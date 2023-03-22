Lakes and rivers

At press time, Lake Berryessa had reached an elevation of 425 feet above sea level, 15 feet from spilling into the Glory Hole. The water is very discolored, and trout are nowhere to be found. Catfishing has been good at all the creek entrances, while bass fishing has been up and down based on the weather.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Clear Lake is nearly full and, once the storms have ceased, bass fishing is expected to be epic due to the flooding of new areas that will introduce new food sources into the lake. Catfishing remains excellent, with salmon pieces working for the big trophy whisker fish. Crappie are also starting to school up in open water. The Kings of Catfish are holding a major tournament April 15-16. The lake has risen from 6 to over 7 feet on the Rumsey Scale.

Prior to the storms, kokanee salmon fishing in Bullards Bar Reservoir had remained solid for those trolling pink or orange hoochies or small spoons in the Willow Creek area and up the Yuba River. There were two different schools of fish: from the surface to 30 feet, and a second sitting below 70 feet. The lake will host a Kokanee Power Tournament on April 1 for the first time in several years. The lake is releasing water in anticipation of inflow and it has dropped to 79% of capacity.

Oceans and bays

So far, the early season halibut bite has been better than previous years. A few boats have been targeting the flat fish with a success rate of about one fish per rod. April is usually when most of the fleet will start trolling frozen bait for halibut in the South Bay.

Pelican stranded in Lake Tahoe

The San Francisco Chronicle reported a lost pelican in Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe wildlife advocate and expert “bear guy” Toogee Sielsch thought he had seen it all.

“I knew that pelican got kind of disoriented in a storm that we had that night because we’re right along the Pacific Flyway. This past week’s blizzard was so brutal, it shuttered every resort in the Tahoe region and closed all roads leading to it.”

The snow would prove to be an obstacle for Sielsch, but as someone who has handled pelicans in the past, he knew what had to be done.

“It was kind of hopping around, jumping up on snowbanks,” he said. “I would step into the snowbank and then we would be up to our waists in snow. We were able to chase it back into the street, so we just ran it towards the garage and kind of cornered it and that’s where we grabbed it.”

The bird did not appear injured.

“It looked pretty darn healthy to me,” Sielsch said. “It just looked a little disoriented.”

Even though pelicans fly over the region, they do not typically hang out in the area. It’s too difficult for them to fish in Lake Tahoe’s deep waters, and if they land in a residential neighborhood, it can be even harder for them to leave. Unlike small, nimble birds like blue jays, pelicans need more room for takeoff.

Now, the straggler is in good hands at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, a local rescue center that rehabilitates injured and orphaned animals. According to the organization, the pelican is living its best life thanks to local fishermen who have donated plenty of kokanee salmon for its recovery.

Tule elk

Reported by Fishbio: Conservation efforts helped bring California’s tule elk back from the brink of extinction. There were an estimated 5,700 tule elk living in 22 herds across California as of 2016, including ones near Bakersfield, Pacheco Pass, Point Reyes, Owens Valley, Tomales Point, Carrizo Plain, and Cache Creek. All the current populations of tule elk are descendants of a few individual animals saved by cattle baron Henry Miller in the mid-1800s.

Although today’s population is only about 1% of its historic abundance, it does mean the species is no longer facing an immediate risk of extinction. Some herds are confined within managed reserve areas, while others are free ranging. A herd typically consists of one to three smaller harems of 10–20 individuals, including a bull elk, several female cows, and their young calves.

Since the herds can’t move freely through the state to interbreed with each other, wildlife managers still must relocate and selectively breed tule elk to keep their genetic diversity healthy. A new Elk Management Plan for California includes connecting and increasing their habitat. However, these types of conservation efforts can take many years and require the help of government agencies, land owners, and the public to be successful.

Where the elk have returned, their grazing maintains open grasslands and may even reduce the abundance of invasive plant species. They still face challenges, such as the spread of disease from domestic cattle, and an ongoing battle between cattle ranchers and elk conservationists at Point Reyes National Seashore. The current situation illustrates the difficulty that wildlife managers face trying to find solutions that suit the needs of both people and animals. Cattle ranchers played a hand in saving Point Reyes from commercial and industrial development and in the creation of the National Seashore, with the assurance they would be able to continue grazing cattle on the land.

However, as tule elk numbers increased, the animals began competing with the cattle for food. When the ranchers’ grazing lease was due for renewal, conservationists stepped in to try to win more protections for the elk. The ranchers however, wanted to completely remove elk from the Seashore. A recent bill passed in the House of Representatives extended the cattle ranchers’ leases for another 20 years, but the elk can also stay, provided they do not create conflicts with their agricultural neighbors.

Challenges remain, such as ensuring enough grass for cattle and elk, and enough space for elk and people in California. The new bill, HR 6687, would allow Native Americans to hunt elk in Point Reyes National Seashore, an idea seen by some as a threat to protected areas but by others as a creative, multi-benefit solution.

Sustainable tourism, or “ecotourism,” is another solution many countries are finding is a viable way to protect natural resources and provide opportunities for people. Three million people visit Point Reyes National Seashore every year, many hoping to see tule elk. Observing elk in their natural habitat may offer an opportunity to see a baby calf frolicking down a hillside or hear the bugling of a bull elk declaring its territory.

The public can view wild or captive tule elk at several other sites throughout California. By doing so, their tourism dollars may help make the case to protect these iconic animals.

Today in sports history: March 23 Video 1956: Bill Russell leads San Francisco past Iowa in NCAA title game 1957: UNC beats Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas in triple OT to win NCAA championship 1968: Lew Alcindor leads UCLA over UNC for NCAA basketball title 1974: NC State ends UCLA's streak of 7 national championships 1979: Larry Holmes KOs Osvaldo Ocasio to retain his WBC heavyweight title 1994: Wayne Gretzky scores 802nd goal, passing Gordie Howe as greatest goal-scorer in NHL history 2002: Iowa State's Cael Sanderson becomes first undefeated 4-time NCAA wrestling champion 2003: Tiger Woods closes with 4-under 68 to win Bay Hill Invitational four straight times 2005: Reggie Miller becomes 13th NBA player to score 25,000 career points 2007: Kobe Bryant becomes second NBA player to score 50 points in four straight games 2013: Wichita State knocks out top-seeded Gonzaga 2013: VCU loses by 25 points in third round of tourney after 46-point win in second