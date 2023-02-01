The Reel Life: Berryessa bass biting on main lake and in the Narrows

Lakes and rivers

Lake Berryessa has risen over 20 feet since the recent rains, and the launch ramp conditions are much improved at Markley Cove. Bass fishing is solid with plastics on a drop-shot mostly on the main lake, but also in the Narrows. King salmon, crappie and bass action will pick up in the coming months with the high water.

Clear Lake has risen seven feet in the past two weeks. There was a glimmer of hope during Saturday’s American Bass Association event, with three limits over 20 pounds from the 10 boats. The launch ramps at 5th Street and Clearlake Oaks ramps are now open and the ramps will not be a deterrent for the remainder of the season.

Heavy debris has flowed into Lake Sonoma as releases from upstream Coyote Dam have begun. Few anglers are targeting the lake with the low water conditions exposing submerged trees and structure. The lake rose from the mid-20% range to 52% within the past two weeks. The 14th Annual Lake Sonoma Steelhead Festival is coming to the Congressman Don Clausen Fish Hatchery at Lake Sonoma on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Oceans and bays

This time of the year there is not much activity in the ocean after the rockfish season closure. A few boats have been running sand dab and crab combos. Two party boats, The Pacific Angler out of Alameda and the Pacific Pearl out of Emeryville, are a running these trips. I would expect the fleet moving toward sturgeon until the halibut bite picks up in April.

Bottlenose dolphins

Bottlenose dolphins, the marine mammal best known for doing clever tricks in animal parks, have created a home in the Bay Area after previously spending their lives in Southern California and Baja, Mexico.

Surfers catch waves with them at Ocean Beach, hikers have spotted their mottled gray backs at Stinson and Montara beaches, and they have explored the edges of San Francisco Bay, at all different times of year.

The California coastal bottlenose dolphins’ sense of intelligence may be helping them adapt to climate change. Their move north, which has happened over decades, has been documented for the first time in a new study. The dolphins began to move north when water temperatures rose in Central and Northern California. Their ability to adapt and find new habitats may end up making them a success story in the face of global warming. I spotted a few pods during the sport salmon season last year.

Kelp forests

Reported by Fishbio: West Coast kelp forests and eelgrass meadows are critical allies in fighting climate change — and they also provide essential habitat for commercially and recreationally important fish and shellfish, which in turn help sustain coastal communities. But these vital nearshore ecosystems are disappearing because of shoreline development, pollution, warming oceans, and sea-level rise.

Amid these threats, The Pew Charitable Trusts, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries), and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation have joined forces to help natural resource managers by identifying and disseminating science-based tools to better protect and restore submerged aquatic vegetation.

One key challenge in coastal conservation and management is the lack of information needed to accurately characterize the ecological value of kelp and eelgrass. With that in mind, Pew, NOAA Fisheries, and the Foundation plan to work with scientists, Tribes, state and federal agencies, and key stakeholders to evaluate tools used to assess the role that submerged aquatic vegetation plays in the ecosystem. Having a better scientific understanding of these habitats’ value will help managers make decisions that preserve or, if needed, replace the critical ecosystem services that kelp and eelgrass provide.

The group will identify strategies for ensuring that state and federal permitting processes account for the effects of nearshore development, and it will also offer recommendations for addressing damage to submerged aquatic vegetation from accidents such as oil spills.

This work is particularly important in the face of a rapidly changing climate. Kelp forests are among the world’s most productive marine ecosystems. This fast-growing, canopy-forming algae absorbs carbon dioxide and can reduce the effects of ocean acidification in surrounding waters. Kelp provides food, shelter, and nursery areas for species ranging from sea stars and shellfish to otter and salmon.

Eelgrass meadows also provide habitat for a variety of life, from plankton, an essential part of the ocean food web to commercially and recreationally important species such as Dungeness crab and halibut. Both kelp and eelgrass also help protect coastal communities from severe storms.

The new tools and information that the partnership develops will help natural resource managers ensure that kelp forests, eelgrass meadows, and the fish habitat and coastal communities they support thrive well into the future.

