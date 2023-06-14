Oceans and bays

The large tides have started to subside, and the halibut bite is back on the upswing. Limits are common since the California Department of Fish and Wildlife reduced the daily bag limit to two 22-inch halibut.

Ross Corbet of the Pacific Angler always seems to lead the fleet with successive days of halibut and bass limits. With the dramatic increase in angling pressure, J&P Bait in San Francisco will often sell out of live anchovies on weekends.

At Bodega Bay, the weather was the only limiting factor during the initial week of deep-water rock fishing. Captain Rick Powers found phenomenal action with 27 limits of big vermilion, canary yellow and Boccaccio rockfish, along with 27 limits of ling cod to 25 pounds. As you can imagine, good weather is essential, as it is a 25-mile run to the deep water off Bodega Bay.

Lakes and rivers

Big Nate’s Guide Service was out on Lake Berryessa last week when they had 13 hookups, with the crew winning six of those battles. The fish were scattered, at depths from the surface to 65 feet. Speed trolling is the ticket when these fish are not on bait.

The bite was fair, with many different species being caught. Most of the fish caught were king salmon, anywhere from 10 inches up to 10-plus pounds. They also caught Eagle Lake trout, spotted bass, smallmouth bass, Sacramento pike minnow and small Kokanee.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported that for the 2023 season, Lake Berryessa will be stocked with 100,000 Chinook salmon, 50,000 Kokanee salmon, and 50,000 rainbow trout.

Bob Fisher of Wombat Charters caught and released a dozen stripers down the Napa River last week. He reported that the bite has been slow due to murky water creating a “hit or miss” situation, and this challenge has prevented him taking any bookings.

Snapping turtle

A prehistoric creature is lurking in Lake Ralphine at Santa Rosa’s Howarth Memorial Park.

Just a few feet away from the docks, a reptile with a gnarled shell and bony beak was recently spotted paddling beneath the surface of the murky water. Perhaps it was seeking out its next meal, a bullfrog, a salamander, or sunfish — or simply minding its own business.

“That’s a big-ass snapping turtle,” Reddit user CRSR707 said in a video posted of the animal that is now being investigated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Santa Rosa’s Recreation & Parks staff.

The origins of the invasive reptile are unknown. Snapping turtles are a non-native species in California. But it is not unheard of to find them in lakes or streams, or even crawling along city sidewalks. This is because people buy them as pets, even though the animals are illegal to possess in California without a permit.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people get them when they’re babies and do not care about the law,” Wendy Rozonewski of JNW Animal Rescue in Vallejo told the Press Democrat. “But when they start to get too big or aggressive, they start releasing the animals in water or not far from where they live. While the turtle will survive, it can kill off our native species.”

Most snapping turtles have a widespread range throughout the eastern United States, where they have been creeping through wetlands unchanged for nearly 90 million years. And though the reptiles have a reputation for being aggressive with an ability to break bones with a single bite, they are typically docile while underwater and will simply swim away from any perceived threat. Their behavior is a defense mechanism that protects them because, unlike other turtles, they cannot fully tuck their head and limbs inside their shells, according to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. A snapping turtle’s neck can also extend up to half its body length to catch its prey.

There are three snapping turtle species recognized in the United States: the common snapping turtle, the alligator snapping turtle, and the Suwannee alligator snapping turtle, which can range in size from 10 to 150 pounds. Just 25 to 30 sightings of snapping turtles have been reported across California, according to Greg Martinelli, a program manager with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. He said that he has seen only one in Sonoma County.

The subspecies of the specimen seen in Lake Ralphine has not yet been determined, but experts are working to identify the animal before taking further action.

No. 1 recreational activity

Angling is among the most popular outdoor activities in the United States. Roughly 50-60 million Americans engage in fishing at least once a year. Along with such participation comes a huge industry, with around $50 billion in annual retail sales promising increased angling success by purchasing all the latest gimmicks.

The most essential tackle, the humble hook and line, has existed for much longer than recreational fishing. Historically, the hook-and-line setup was made from shell or bone, dating back at least 16,000 years. However, during the sixth century, when metallurgy — the practice of extracting and working with metals — was invented, fishing hooks were made from copper and bronze. The hooks were then attached to lines made of plant fibers, sinew, horsehair, silk, or other natural materials to haul in the bounty.

