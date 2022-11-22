The Reel Life: Crappie, smallmouth caught in Berryessa

Lakes and rivers

At Lake Berryessa, two anglers were catching limits of white crappie on small white jigs. They also managed to land a few smallmouth bass while fishing the main part of the lake near Spanish Flat.

Oceans and bays

Charters offering the rockfish-crab combo seem to be experiencing Groundhog Day. When the weather cooperates, every boat has been scoring limits every day for all on board.

I am hearing reports of a few bluefin tuna still being caught off Monterey and Santa Cruz, with one fish weighing in at 200 pounds caught on a live sardine. Fish are between 30-60 miles west of the harbor.

Klamath Dam removal

The plan to knock down the four dams situated along the lower Klamath River in California and Oregon has been awaiting its last approval from the regulatory committee.

On Thursday, the U.S. regulators voted to support the decision, and the plan received its final approval. With this final approval, the project is set to become the country's largest dam demolition plan.

With the committee's approval, electric power company PacifiCorp signs off on its surrender license for all four dams. The demolition will begin after California, Oregon and the Klamath Renewal Corporation sign off on the surrender. Demolition of the first dam is expected to begin in 2023.

Hastings Island Hunting Preserve

I was invited last week by a friend to join him at Hastings Island Hunting Preserve for a pheasant shoot. Established in 1968, the preserve is a state-licensed, Zone B pheasant club located 10 miles south of Rio Vista. Nestled in California’s Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta on Hastings Island, this private ranch contains an expansive 4,700 acres, with more than 800 acres dedicated solely to prime upland bird cover.

We selected a field with good cover before releasing the dogs. Many of the birds the dogs flushed were out of range, but we ended the day with three pheasants. It was not exactly the best day, but still a fun outing. Members are required to purchase a 20-punch pheasant card, which costs $920. This gives you access to hunting, trap shooting, dog training, and the boat launch. Visit hihp.com for more information.

Road salt and salmon

A group of British Columbia University researchers are hoping to find out if road salt in streams could be harming Pacific salmon.

Because Pacific salmon are in decline and all the factors involved are not known, the team will investigate the seasonal impact of road salt in more than 20 streams around the Lower Mainland and will also grow baby salmon from eggs in high salt water in the lab.

Chris Wood, a UBC researcher, noted that even though adult salmon live in salt water, they grow up in fresh water. There is also evidence that moderate salt levels at a young age can cause mortality and stunted growth.

While there are federal and provincial regulations that set maximum salt levels in streams, these levels are not routinely monitored.

No one has looked yet at patterns of salt exposure, and with the use of road salt in Canada increasing by about 2.5% each year with many municipalities using thousands of tons of salt for winter maintenance each year, the team of researchers and community partners is hopeful it will be able to determine if road salt is a factor in the decline of the Pacific salmon population.

Instruments will be set up to monitor salt levels continuously, with volunteers downloading the data onto their phones every two months, to help the research team discover any patterns as well as pulses during the winter.

Once they collect that information, the team will take freshly fertilized salmon eggs and raise them in salt “pulses” based on what has been measured in nature during the five-year project.

There are ways for the public to help as well. The team says community engagement is key and they’re looking for streamkeeper groups and volunteers to become “citizen scientists.”

The public can help, too, by using sand instead of salt. They can also use pet-friendly salts that are thought to be less dangerous for animals, including salmon, and can spread out road salt evenly, not in clumps.

11,000-year-old fish trap

As reported by FishBIO, Researchers have discovered a stone fish trap believed to be at least 11,000 years old off the coast of southeast Alaska, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The NOAA said a team of scientists from Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration was exploring an "underwater region" of southeast Alaska in May before discovering what NOAA believes to be the "oldest stone fish weir ever found in the world."

The NOAA said before the discovery that the the oldest known weirs dated from 7,500 to 8,000 years ago.

“The entire vessel was bouncing with excitement when we realized it was indeed a weir,” said Dr. Kelly Monteleone, an archaeologist at the University of Calgary who piloted the underwater craft on the exploration journey that found the weir. “Personally, I felt relief after a decade of saying this was a weir, and finally confirming the location was satisfying and exhilarating,"