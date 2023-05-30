Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lakes and rivers

Bass fishing at Clear Lake has been outstanding, as the lake has rebounded with the addition of several feet of water. Limits pushing 30 pounds and above are necessary to take tournament action in a rapid turnaround from the doldrums of last summer.

Catfishing is the best it has been in decades with whiskerfish coming on a variety of baits, including salmon parts. Crappie to 2 pounds are also starting to make a showing as all species are benefitting from the increased water levels.

Oceans and bays

The water at Tomales Bay remains in the mid-50-degree range. Unfortunately, that makes for tough halibut fishing. I have seen a few fish caught to 15 pounds at the south end of the bay, where at low tide the water warms to almost 60 degrees. Bait seems to be playing hide and seek. One day the smelt, shiners and anchovies are abundant and the next day they are gone. Look for the diving birds if you want to find the bait.

If you want to catch a Pacific halibut, Full Throttle Sportfishing in Eureka has been catching limits to 100 pounds. For California, this port is the closest to the deep-water fishing grounds. Pacific halibut usually live in water deeper than 250 feet, which is a quick run in Eureka.

Rotary screw trap

Paul Blank from the Napa Resource Conservation District launched the rotary screw trap in late February to prepare for a March 1 start. But the big March storms delayed the start date, and this resulted in some significant damage to the trap.

The trap rose high with the water and then came down in a tree and also collected a large amount of debris. Beams were bent, railings were broken off, the mesh of the cone was torn, and the fish box was broken open. It took several days working in still swift water conditions to try to patch it up well enough to operate. It is now running, but will need to go to the welding shop this summer for proper repairs.

The river finally dropped into operating range around April 9. But repairs took a little longer, and we finally started up on April 19. Since then, they have caught only a handful of steelhead — not too surprising after three years of drought — and in the last couple of weeks they been getting 20 to 60 chinook per day. It will probably take another year or two of average to good rainfall years for the steelhead smolt numbers to increase.

Mokelumne River Fish Hatchery release

About 500,000 Chinook salmon that started the day in the Mokelumne River Fish Hatchery found themselves in San Francisco Bay last week.

They were released at Fort Baker in Sausalito to minimize drought-related losses and to ensure a salmon season in the future.

“It’s basically to get the fish as close to the Golden Gate Bridge as we can get them, so that they can go right out into their natural habitat and hopefully come back as 20- or 30-pounders for our commercial and sports anglers,” said Harry Morse of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “The salmon are 3 to 6 inches long now, but could be 20 inches by next year and full grown by 2025.”

Oyster Shucker Tool

