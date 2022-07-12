The Reel Life: Bass bite still good at Berryessa

Lakes and rivers

As reported by Sweeney’s Sports in Napa, Lake Hennessey’s bite seems to be slowing down. Most anglers who are targeting bass are catching their fish with crawdad patterned jigs, Plastics on the rock walls, or offshore rock piles. Look for a topwater bite early and late. Fishing with a Frog on the weed beds and tule edges will also produce fish this time of year.

At Lake Berryessa, the bass bite continues to be going fairly well for anglers finding the bait balls. Finesse techniques with drop shotting Robo Worms and nail-weighted Senkos are both catching fish. The trout and Kokanee salmon bite is getting more difficult as we head into teeth of the summer. Trollers need to be in 60 to 100-plus feet to find fish. The Putah Creek channel, Big Island, and various spots in the Narrows to the Dam are still kicking out fish.

Oceans and bays

The salmon fishing in Bodega Bay has finally picked up. Captain Merlin of the Reel Magic was fishing southwest of Bodega head in 250 feet of water, where he found that Blue Hoochies and Silver Spoons had the most success. The fish were found holding at a depth of 100 feet, resulting in full limits for customers and crew. The Bodega fleet has also been catching a large amount of silver salmon. However due to their endangered status, they must be released.

That large school of salmon that had been sitting at Deep Reef for the last month has finally moved. This week, boats that headed south found changed conditions and the brown salmon water gone. After a bit of searching, the elusive salmon were found just north of the Farallon Islands and once again limits were the rule.

The Salty Lady Fishing Club will make its second salmon trip of the year this week. Stay tuned.

This past week, in hopes of catching a few halibut, I took a trip to Tomales Bay. Unfortunately, no live bait was available. As all halibut seekers can attest, this can be the kiss of death, and it definitely was the case for us. Using frozen anchovies, we managed to catch two 4-foot sevengill sharks. While on the water, we noticed at least 10 boats fishing adjacent to Hog Island yet did not see one fish caught all day. Sadly, this is the second year in a row that the halibut fishing in Tomales has been substandard.

California water project to be audited

The audit comes after California's water operations substantially overestimated the forecast and released more water than was necessary. There'll be an audit of California's water supply forecast after the state overestimated and prematurely released 700,000 acre-feet of water last year.

The managers of the largest local, state and federal reservoirs use this information to determine when to let water accumulate and when to let water out to make room for the coming snowmelt. Growers use the information to predict how much water they can expect for their farms and how many acres they can afford to plant. The estimates are used to inform everything from flood control to power generation and water quality standards.

California's water operations overestimated the forecast by 68% for the Sacramento River region, 45% for the San Joaquin River region, and 46% for the Tulare Lake region, according to a state report. Those overestimations left the operators with less stored water than was necessary.

No one expects DWR or any of these organizations to get the number exactly right. But when the state’s best forecasts are demonstrably inferior to local and federal forecasts, we need to ask why, and we need to fix the problems as soon as possible. Until we understand what has gone wrong with the agencies charged with managing California’s water, we cannot understand how to remedy the situation.

The audit is expected to take six to seven months to complete.

Hunting in California on the decline

In the mid 1960’s, California residents purchased over one million hunting licenses. In 2021, that number

had declined to just over 250,000. California has the lowest percentage of population that purchases a license (less than 1%) of any state in the country. Why the large decline? It can be attributed to a few factors, namely the rise in the urbanization in California, the development of farmland, the lack of free time among hunters, limited access to hunting land, legal liability of the landowner, and many others. When I grew up in the Napa Valley, I knew most of the landowners. That in itself afforded us free access to open land, ponds and streams.

Another possibility is that parents and grandparents are no longer passing down the hunting experience to their children.