went into effect later, including catch limits, gear restrictions, open-closed areas and open-closed seasons.

In 1913, the abalone fishery in Southern California was closed and forced the effort northward. From 1916 to 1935, the catch steadily increased to a peak of 3.9 million pounds. It declined to 164,000 pounds in 1942 as fishermen of Japanese heritage were relocated during WWII. In 1949, the commercial abalone fishery from San Francisco to the California-Oregon border closed due to dramatic declines.

New ground fish regulations in 2023

Significant changes to California’s groundfish sportfishing regulations are expected starting next year, in response to recent scientific information suggesting some nearshore groundfish species are in decline. To reduce pressure on these stocks, fishing seasons will be shorter in nearshore waters, but new opportunities in deeper water are anticipated.

The upcoming changes were developed by the Pacific Fishery Management Council over the past year. They reflect outcomes of a public decision-making process where the California Department of Fish and Wildlife worked with fishing industry representatives, non-governmental organizations, and state, federal and tribal governments to balance the need for fishing season closures in nearshore waters with the needs of these communities and industries. The PFMC approved the recommendations for 2023 and 2024 at its June meeting.

California’s sport groundfish regulations divide the state into five “groundfish management areas” in which the fishing seasons, Rockfish Conservation Areas or depth constraints, and bag limits may differ. In 2022, nearshore groundfish fishing season lengths ranged from eight to 10 months. In 2023, they are expected to shrink to not more than five and a half months in all areas.

Within the 10-fish daily combined rockfish, cabezon and greenling bag limit, the sub-bag limits of one fish each for quillback and copper rockfish, and four fish for vermilion rockfish, will continue in 2023. These sub-bag limits have been in effect since January 2022 and were necessary because new information in 2021 indicated severe declines in the populations of quillback and copper rockfish off California, and recreational vermilion rockfish catch continued to be greater than sustainable harvest limits.

Both the sub-bag limits and shortened fishing seasons are expected to achieve necessary reductions in copper, vermilion and quillback rockfish catch.

While groundfish fishing seasons will be shorter for nearshore waters and some bag limits are reduced, new opportunities to fish in deeper water beginning in 2023 will allow anglers to target healthy populations of shelf and slope rockfish in deeper waters, like schooling mid-water widow and yellowtail rockfish, or bottom-dwelling blackgill rockfish. Additionally, the sport fishing seasons for some other federally managed groundfish species like sablefish — often called “black cod” or “butterfish” — will be open year-round without depth constraints. Access to these previously closed depths means new experiences for anglers as they explore new habitats, new fishing locations, new target species, and new gear configurations to assemble and deploy.