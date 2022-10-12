The Reel Life: Bass, trout, king salmon caught in Berryessa

Lakes and rivers

Andre Fontenot of Fontenot’s Fishing Service was out on Lake Berryessa this week. He trolled in the narrows between 40 and 60 feet and landed three bass and two trout. He then moved to the main lake and landed two ocean grade king salmon to 25 inches. They all hit trolled Speedy Shiners.

Oceans and bays

The California Dawn II ran a crew scouting trip this week in search of tuna. They also had a couple of distinguished guests onboard, Christian Cavanaugh of the Outerlimits and Ross Corbet of Pacific Angler Sportfishing. They found many jumping tuna 35 miles west of the Golden Gate. They managed to catch four blue fin tuna to 150 pounds.

The California Fish and Wildlife announced this week that recreational Dungeness crab season will open Nov. 5. Once again, traditional crab traps will be banned due to the risk of whale entanglement this season. Crab hoops will be allowed with the requirement that they need to be checked at least every two hours, with a limit of 10 hoops per angler.

Mike Funtanilla of Bend Ur Rod Sportfishing made his first sturgeon trip of the season. Despite less-than-favorable tides and strong winds, they managed to land four keepers and were back by lunch time. As the rainy season approaches, fishing in San Pablo Bay will continue to improve.

AB 160

This would be an example a good unplanned outcome of legislation. AB 160 was just signed into law by the governor. This state legislation exempts the communication and marketing of youth hunting, hunter education, sport shooting activities and competitions from restrictions put in place under AB2571. It also clears the way for organizations to market to youth for fundraising events and related membership activities.

California Waterfowl Association and other conservation groups have been working with State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) and the governor’s office on the need for this cleanup bill since AB 2571 was signed into law at the end of June.

While cleanup bill AB 160 does not fix all the problems with AB 2571, it at least ensures that hunting and shooting-related competitions can again be legally advertised to encourage youth participation in the outdoors.

California waterfowl breeding survey

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has completed its 2022 waterfowl breeding population survey. The resulting data indicates the overall number of breeding ducks has decreased by 19%, including mallards that are the most abundant duck in the survey.

“Surveys indicated a 25% decrease in mallard abundance,” said CDFW Waterfowl Program Biologist Melanie Weaver. “Habitat conditions are poor in both northeastern California and the Central Valley, so below-average production for most waterfowl species is expected.”

The total number of ducks, all species combined, decreased from 470,450 in 2019 — the last year the survey was conducted — to 379,870 this year. This estimate is 30% below the long-term average. The estimated breeding population of mallards decreased from 239,830 in 2019 to 179,390 this year, which is below their long-term average. The decline is attributed to the ongoing drought and the loss of upland nesting habitat for ducks.

Since 1948, CDFW biologists and warden-pilots have conducted this survey annually using fixed-wing aircraft. The population estimates are for those areas where most of the waterfowl nesting occurs in the state, including wetland and agricultural areas in northeastern California, throughout the Central Valley, the Suisun Marsh, and some coastal valleys.

The majority of California’s wintering duck population originates from breeding areas surveyed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Alaska and Canada, and these results should be available by August. The CDFW survey information, along with similar data from other Pacific Flyway states, is used by the USFWS and the Pacific Flyway Council when setting hunting regulations for the Pacific Flyway states, including California.