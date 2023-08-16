Lakes and rivers

Napa River stripers are on the bite! The shallow-diving P-Line Predator lure has been working most consistently when trolling in the sloughs.

The best lures for Napa River fishing are those that look like anchovies or other small baitfish. Shallow-diving lures are the most effective, and many people add soft squid tails to the back of their lures. Some popular lures include the Lucky Craft LV 500 Chartreuse and Shad patterns, Rattle Traps, Pline Predators, and various color swim baits.

Anchovy and white are the most common colors for lures in the Napa River. Chrome can also be effective.

Trolling speed is important for enticing stripers to bite in the Napa River. Generally, you should keep your trolling speed between 3 and 5 mph. You can experiment with different speeds to find what works best. The tides and water flow will also affect the optimal trolling speed. Let the lure out so you can see its action in the water. Adjust your speed for the best action. Repeat the process for trolling with and against the tide. Set your lures 60–80 feet from the boat.

The best places to fish in the Napa River are in the sloughs and cuts. The best timing to fish would be the top of the tide, meaning a couple of hours before and after high tide.

Putah Creek is fishing well given the high flows. Flows have been bouncing between 500 and 600 cubic feet per second the last few weeks. As a reminder, Putah is an irrigational canal used to feed water down into the farmland near Winters, Davis and Woodland.

The challenge with these high flows has been keeping the grass and weeds off the hooks. Consider bringing the Euro rod out to maintain a much tighter connection and drifting the bugs below the grasses!

Standard flies are doing the trick. Flies such as S & M Nymphs, Caddis Poopah and Zebra Midges are working well. To spice things up, try tossing Rainbow Warriors, Two Bit Hookers, or Jujubees!

There is a great opportunity to toss Streamers as well. Sculpzillas, Small Peanut Envys and sparsely tied leeches are showing the most success. Fish these flies on an intermediate line or on a fast sink line above the buckets and pools on the creek.

Oceans and bays

With high winds offshore at Bodega Bay, nearshore rockfishing has been the story with limits of quality vermilions, browns and canaries along with a healthy ling cod count. Captain Rick Powers of the New Sea Angler put in 18 limits of rockfish and 17 lingcod to 22 pounds on Saturday working the local reefs.

The offshore weather has been raging, so both deepwater rockfish and bluefin tuna trips are on hold until the weather clears. Halibut fishing remains decent in Tomales Bay, and the halibut should start piling into the beaches along Doran Park soon.

California bans substance that kills coho salmon

The State of California has adopted a rule that will require tiremakers to find a new alternative to a chemical that is currently in use that has been found to kill an endangered salmon species.

While the chemical 6PPD helps reduce tire cracking and extends the life of tires, it has been added to California’s list of Priority Products, which identifies consumer products that contain chemicals that are potentially dangerous to people or the environment.

Its inclusion means tire manufacturers will have until Nov. 30 to notify state regulators if they currently make tires that contain the chemical.

According to the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, 6PPD reacts with ozone in the air to form another chemical called 6PPD-quinone.

That new chemical was found to kill coho salmon (AKA Silver Salmon) as they migrate upstream for their yearly spawn and has been detected in streams at a level that has been shown to kill the salmon in laboratory studies.

Coho salmon can live in both freshwater and saltwater and are protected under the Endangered Species Act. A subspecies, the Central California Coast coho salmon, is an endangered species.

Beaked whale sighted in Monterey Bay

A whale-watching tour in California's Monterey Bay spotted a pod of Cuvier's beaked whales on Wednesday. Nancy Black, a marine biologist who has owned Monterey Bay Whale Watch since 1992, called it an "incredibly rare sighting."

The group saw four to six of the pointy-nosed cetaceans known for their skittish behavior 10 miles northwest of Monterey Harbor on the 10 a.m. tour. Black was not on the tour, but a guide on the boat confirmed the sighting and said the species was recognizable due to the whales' distinctive light-brown coloring with white spots.

"The tour group got a pretty good look at them before they dove down," Black said. "I’ve probably only seen them two or three times in Monterey Bay in 35 years."

Cuvier's beaked whales have bulbous heads and long beaks that give them their name. They're sometimes mistaken for dolphins. The species inhabits oceans around the world, but it's unusual to see them as they rarely breach and spend most of their time underwater, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

They are remarkable deep divers, plunging below the water's surface more than 9,000 feet. They routinely stay underwater for over an hour and pop up to the surface for just a few minutes between each dive.

"They have the record for the longest and deepest dive," Black said. "Researchers have put recorders on beaked whales, and one stayed underwater for a record 222 minutes. That's over three hours."

A 2020 New York Times article reported on a paper documenting the record and said scientists don't fully understand what enables the whales to stay underwater for so long.

“This is just so beyond what we’ve seen before,” Andreas Fahlman, a physiologist at the Fundacion Oceanografic in Spain and an author on the study, told the Times. “They’re not supposed to be able to do this, but they do.”

According to Karin Forney, a research biologist with NOAA’s Southwest Fish Hatcheries, there is a population of about 5,000 Cuvier's beaked whales along the West Coast.

"Monterey Bay is one of the few locales where Cuvier's beaked whales can occasionally be seen relatively close to shore, because the deep Monterey Canyon that bisects the bay offers suitable habitat for this species," Forney wrote in an email. "But one definitely has to be lucky to encounter Cuvier's beaked whales, because they spend very little time at the water surface where they can be seen. I have seen this species about two dozen times in my career, and it is always a brief, special treat to see these elusive animals."

Free Fishing Day Sept. 2

Just a reminder, if you are new to the sport of fishing, and not certain if it is something you would enjoy, the CDFW offers two Free Fishing Days each year when you can fish without a sport fishing license. They provide a great, low-cost way to give fishing a try, and the next one is Sept. 2.

All fishing regulations remain in effect, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures.

Some CDFW Regions offer a Fishing in the City program where you can go fishing in the middle of major metropolitan areas perhaps just a few blocks from your home. Fishing in the City and free fishing day clinics are designed to educate novice anglers about fishing ethics, fish habits, effective methods for catching fish, and fishing tackle. You can even learn how to clean and prepare your catch so you can enjoy it for dinner that night.

