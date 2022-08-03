The Reel Life: Berryessa kokanee bite improves

Lakes and rivers

Just in time for the Aug. 6 Kokanee Power Team Tournament at Lake Berryessa, the kokanee bite is finally starting to show signs of life. But it is still far from expected at this time of year. Kokanee to 19 inches have been landed on the north end of Big Island or at Skier’s Cove.

Rocky Mountain Tackle’s spinners and/or Radical Glow Tubes tipped with Pautske’s Fire Corn behind a RMT dodger at depths from 42 to 70 feet at the north end of Big Island have proved successful. Big perch have been landed on nightcrawlers at depths from 20 to 30 feet. Bass have been taken on Blade Runner spoons at depths between 25 and 30 feet. Pre-fishing will begin in earnest within the next two weeks. The lake held at 57%, 40 feet below the Glory Hole.

The reports for the Napa River for stripers has not been encouraging.

Oceans and bays

Ross Corbet of Pacific Angler Sportfishing took a much-needed break from salmon fishing to do scouting for albacore tuna.

Albacore prefer water in the mid-60-degree range that can be found about 60 miles west of Half Moon Bay at Pioneer Seamount, an underwater volcano more than 10 million years old that is over 6,300 feet tall in 10,000 feet of water. They had eight hits and landed four fish to 25 pounds. Ross reported hundreds of white sided dolphins and flying fish jumping alongside the boat.

Rick Powers of the New Sea Angler reported in with 34 salmon and 250 rockfish for his 25 customers fishing in 250 feet of water west of the Bodega Head.

The Golden Gate salmon bite remains strong, with a fish per rod to limits on most days. The fleet has been splitting its time between the San Mateo County and Marin County coasts.

Custom bird bands

I came across a unique gift idea for your favorite sportsman.

Banded Bird was founded in 2008 based on the idea of offering completely customizable duck and goose bands. In 2013, the first website was launched and the idea became a reality. Over the years, they have provided a special memento and lasting memory of a lost loved one, the celebration of a new child, the reward of an accomplishment, a gift to a special person, the proposal of marriage, and so many more meaningful memories that these bands celebrate and represent.

Today, Banded Bird continues to be family owned and operated, still churning out completely handmade custom bands right here in the USA. You can find more information at bandedbird.com.

“Giant Bay Salmon Run On”

If you think the salmon season is epic this year, this was the headline for the following report from the Press Democrat in July 1959:

“The salmon run that the fishermen have dreamed about for the last 10 years is on from Bodega Bay south. Running 93% large salmon, of top quality and color, fishermen have brought in 50,000 pounds to one fishery in two days. Fair average catch has been 1,000 pounds a day a boat; and ‘high liner’ Bruce Abernathy of the United II filled his boat with an 8,600-pound load in six days.

“Reportedly, the bonanza strike extends to Monterey, with Fort Ross the northern limit of the big run and its center off Bodega Bay and Point Reyes. Fishermen and receiving plants are working around the clock, and the only complaint is about the county fair — this because the giant salmon take that in any week would tax the ice-producing capacity of the greater Bay Area is further taxed this week by the thirsty fairgoers.

“Although ice is being trucked in steadily from San Francisco and Sacramento as well as Santa Rosa and Petaluma, some boats have had to leave the local docks and go north to Point Arena and Fort Bragg to ice up, losing precious time for the long run (a loss also of Sonoma County revenue, since the boats are unloaded where the ice is).”

Surf perch

Our local coast is habitat for 10 different species of surfperch, but the most abundant are the redtail, rubber lip and barbed surfperch. They can be caught in the surf at pretty much any beach from Mexico to Oregon. To catch these fish, the set-up is simple. You will need a 7- to 8-foot surf rod with a spinning reel holding 15-pound test line with a pyramid sinker on the end and two size 5 hooks up the leader a few feet.

The two preferred baits are sand crabs that can be found at the top of the surf line about 6 inches underground, and Berkeley Gulp sand worms that can be found at any tackle shop. When you get to the coast, the best spots are where the rip tide is moving out away from the beach.

At many beaches, the water appears to run sideways for a while and then turn and flow out to sea. The perch like to hold in the deeper water, where the waves will bring an abundance of food. These fish can run up to a few pounds, with a limit of 20 per day. They make for excellent table fare, with a white, mild, flaky meat. It is always a fun day with the family at any of our beaches, such as Stinson, Point Reyes, Dillon or Doran.