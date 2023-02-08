Lakes and rivers

I spoke to a Napa High School friend, Russ Velasco, who fished Lake Berryessa last week for bass. He said it was a tough morning bite where he only caught one fish, but he found a nice school in the afternoon and successfully boated 10 bass. Current water temperature is 50 degrees with a little discoloration from previous rains.

Oceans and bays

San Francisco and San Pablo bays are a chocolate-brown color as a result of the heavy inflow from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, making navigation dangerous due to the amount of floating and submerged debris that has entered them.

The party boats have been quiet for the past week and the only game in town will be crab-only trips when the ocean settles or possibly sturgeon trips within the south bay or San Pablo Bay. When the water clears, boats will start trolling for halibut around Oyster Point, but this will still be few weeks.

Sturgeon fishing will close from Jan. 1 to March 15 in the central portion of San Francisco Bay within the following boundaries: A direct line between Point Chauncy (National Marine Fisheries Laboratory) and Point Richmond, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, and a direct line between Point Lobos and Point Bonita.

San Francisco Bay Flyway Festival

The 28th annual festival with guided and self-guided tours of the Napa Marsh Wetlands is scheduled for Feb. 10-12. This is a great opportunity to get out and see many migratory waterfowl that spend time during the winter months in our marsh. Visit bit.ly/3Yk9MPt for more information.

Sites Project

The Sites Project Authority released findings from a new analysis that projected Sites Reservoir could have diverted and captured 120,000 acre-feet of water in just two weeks if the reservoir had been operational from Jan. 3 through Jan. 15 and would continue to capture water over the next few weeks as flows continue to run high.

The Sites Reservoir Project is locally led by the Sites Project Authority, which is made up of Sacramento Valley water districts, cities and counties, and has been in the works for more than 60 years.

It hopes to turn Sites Valley, located 10 miles west of Maxwell where Colusa and Glenn counties meet, into a state-of-the-art, off-stream water storage facility that captures and stores stormwater flows in the Sacramento River — after all other water rights and regulatory requirements are met — for release in dry and critical years for environmental use and for communities, farms and businesses statewide to utilize when needed.

According to a release issued by the Authority, the analysis found Sites Reservoir could have diverted 120,000 acre-feet of water — less than 4% of Delta outflow — from Jan. 3 to Jan. 15 and long-range forecasts estimated that Sites Reservoir would continue to divert stormwater through at least Feb. 15, for a total 382,000 acre-feet of water.

Project officials said that while recent storms caused Sacramento River flows to increase in late December, the Project would have implemented its seven-day pulse flow protection criteria and not started diverting until Jan. 3.

Sites is an off-stream reservoir proposed north of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, where it would provide unique water supply and environmental benefits during dry periods, especially during extended drought. Visit sitesproject.org for more information.

Predatory fish consumption

Reported by Fish-Bio: Imagine that in the future we know exactly how many fish we can catch without negatively impacting either the stock of predatory fish or their prey — and that we can actually regulate the number of fish if an excess of, say, cod suddenly occurs in an ecosystem.

All this may be possible thanks to a very special model of gastric evacuation developed and described by DTU Senior Researcher Aqua Niels Gerner Andersen in his doctoral dissertation in which he stated, “The model can tell us how much of their prey that predatory fish eat, which enables us to much better calculate the consequences of specific fisheries management on the species composition of our fish stocks — and potentially on entire ecosystems through the derived effects on the food chain.

“The principle in the calculation of how much predatory fish eat is based on information about the amount and composition of prey fish in predatory stomachs that have been collected in a manner representative of the predatory fish stocks. We translate all these snapshots of stomach contents into average rates for how much predatory fish eat over a long period of time, using a model for the gastric evacuation rate.”

In addition to the use of data for gastric evacuation from laboratory experiments on predatory fish in Hirtshals, Denmark, Niels Gerner Andersen has used rules for both physical, chemical and biological processes to establish the model, and it is the final result of many years’ work.

A never-before-seen model describes the gastric evacuation rate of predatory fish's continuous stomach contents, i.e., both of the total amount and of the individual prey in the stomach, regardless of the previous history, which here means the moment the predatory fish ingested the individual prey.

This has never been achieved before, and it means that fishery biologists are much better able to calculate how much of a specific species you can fish without creating an imbalance in the ecosystem in question. The model also enables researchers to better assess how to restore balance in an ecosystem where there are too many of one kind of fish.

Andersen has, in collaboration with his colleagues, carried out extensive experiments with a number of predatory fish and their prey. The results from these experiments, together with the theoretical model development, will allow researchers to create a model for general use.

It is essential to know a few characteristics of the predatory and prey fish in the study, such as the length of the predator's stomach and the prey's energy density. This information will make the model easy to use on a wide range of predatory and prey fish that have not yet been studied in gastric evacuation experiments.

