The Reel Life: Fruitful days at Lake Berryessa and on the coast

Lakes and rivers

I have to say Nathan Kelsch of Big Nate’s Guide Service knows how to find the fish at Lake Berryessa.

He had two clients out on the lake one day this week and they caught 21 fish and lost another 10 by 10 a.m. They landed 10 Eagle Lake rainbows, nine king salmon, a bass and a pike minnow, formerly known as a squaw fish.

Oceans and bays

One of my high school friends, Bobby Cabrera, was nice enough to invite me out on the Lovely Martha this week. Reports had been good the previous two days with limits or near limits off Montara Beach close to Half Moon Bay. The ocean conditions were ideal with no wind or swell. The water conditions looked good, other than some jellyfish and kelp floating in the water.

By day’s end, the boat ended up with nine salmon to 25 pounds and two halibut for 14 anglers. Not the best day, but I did land one of the quality halibut. I almost had one salmon that ran about 20 pounds, but the line broke before the crew could net the fish.

Ross Corbet of the Pacific Angler trailered his boat up to Fort Bragg to try some albacore fishing. On back-to-back days, his crew landed over 40 fish. They also had a bonus dorado. Even a bluefin was hooked, but they were not able to land the fish. The run to the warm water is only about 10 miles offshore.

The Reel Obsession Sportfishing out of Fort Bragg gets the price for the largest albacore of the week, a whopping 45-pounder.

2022 waterfowl population survey results

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released its report on 2022 Trends in Duck Breeding Populations, based on surveys conducted in May and early June by FWS, Canadian Wildlife Service and other partners.

Total populations were estimated at 34.2 million breeding ducks in the traditional survey area, 12% lower than 2019’s estimate of 38.9 million and 4% below the long-term average (since 1955).

“Although the beneficial effects of timely precipitation during late winter and spring were evident by high pond counts across the eastern prairies, the total duck estimate in the traditional survey area was the lowest in nearly 20 years,” said DU Chief Scientist Dr. Steve Adair. “The drop in duck numbers reflects the consequences of low production caused by multiple years of prairie drought — including 2021, which was one of the most severe and widespread in nearly four decades. But the survey revealed some bright spots for duck populations and provided optimism for good production this summer and carry-over of favorable pond conditions into fall and winter.”

Whether it's good news or bad, Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam said, Ducks Unlimited believes in following the science.

“We are grateful for our federal, state, and provincial partners resuming the surveys to gather the data we've all come to rely on,” he said. “This year’s survey revealed what many expected, lower breeding duck populations partly as result of the drought we’ve experienced the last few years. While we never like to see these declines, we know that prairie drought can increase wetland productivity and sets the stage for waterfowl success when the water returns, much as it did this spring in parts of the prairie. We will not stop working toward our vision of skies filled with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever.”

America's first waterfowl refuge is dry

The Klamath Basin is dry! For the first time in history, America’s first national wildlife refuge established for waterfowl conservation purposes by Theodore Roosevelt is a barren wasteland. Millions of migratory waterfowl, shorebirds and other essential wildlife species will not have anywhere there or at the neighboring Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge to rest, refuel and prepare for their migration. This could have a permanent, lasting effect on migrating birds and local wildlife along the Pacific Flyway.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released this news announcement on Aug. 26: “Tule Lake and Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuges will be closed to all public upland game bird and waterfowl hunting during the fall/winter 2022-23 season. Beginning Sept. 17, 2022, and continuing through March 10, 2023, this closure will affect upland game bird seasons, the general waterfowl season, special group waterfowl hunts (youth, veterans, women) and late season duck and goose hunts. The decision to close the hunt season was based on the ongoing and severe drought conditions and lack of available habitat, including food, water and shelter, to support upland game and migratory water birds.”

While this is an absolute travesty to outdoor sportsmen everywhere, there is a solution on the table creating hope for a future that once was a reality.