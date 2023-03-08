Lakes and rivers

Dan Bacher, a writer for “The Fish Sniffer” monthly fishing publication, reported the black bass have gone deep due to the cold weather that moved through the Lake Berryessa region recently.

Alan Fong of Fisherman’s Warehouse reported the bass were showing on his fish finder at 40 to 100 feet deep, but he did well on spotted bass while fishing from 45 to 60 foot deep in the Narrows. He was using Gitzits in a shad color, black and silver, on 4-pound test line.

The team of Luke Lipanovich and Jack Mariani won first place in the Future Pro Series tournament at Lake Berryessa on Feb. 12 with a five-fish limit weighing 30.73 pounds. They also took first place for big fish with a 10.44-pound largemouth. The prize was $3,800 plus $8,000 in Nitro Cash.

The team of Lobo and Gendreau placed second with a limit weighing 10.51 pounds that equaled winnings of $2,200. The team of King and Johnson placed third with a limit weighing 10.01 pounds and took home $1,200.

Few trout, king salmon and kokanee salmon enthusiasts have been out on Berryessa, but that should change as soon as the water clears from recent storms and water temperatures warm up. Lake Berryessa is holding 1,079,237-acre feet of water, 67% of capacity and 83% of average.

Oceans and bays

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife held its annual Salmon Information Meeting on March 1. The meeting reviewed the 2022 ocean and river salmon fishing seasons, Central Valley, and Klamath Basin River returns, and 2023 abundance forecasts.

On March 5 in Seattle, the Pacific Fishery Management Council was to meet and make recommendations regarding the upcoming season. They will meet once again in early April to adopt final 2023 regulations for California Salmon. The department has a target of 120,000 salmon returning to the rivers. Due to the extreme drought of the last few years, only 62,000 salmon returned to spawn. We have not seen numbers this low since 2007, which resulted in the absence of a salmon season for three years.

Avian parasite responsible for band-tailed pigeon deaths

Since early February, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and many wildlife rehabilitation centers have received increased reports from residents of sick and dead band-tailed pigeons. Most reports have come from locations along the Central Coast and in the Bay Area and Sierra Nevada foothills.

CDFW’s Wildlife Health Laboratory has evaluated birds from several locations and determined the cause of death to be protozoan parasite. Statewide, it is estimated that roughly 200-300 band-tailed pigeons may have died of this infection so far this winter.

Band-tailed pigeons are native to California but may be unfamiliar to some residents given their mostly secretive and highly nomadic lifestyle. During the winter, nearly the entire Pacific Coast population of band-tailed pigeons congregates in areas of Central to Southern California, sometimes forming relatively large flocks and seeking out acorns, their preferred food in winter.

The parasite that causes avian trichomonosis is primarily spread in water sources such as bird baths, fountains, and horse or cattle troughs where the parasite may become more concentrated. Once infected, “cheese-like” caseous lesions may develop in the bird’s mouth or throat and lead to starvation or suffocation.

Sick birds may appear weak, swallow repeatedly, have labored breathing, and may sit for prolonged periods. Severely affected birds may develop neurological signs such as lack of coordination or twisting of the head or neck. Band-tailed pigeons are especially susceptible to avian trichomonosis. Other bird species may also be susceptible when sharing water sources, as well as avian predators feed on infected birds.

Residents can help reduce disease transmission among birds by removing bird feeders and bird baths and emptying fountains while the pigeons are in their area. Observations of sick and dead pigeons may be reported to CDFW using the mortality reporting form. These reports are important to help document when and where birds may be impacted.

Tennessee Valley dam removal

The National Park Service is advancing its plan to remove a Tennessee Valley dam in Marin County that has been classified as having a high risk of failure and threatens public safety at a nearby beach. The California Coastal Commission voted unanimously March 2 to endorse the park service’s proposed project, which also includes restoring acres of wetland habitat that has been affected by the dam over the decades.

Built in the early 1960s by the former landowner to attract waterfowl for hunting, the earthen dam was one of the many artificial structures inherited by the National Park Service after the Golden Gate National Recreation Area was founded in 1972. The dam and its holding pond are accessible on the Tennessee Valley Trail and are about 900 feet from Tennessee Beach.

In 2017, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation classified the dam as having a high risk of failure because of erosion, lack of compliance with seismic engineering standards, and poor overall condition. The park service closes the Tennessee Valley Trail during storms as a public safety measure.

By removing the dams, the agency will work to restore the area to natural wetland habitats and prevent erosion issues caused by the dam.

The estimated $10 million project would drain the pond and remove the dam. In addition to the new wetlands that would be created, three new ponds fed by groundwater and springs would be built to make up for the lost habitat for endangered red-legged frogs living in the pond. Shoulders said the existing pond has been reduced to about half of its original size due to sedimentation.

Rotary Screw Trap Tour

Due to favorable flows in the Napa River, the environmental scientists of the Napa Resource Conservation District, Martin Perales and Paul Blank, recently put the Rotary Screw Trap into the Napa River and will monitor what they find in the coming months.

On April 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, the RCD will host an open house for the public to come out and see the RST in action and talk with their staff. Due to limited parking, the free event is RSVP-only and the address will be shared upon registration. Visit naparcd.org for more information.

