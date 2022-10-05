The Reel Life: Berryessa yields 10-pound king salmon

Lakes and rivers

Nathan Kelsch of Big Nate’s Guide Service reported catching a 10-pound king salmon at Lake Berryessa, by far the largest salmon I have ever heard of caught there.

He reported that fish are spread out but that when you locate a school, the bite is good. With the lake transitioning into fall, the fish can be found near the surface in the morning but move to deeper water as the weather warms.

The Bureau of Reclamation has announced recreation area closures and new operating hours at Lake Berryessa beginning Sept. 25. These seasonal closures allow natural resource recovery as Reclamation performs necessary maintenance.

Reclamation-operated locations at Berryessa remain open year-round with some exceptions.

The north side of the Oak Shores Day Use Area and the two restrooms along the Smittle Creek Trail are closed until March 31. The south side of the Oak Shores Day Use Area will continue to offer restroom facilities, picnic tables, water access and a kayak/canoe hand launch. Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. to reflect daylight hours’ changes at Oak Shores, Smittle Creek and Eticuera.

Capell Cove Boat Launch will remain open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. The launch ramp remains closed to motorized boats until water levels rise again.

The Smittle Creek Trail and Lake Berryessa administrative offices are closed until further notice.

The Dufer Point Visitor Center at 5520 Knoxville Road is open Saturdays, Sundays and most holidays, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas, from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 1 through March 31.

Rio Vista Bass Derby & Festival Oct. 7-10

The 74th annual Rio Vista Bass Derby & Festival runs this Thursday through Sunday and features a fishing derby, parade, and many other family friendly events. Visit bassfestival.com/bass-derby-tickets to register or for more information.

When in Rio Vista, you cannot miss Foster’s Bighorn, a restaurant and bar where the sportsman is in his element, surrounded by world class trophies. It is a classic and historic place to stop for an excellent meal, cold beer and glimpse into the world of big game hunting in the 1930s.

With a private collection of more than 300 specimens from Africa and North America, Foster’s is a showplace with a 65-foot-long bar, many cold beers on draft, and two dining rooms. Families are welcome. A bistro-type menu features bison, beef, ribs and fish, along with seasonal favorites. Visit fostersbighorn.com for more information.

Oceans and bays

Rockfishing has gained popularity on the fishing scene. Party boats are taking advantage of the great weather to make the run to the Farallons and beyond for limits of ling cod and quality rockfish. Salmon fishing remains around a fish per rod, but some six-packs have been able to locate up to limits trolling from Duxbury to Muir Beach. Halibut are still available on the North and South bars, with an occasional white sea bass sighting.

Ron Koyasaka from the Nautilus Excursions out of San Francisco found at least five huge schools of white seabass inside of the bay this week.

“We anchored on them for three hours without a bite, and I thought the action would take off once the tide changed but it did not,” he said.

October and November have historically been the best time for white seabass over the past few years.

The California Dawn reported 11 limits of both rockfish and halibut, with 14 lingcod and 4 striped bass.

After an extremely slow summer halibut bite in Tomales Bay, Lawsons Landing is reporting improved fishing this week. Jack smelt seem to be the preferred bait. Boats are experiencing limits or near limits, but there have also been many missed opportunities. The top spots are Buoy 5 and Hog Island.

Bermuda reef fishing

My wife and I decided a summer trip to Bermuda would be a fun way to wrap up the season. Hoping to do some fishing there, I did some extensive research on available charters. I found there were many boats offering fishing trips for reef fish, marlin, wahoo and dolphin. Although I made more than 10 inquiries, there was not one response that was a bit disappointing. So I went with Plan B, renting a boat that included fishing gear. We ran a few miles offshore and found a coral reef that was loaded with reef fish. In only a couple of hours, I managed to catch about 10 fish. In the bag were speckled hind, yellow tail snapper, Bermuda chub and a bonefish. It turned out to be a fun day fishing the beautiful blue waters surrounding Bermuda.

Wild pig regulation change

Senate Bill 856, authored by State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.

The bill passed without any votes in opposition in both the state Senate and Assembly and was sent in late August to Governor Gavin Newsom. SB 856 allows someone to kill an unlimited number of wild pigs and prohibits someone from intentionally releasing a pig to live in the wild, among other changes in state law.

Governor Newsom approved the bill on the same day that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state's Fish and Game Commission held an online forum on the issue of wild pigs and possible solutions to mitigate the damage and danger they pose around the state.

Wildlife Advisor Ari Cornman said the numbers have grown quickly because the pigs reproduce quickly and are incredibly intelligent. The animals are nocturnal, can find ways to elude control methods, and also eat just about anything and live in just about any habitat.

Eric Sklar, a member of the state's Fish and Game Commission, described the wild pigs as a complicated problem and said that the solutions are complicated.

Provisions of SB 856 will make it easier to hunt wild pigs in California, including allowing the use of artificial lights to hunt them at night. But UC Davis professor Roger Baldwin, who specializes in human-wildlife conflict, said some other states don't allow wild pig hunting at all after finding the pig numbers grew and popped up in new places because people were transporting the animals around for hunting opportunities.

Other states use methods banned in California. For example, Texas uses “aerial control,” where crews go up in helicopters and shoot the wild pigs from above. Dennis Orthmeyer, state director with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services

said he had seen an instance of 2,600 wild pigs being removed from a Texas property in a week, but the practice of aerial control of a game mammal is banned in California.