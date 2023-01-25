The Reel Life: Berryessa fish are biting at all depths

Lakes and rivers

Don Paganelli’s of Paganelli’s Bass Fishing reported finding fish at all depths in between storms at Lake Berryessa. Drop shot rigs were working at outside points in the Narrows. Lake Berryessa has risen 15 feet and should rise more with the next storms. Fish love a lake rising, so expect an early staging with these warmer storms.

The Bureau of Reclamation reported that the Capell Cove Boat Launch opened Jan. 16, with the higher water level making the ramp accessible. Currently, there is no fee to launch.

Ross England of Clear Lake Guide Service reported that the water temperature in Clear Lake has been in the mid 40’s, which makes for a tough bass bite. Catfish can be found at any creek inlet using anything smelly. Some good news is that the lake has risen over 6 feet, which is only 3 feet from full. All boat ramps and marinas are now open, so this should make for a great summer on Clear Lake.

Oceans and bays

Lawson’s Landing reports that the herring have begun to spawn in Tomales Bay. Sea birds can be seen diving for the eggs from Clam Island to Sand Point. Herring eggs are eaten in a variety of ways, including fresh out of the water, cooked, or added to sushi. Keep in mind, however, that the eggs become unpalatable when cooked too long.

National Turkey Federation Banquet

The Napa Valley Chapter of the National Turkey Federation will hold its annual fundraising dinner Friday, March 3 at St. Helena Catholic School, 1225 Oak St., St. Helena. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m. The event is an all-you-can-eat lobster boil catered by Menegon Catering. The event will feature a raffle and auction, with proceeds going toward enhancing North American turkeys. Visit events.nwtf.org/51100-2023 for more information.

All West Coast abalone listed as Critically Endangered or Endangered

As reported by the Sierra Sun Times: All seven of the United States’ abalone species that live on the West Coast are listed as Critically Endangered or Endangered. The West Coast listings were based on an abalone assessment led by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and The University of California at Davis.

Six species — red, white, black, green, pink and flat abalone — are listed as critically endangered. The northern abalone, also known as threaded or pinto abalone, is listed as endangered.

“I hope this assessment will trigger a real concern and investment in these species now,” said Karen C. Drayer, of The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Health Center and The Bodega Marine Laboratory, “before the population numbers get so low that we will not be able to bring them back from the brink of extinction.”

Abalone have long provided nourishment, cultural significance and ecological benefits for people, wildlife and the environment. Red abalone have been a mainstay of the West Coast shellfish aquaculture industry, with a beloved recreational diving fishery in Northern California. But the world’s abalone are in decline through over-exploitation, disease and climate change.

Along the West Coast, these giant sea snails with their iridescent shells have been hit particularly hard by overfishing, the decline of the kelp forest, warming ocean temperatures and other environmental factors.

The UC Davis Bodega Marine Laboratory, The School of Veterinary Medicine and the CDFW have been pioneering work to help protect abalone, including the federally endangered white abalone captive breeding program and several studies involving the red abalone, ocean acidification, climate change and aquaculture.

