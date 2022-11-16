The Reel Life: Commercial crab season cannot come soon enough

Oceans and bays

The sportfishing fleets operating out of the San Francisco and Bodega bays continue to see limits of Dungeness crab and rockfish. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will conduct another whale entanglement assessment on the first of December and the results will determine the opening of the commercial crab season.

Golden State Sportfishing has experienced limits action on white sturgeon fishing in the Carquinez Strait. Many of the fish are within the slot limit of 40-60 inches, however, all fish above and below that size must be released. The daily limit is one per day and up to three per season. A bite this good without much rain is a promising sign for the remainder of the season.

Lakes and rivers

There is still good water clarity in the Napa River despite the recent rain. With the onset of cooler weather, we will begin to see the bite become less active. The striper bite has slowed down for the first time in weeks. Anglers are still reporting a decent bite, just fewer numbers of fish being caught. The most current reports indicate the bank anglers are catching the usual schoolie size with a few 18- to 24-inch stripers with anchovies and sardines being the most effective bait. Live bullheads, mudsuckers, and jumbo minnows seem to be fairing the best. Trolling, and casting Rattletraps, LV-500's, Swimbaits and Broken Backs throughout the river will still produce fish, but much patience is needed when casting in the colder water. This time of year, the spooning method with 2-4 ounces of P-Line Lazer Minnows is most effective when looking for stripers in the cooler shallow depths. The sturgeon bite in the river is still slow to fair at best, but a few are being caught each week. Look for more fish to start moving into the system. This time of year, try salmon roe as a top bait.

Napa Resource Conservation District needs acorns

Each fall, the Napa Resource Conservation District collects, plants and distributes acorns from local native oak trees in an efforts to re-oak Napa County.

To volunteer for this project, look for acorns on your property or local parks. Valley oak, coast live oak, blue oak and black oak acorns are ones that need to be collected.

Refer to naparcd.org/collect-local-acorns for information on the most viable acorns and the documentation needed when submitting them to the drop off at 1303 Jefferson St., Suite 500B, in Napa.

Whales and microplastics

A new study from Stanford has revealed the staggering and concerning amount of microplastics whales eat every day. The biggest mammals on Earth are forced to consume up to 10,000 of the tiniest man-made pollutants daily, a number far higher than previously imagined. The study published in the Nature Communications Journal this week shows the consumption of microplastics comes not from the mammal gulping them down directly in ocean water, but through one giant step down in the food chain as they consume krill, their primary prey.

Microplastics are a growing concern to the health of the world's oceans, where they are now widespread. About the size of a grain of rice, the toxic particles are polymer fragments created through the erosion of plastic waste. They have also been found in a range of far-flung environments, from the floor of the Mariana Trench to the summit of Mount Everest, and even in the fresh Antarctic snow.

Krill, the shrimp-like crustaceans that form almost the entirety of a blue whale’s diet, can consume microplastics due to their "gastric mill" digestion system and complex digestive enzymes.

As part of a decades-long research project on the habits of whales, scientists at Stanford studied the feeding channels of blue, fin and humpback whales around 50 to 250 yards below the water surface. This region of the ocean is home to the highest population of microplastics-filled krill. The amount of microplastics at that depth, largely in the intestines of the crustacean, is tenfold higher than on the surface, the study found.

Specifically, the study found that blue whales, which can weigh up to 200 tons, consume approximately four tons of krill and eat 10,000 toxic particles a day, while the humpback whale primarily eats small fish but still consumes around 200,000 pieces of microplastics. Fin whales, which eat both krill and fish, ingest between 3 million and 10 million pieces.

Scientists think the consumption of microplastics by krill may make them less fleshy, reducing the caloric value to their giant predators.