Lakes and rivers

Dennis Grossi from Grossi’s Guide Service reported a good striper bite in the Napa River. His last four trips produced 53 stripers, even with losing several at the boat. There were 18 keepers, most caught on rattle traps working the sloughs. Dennis is booking trips in the river through the fall.

Oceans and bays

Rockfish limits have been the rule along the Marin coast, and some of the party boats have been loading up with limits of ling cod before working the North Bar for a healthy halibut count. The halibut are making their move out to the Marin County beaches, and the larger grade of this flatfish have been found on the North Bar and up the coast.

With the weather too rough offshore, boats have been limited to coastal rockfishing. The action, however, has been outstanding once clear water in the 54-degree range has been found. Bluefin tuna chasing remains on hold due to the offshore weather, but the months of August and September are expected to be calmer.

The first albacore tuna reports are coming in from southern Oregon, with boats catching over 50 per trip. It will not be long until we see the bite pick up off Fort Bragg and Bodega Bay. Ross Corbet will be trailering his Pacific Angler Sportfishing boat to Fort Bragg in mid-August to chase these tuna.

Pacific halibut season

The end is near for the California Pacific halibut season. At press time, catch rates in California, Oregon, and Washington were at 85% of an annual quota that was set at 40,000 pounds. This does not have much effect on Bay Area fishermen because most of the halibut we catch are California halibut. Those that venture north to Eureka catch the very large Pacific halibut in deeper ocean waters.

Salt water trifecta

Last week, I was scheduled for a bluefin tuna trip aboard the Pacific Angler out of Alameda. The weather did not cooperate, and Captain Ross Corbet suggested we go after ling cod, rockfish and halibut. We ran north up to Duxbury Reef, just off Stinson Beach. Using live anchovies every drift, we landed some quality fish. After about three hours of drifting, we had 60 rockfish (limits) and 12 ling cod (limits). We then ran to the North Bar to drift for halibut. The ocean was a bit rough and a few drifts did not produce any fish. At our captain’s recommendation, we motored to Treasure Island as it has been a hot spot. After a few more hours of fishing, we landed limits of halibut (12). Pretty good day. even though it was not tuna.

Fishing bounty hunter

If that sounds like a fantasy gig that could not possibly exist, just ask the guy who earned nearly $70,000 last year recreationally fishing. Suddenly the idea of becoming a full-time fish predator doesn’t sound so crazy, does it?

According to a story on kpic.com out of Oregon, that lucky angler (who has opted to remain nameless in the news) raked in $69,230 between May 1, 2022 and Sept. 3, 2022 by catching northern pikeminnows in the Columbia and Snake rivers. It’s all part of a conservation project started in 1991 to rid these waters of a predatory fish that has a negative impact on salmon and steelhead, two species that drive much of the recreational angling economy in the region. The Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program is managed by the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission (PSMFC), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The prize funding, however, is supplied by the Bonneville Power Administration, and they’re not chintzy with their market prices.

Pikeminnows measuring 9 inches or longer can net an angler $6 to $10 each — and the more fish you turn in, the more your fish are worth. To keep things interesting, Washington and Oregon also tag hundreds of pikeminnows, and a tagged fish’s value ranges from $200 to $500.

In 2022, 1,200 people registered for the program, and collectively, they removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnows from the system. As for the angler who made more than the average yearly cubicle-farm salary, he or she personally caught nearly 7,000 fish in five short months. To do that, I’d say this angler may have made pikeminnow hunting a full-time job.

