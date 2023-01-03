The Reel Life: Big stripers, sturgeon show up in San Pablo Bay

Oceans and bays

There are some large striped bass showing up in San Pablo Bay, along with sturgeon, as the freshwater flow is pushing some diamondbacks out of the Pittsburg area past the Carquinez Bridge. A few boats out of San Francisco are running rockfish-only trips up the coast or shark trips in the bay. Shore fishing is fair in most locations for shark or bat rays.

The closing of rockfish season has caused most party boats to end their seasons, as well, even though crab season remains open. Most boats will start fishing again as soon as the halibut show up in the bay. A few of the boats will move to the Carquinez Straits and fish for winter sturgeon.

Lakes and rivers

Bullards Bar Reservoir trollers have arrived to push the envelope for Kokanee salmon, and the very early-season Kokanee are coming in at 10 to 11 inches within 15 feet of the surface. This bodes well for the upcoming season as this lake in Yuba County was solid for Kokanee in 2022. Bullards Bar will host a Kokanee Power Tournament on April 1.

The good news is that, after recent rains, Clear Lake, Lake Hennessey and Lake Berryessa are beginning to rise.

Fish record lifetime exposure to mercury

Mercury pollution is a global threat to human health, especially to unborn babies and young children. Exposure to methylmercury, a type that forms when mercury washes into lakes and streams, can harm children’s brain development and cause speech impairment and muscle weakness in adults who consume seafood as their main food source. Methylmercury also threatens health and reproduction in fish and other wildlife.

Humans, animals and birds are exposed to methylmercury when they eat fish and shellfish. Scientists have been working for decades to understand how and when fish accumulate mercury. This information is key for assessing mercury risks across different water bodies and landscapes, and for evaluating policy changes designed to reduce mercury emissions.

For decades, scientists have used fish ear stones, known as otoliths, to gain insights into fish growth, migration and diet, and the timing of their exposure to certain pollutants. These tiny structures of calcium carbonate, roughly the size of a pea, form inside their inner ears, where they help regulate hearing and balance. Otoliths can also provide clues about how climate change is affecting fish.

But some pollutants, including mercury, are not incorporated into otoliths. Rather, they bind very strongly to tissues that contain sulfur, such as muscle tissues. That is why muscle tissues have historically been used to assess contamination due to mercury pollution.

Lake turnover

When fall sets in and the leaves begin to change, so does the water chemistry in local lakes and reservoirs. Water and air get colder, and sometimes smelly, and not only from decaying salmon carcasses. The foul, rotten-egg odor that many notice near lakes, reservoirs and rivers during the fall is the result of a natural cycle of decay, a process dubbed “lake turnover.”

In the summer, less-dense warm water creates a surface layer referred to as the epilimnion. Cold water is dense and sinks to the bottom, forming a layer known as the hypolimnion. The thermocline, a thin transition layer of water, separates the epilimnion and hypolimnion and prevents the mixing of these two layers. This process of lake separation, known as stratification, typically occurs only in deep lakes greater than 20 feet deep and over the course of the summer months. In autumn, when cool weather lowers the temperature of the epilimnion, the thermocline begins to break down and the epilimnion and the hypolimnion layers mix, a process often assisted by increasing winds and rain. In winter, the layers may separate again.

In lakes where temperatures drop below freezing, the separation of layers is profound, with warmer water near the bottom and colder water on top. Once the surface water temperature drops to 4℃, the temperature at which fresh water is most dense, the top layer sinks to the bottom of the lake. As water above this layer continues to cool, the lake may begin to freeze. That leaves a remaining layer of ice on the surface because of ice being less dense than water. However, in many California lakes, water temperatures will not drop this low. They will rarely ever freeze over, remaining stratified most of the year and experiencing turnover only during the winter months.

The phenomenon of lake turnover is essential for aquatic life, as it replenishes oxygen and nutrients throughout a body of water. But how is it connected to that rotten egg smell? Throughout the year, dead plants and other natural materials accumulate in the deep parts of a lake, where they decompose with assistance from bacteria that thrive in low-oxygen environments. As the bacteria break down these natural compounds, hydrogen sulfide gas is released into the water.

When the lake’s layers mix, the formerly deep water that contains more of this gas is brought to the surface, allowing the hydrogen sulfide to be released into the atmosphere. The same principle is responsible for the odor that sometimes occurs just downstream of dams, where water from the bottom of the reservoir is released. However, this odor usually disappears as the water is filled with oxygen by river turbulence as it flows downstream.

Lake turnover can occasionally lead to fish kills due to low oxygen levels in the hypolimnion layer. This may occur when a sudden thunderstorm or high wind rapidly mixes lake water, bringing oxygen-depleted water from the bottom to the surface where most aquatic life is found. However, fish and other aquatic wildlife are typically able to avoid low-oxygen zones by finding streams or springs that feed into the lake or moving to shallow areas where oxygen can dissolve easily.

In extreme cases, however, lake turnover may happen too rapidly for fish to escape, especially in smaller lakes and ponds. In 2018, thousands of fish died in Lake Iroquois, a relatively small lake — less than one square mile in area — in central Illinois. The sudden deaths were likely due to a lake-turnover event caused by an unexpected drop in temperature.

The odors that lake turnover often generates are not usually a cause for human health concerns. Hydrogen sulfide gas is quickly broken down in the environment and easily dispersed by wind. However, prolonged exposure can lead to nausea, headache and fatigue.

Although the human body can quickly process hydrogen sulfide, it is not recommended to drink out of bodies of water that have a rotten-egg odor due to the possible presence of harmful bacteria. So, if you encounter a stinky lake this fall, just know that it’s all part of nature’s nutrient recycling system.

Weather apps

As an outdoor enthusiast, the weather can be the difference between a productive day on the water and failure. Over the years, I have obtained weather from many sources, some being accurate and some not so accurate.

My go-to most is the National Weather Service website at weather.gov. It provides local marine forecasts for both the ocean and the bay. It also posts current observations of land-based wind and wave gauges, plus buoy data from off the coast.

Jared Davis of The Salty Lady told me most party boat captains use one called windy.app that can be found in the App Store on any smartphone. Personally, I find this app to be extremely accurate in regard to wind speed and that it can even be used for inland lakes.