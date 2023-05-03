Lakes and rivers

Ross England of Clear Lake Guide Service reported that, because of the wind, the largemouth bass bite has been tough. He is starting to see the fish moving onto their spawning beds. As the weather warms, though, the bite is expected to break loose. Clear Lake currently sits at 7.6’ Rumsey, which is considered full.

Some friends headed up to Lake Berryessa last week to troll for trout. Water clarity was good, but no trout were found — only a large pike minnow.

The live bait striper bite in the Sacramento and Feather rivers will remain strong if the Department of Water Resources does not release excess water from Lake Oroville or Shasta Lake.

Oceans and bays

We have seen a big increase in the halibut and striper bite now that live anchovies are available, with the larger party boats seeing limits before noon. Due to the fresh water in the North Bay, most boats are still fishing south of the Bay Bridge.

The rockfish season opens on May 15 off the coast. This will be the first time in 20 years anglers will be allowed to fish in water deeper than 300 feet, which will make for a large grade of fish. Rockfish grow at an extremely slow rate. A catchable fish is usually 7-8 years old, and it is possible that a rockfish can live up to 100 years old.

J & P Bait is open

The only supplier of live anchovies in the Bay Area opened for the season on April 25. Located at Pier 47 in San Francisco, this is good news for the halibut and striped bass fishermen in the bay. Prices for the season are $35 for a half scoop and $55 for a full scoop. Their hours are weekdays 6-9 a.m. and weekends 5-10 a.m. Barring any changes, they will remain open through October.

Mokelumne a major salmon supplier

According to Maven’s Notebook, the Mokelumne River runs only 95 miles from the Sierra Nevada into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and accounts for less than 3% of the flow. But the California Department of Fish and Wildlife puts the Mokelumne’s contribution to the 2022 commercial ocean salmon fishery at 51% of the total for hatcheries.

The Mokelumne River Hatchery raises just a fraction of the young salmon, about 6 million of the 32 million produced by Central Valley hatcheries each year.

This number is credited to the partnership between the CDFW hatchery and biologists at the East Bay Municipal Utility District, which gets water from and manages part of the Mokelumne River.

The Mokelumne River Hatchery was built in 1963 to mitigate the spawning habitat lost when EBMUD built Camanche Dam, creating a second reservoir downstream of Pardee Reservoir in the foothills. A rebuild of the hatchery in 2002 optimized conditions for raising salmon from eggs to three-inch smolts, adding water chillers, sediment filters, and UV to kill microorganisms that cause disease.

Net pens keep smolts from being snapped up by predators such as striped bass. The smolt survival rate after leaving these enclosures is also high thanks to refinements driven by data. Net pens are put at the confluence of the Mokelumne and San Joaquin rivers, far enough into the Delta to protect smolts from pumps and predators. Net pen releases are staggered, two days on and two days off, to fool predators.

EBMUD biologists are also helping wild spawning salmon in the Mokelumne. The team spent the last two decades working with private landowners to restore gravel spawning grounds downstream of Camanche Dam. Landowners are often happy to grant river access for adding gravel because they love seeing the salmon.

Now the team is working with landowners to restore floodplains that make nurseries for little fish. It involves a conservation easement on private land, but floodplains can speed up groundwater replenishment.

Wild-born salmon need cool water, especially when the Mokelumne population returns to spawn in the fall. Chinook salmon eggs need the coldest water, especially during Central Valley summers.

During severe drought in fall 2015, EBMUD figured out how to supply that cold water. Camanche Reservoir is required to store cold water but deeper Pardee Reservoir stays colder longer, so the team decided to draw cold water from Camanche in the summer and use Pardee to refresh it in the fall. Dense cold water stays together as it flows through Camanche. It is only slightly colder than in similar years, but will make a big difference for eggs.

