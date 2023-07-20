Lakes and rivers

The algal bloom that is occurring in Lake Berryessa dispersed the bait and the fish have scattered, so it will take some work to find them. As the bloom clears over the next few weeks, fishing will improve significantly.

The top-water bite for black bass is already heating up on Berryessa. Don Paganelli of Paganelli Bass Fishing Experience caught and released 10 fish to 3 pounds with the fish hitting Zara Spooks in the Narrows. As the morning progressed and the top water bite slowed, he caught and released a couple of small bass while using Morning Dawn Keitech lures in 25 feet of water, also in the Narrows.

Kokanee fishing is still sporadic and landlocked king salmon action has slowed down a bit. Speedy shiners behind a dodger at a depth of 30-70 feet might do the trick or another option is trolling anchovies behind a bright-colored dodger using a Pro-Troll Roto Chip electronic bait holder. The Narrows is the best place to start, but you may have to cover some water to find them. The trout bite is fair.

Oceans and bays

Live bait fishing on San Francisco Bay is still going strong, with great halibut action reported on the small tides with slower action during the big tides. Anglers have been focusing lately on the central bay, including Treasure Island and the Berkeley Flats. Captain Mike Rescino of The Lovely Martha checked in with 30 halibut and 15 striped bass for their 20 anglers on Saturday. The boat had returned to the dock on the previous day with only seven halibut and three striped bass.

Anglers are reminded that the California Fish and Game Commission in May unanimously voted to reduce the daily bag and possession limit for California halibut from three fish to two fish in California waters north of Point Sur, Monterey County effective June 1, 2023. Charter boats are expected to go fishing for rockfish and lingcod outside of the Golden Gate.

Which has more shark attacks, California or Hawaii?

As reported by AZ Animals, statistics show Hawaii has more shark attacks than California. Hawaii has seven to eight every year and, thankfully, many have not been fatal. In 2022, Hawaii experienced seven shark attacks, one of which was fatal. California only experienced four during the same time.

The culprit for most shark attacks in Hawaii is the tiger shark. For example, on Feb. 19, two friends were paddle boarding when a curious 12- to 15-foot-long tiger shark bit the back of an inflatable. Sometimes blacktip reef sharks bite. Galapagos shark bites have been reported in Hawaii but are mainly provoked bites, often times by people purposefully swimming with sharks. According to Hawaii’s shark incidents list, the shark species in fatal attacks is usually unknown.

Although California does not have as many shark attacks as Hawaii, there is always a risk involved. The greatest probability of encountering a shark is in the San Diego area, where La Jolla records the most shark attacks in the state.

Sea lions, dolphins die from toxic algal bloom

As reported by sfgate.com, since mid-May, the volunteer-led nonprofit Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute has responded to hundreds of dead and dying marine mammals in the aftermath of a toxic algal bloom that experts are describing as the largest in Southern California’s recent history.

Consistent cases have been reported from San Diego to Santa Barbara, and some forecast models show potential risk of spread to Northern California in the coming weeks. Scientists estimate more than 500 sick and dying sea lions and at least 100 deceased dolphins have washed ashore, but exact numbers have yet to be confirmed because of the sheer scale of the event.

Scientists received some clarity on the crisis earlier this week: The first round of test results examined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday confirmed the presence of domoic acid in at least 19 dolphins sickened by the bloom, providing evidence of high food web contamination.

It is currently unclear whether the bloom will spread to the Bay Area. Giancarlo Rulli, a spokesperson for the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, said the organization has not yet seen an influx of sick animals; only a handful of suspected cases have been reported in Monterey County, and one in San Luis Obispo County.

Vanessa Zubkousky-White, a senior environmental scientist for the California Department of Public Health, noted that domoic acid poisoning is not harmful to people or pets unless they consume crabs or shellfish that have been infected. However, people are advised to stay out of the ocean if they notice any dense discoloration due to risk of irritation from any chemicals that may be produced by the algae or other related biological activity in the water.

