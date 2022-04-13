The Reel Life: Bass picking up at Berryessa, Hennessey

The bite at Lake Berryessa remained about the same as the previous week, with a mix of trout, kokanee, and king salmon for those who put in the time.

The bass bite is still a little tough, but with the 90-degree weather last week it should break loose. A tournament with 86 teams checked in eight bass over 10 pounds.

At Clear Lake, a bass tournament last weekend yielded 13 limits over 20 pounds. We should also see some great numbers from the Western Outdoors California Open, which started Wednesday and ends Friday, with jerkbaits and swimbaits likely the lures of choice.

Fish filleting mat

I was searching social media a few months ago for fishing reports when a pop-up appeared for the “Fillet Away Fish Mat.” For $27, I thought it was worth a try. After using the mat for a few months, I can honestly say that this is a great product. Those of you who have tried to fillet a slimy fish, it’s difficult to keep in in one place. This mat has small rubber fingers that hold even the slimiest fish in place. Visit filletaway.com for more information.

Ocean & Bays

After a few days of bad ocean conditions, the sea finally calmed and the fleet went on a salmon hunt. They found the fish 25 miles from the Golden Gate at deep reef. Every report had limits to 15 pounds by noon. It was an expensive run with the price of fuel, but well worth the trip.

It’s good to see that the new 24-inch size limit is not impeding the catch. The halibut bite has improved to two fish a rod due to much better tides this week. The Lovely Martha, despite a light load of seven anglers, managed to land 21 halibut to 20 pounds.

Klamath River dam removal project

Experts are very confident the decades-long goal of Klamath River dam removal is slated to become reality in 2023.

Removal of PacifiCorp’s four dams along the river will open 420 miles of salmon-spawning habitat, as well as improve water quality and reduce critical temperature conditions that cause and increase disease in fish. The dams are not used for water storage or flood control. PacifiCorp has determined the hydro dams located on the California Oregon border have run their useful life. This is a great day for the fish.

Fish hatcheries reopen

Almost all of California's fish hatcheries reopened to the public on April 7.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is welcoming back guests at 21 of its 22 hatcheries that have been closed for nearly two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only the outdoor areas of the hatcheries will be open. The indoor facilities will remain closed. The closest one to the Napa Valley is the Warm Springs Hatchery, just below Lake Sonoma. This is a fun, family friendly day trip.

RCD one of county’s best-kept secrets

The Napa County Resource Conservation District is one of the Napa Valley’s best-kept secrets, doing exceptional work to save fish and the environment.

According to naparcd.org, it "was established in June 1945 as a special district under Division 9 of the California Public Resources Code. Created to develop and further soil and water conservation, the RCD, like its many counterparts throughout the state and nation, is an autonomous, self-governing local government agency. The RCD is truly a grass-roots organization dedicated to implementing projects on public and private lands and educating landowners and the public about resource conservation on a voluntary basis.

“Poor land management practices during the Dust Bowl drought of the 1930s resulted in an environmental disaster that shook the nation into recognizing soil erosion as a menace to the national welfare. In 1937, the president sent a model state act to each state governor for forming conservation districts to conserve and protect soil, water, and related resources, and the State of California enacted legislation based on this model in 1938.

Their mission is to “empower the community to voluntarily conserve, protect and restore natural resources in a landscape that supports agriculture, urban areas, and wild spaces. We provide technical assistance, educational programs, monitoring programs and funding sources to help land managers improve their conservation practices.”

Their guiding principles are to help farmers, ranchers and landowners, to educate and engage youth and community, and to improve local environmental knowledge.

The RCD has identified 118 fish barriers in the Napa River Watershed. These are, in many cases, culverts under roads that prevent the spawning salmon and steelhead from reaching their ultimate goal. With the tireless work of this organization, many of the high-impact sites have already been removed or corrected.

My stepdaughter and I have personally been involved with a barrier removal project on Sulphur Creek in St. Helena. Another fish-related project is the “rotary screw trap” that catches fish in the Napa River each winter and helps determine the type and number of fish that frequent the river.

Brent Randol can be reached at brentrandol@comcast.net or 707-481-3319.