The Reel Life: American Canyon store has frozen bait in vending machines

Lakes and rivers

I read a report that KB Food & Liquor on American Canyon Road has installed a bait vending machine. Frozen anchovies, sardines, grass shrimp and liver are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

At Lake Hennessey, Chris Spinelli reported limits of white crappie when using a white swimbait along the tules.

As for Lake Berryessa, finding bait balls is the key. The spoon bite is improving as the water continues to cool. The lake level has dropped to 50%, so Markley Cove is still the best launch. Boats launching off the shoreline at Capell Cove have been getting stuck in the shallow waters.

At Clear Lake, there is not much change; rain is desperately needed at this lake. Bass circuits have avoided scheduling events at the lake due to low lake levels and difficult launching conditions during the summer months the past two years. Bass action remains tough at best, despite the number of kayaks on the water. All but kayak tournaments have been cancelled due to low-water conditions throughout the fall. The only viable launch remains at 5th Street in Lakeport. With the low water, fishing pressure has been limited to a few boats.

Oceans and bays

Mark Dorman of Pope Valley reported fishing out of Tomales Bay this past week. He landed limits of rockfish, ling cod to 20 pounds, and a few halibut while fishing off McClures Beach.

The bluefin tuna bite has been hit and miss. Boats out of Half Moon Bay, San Francisco and Bodega Bay are finding jumping tuna 30 miles west of the harbor in 65 degree water. The fish that have been landed have been between 125 and 200 pounds.

The California Dawn has been running rockfish trips to the Farallon Islands with easy limits of both rockfish and ling cod to 30 pounds.

After the passing of Merlin Kolb, Mike Aughney of the Real Magic in Bodega Bay announced he has partnered with Jeff and Kim Berger (a familiar face on the fishing scene) to skipper the boat this upcoming season. Trips will restart in November.

PIT tags

Passive Integrated Transponder tags, commonly referred to as PIT tags, contain the same technology as the “microchips” used in pet dogs and cats and are widely used in fishery studies to track fish movement, survival and growth over time. Each lightweight tag is a pill-shaped cylinder of glass housing a small radio transponder that contains a specific code. The code assigns a tagged fish (or other animal) a unique 10- or 15-digit alphanumeric identification number, making it possible to identify and track individuals over time.

Unlike other tags that actively transmit a signal (such as satellite or acoustic tags) and thus require batteries, PIT tags respond to an electromagnetic signal emitted from a scanner or reader. When a PIT tag is within range of a reader, its transponder reacts to this charge and transmits the tag’s unique identification code. The code is then recorded by a device connected to the reader, documenting a specific detection of an individual fish.

Although handheld scanners can be used to check for tags in fish that have been captured, readers are most often installed into antenna arrays to detect any tagged individuals that swim past. When multiple antennae are used, it is even possible to determine the direction of fish movement. Mobile antennae can also be used to detect fish in a study area. The lack of a battery means that a PIT tagged fish can be detected over the course of its entire lifetime.

FISHBIO has surgically implanted thousands of PIT tags into fishes for various studies, including tracking the movements and life-history patterns of threatened California steelhead.

Salmon smolt captured and released in the Sacramento River

For the first time since the construction of Shasta Dam in the 1940s, Chinook salmon are swimming once again in the McCloud River.

On Sept. 4, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and members of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe began releasing endangered winter-run Chinook salmon fry (young fish) from an incubation system at the AhDiNa Campground into the McCloud’s cold waters, their historic spawning and rearing grounds until construction of Shasta Dam blocked their access.

A few days later, on Sept. 7, the salmon fry — less than an inch in length — began showing up 20 miles downstream in two rotary screw traps. Since then, almost 500 salmon fry have been collected in the traps, transported to the Sacramento River, and released to begin their journey to the Pacific Ocean.

The historic effort is a joint undertaking among CDFW, the Winnemem Wintu, NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to see another generation of the endangered species through California’s lingering drought.

The effort started when 20,000 winter-run Chinook salmon eggs were moved in July from the Livingston Stone National Fish Hatchery to incubate in the McCloud River. Approximately 15,000 salmon fry have been released into the river so far. A second group of 20,000 winter-run Chinook salmon eggs are still incubating and are expected to hatch in October.

Although a short-term drought action, the effort is intended to inform the long-term goal of reintroducing winter-run Chinook salmon to the McCloud River on a permanent basis to help the species become more climate resilient.

Alaska snow crab collapse

For the first time in the history of commercial crabbing, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has closed the 2022 season. Just two years ago, the crab population was estimated at nine billion. This season, it has plummeted by 90%.

Rising temperatures have certainly contributed to the crab catastrophe, but scientists are uncertain if it’s the only, or even primary, reason.

The connection between greater heat and falling snow crab numbers is easy to see. The young crabs mature in so-called “cold pools” near the seabed. Waters there, fed by sinking brine and melting ice, are usually too cold for the crabs’ predators to enter. Warmer waters in the Bering Sea naturally threaten that. On the other hand, the highest number of small crabs ever seen was reported in 2018, despite decades of increasing warmth.