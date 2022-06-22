The Reel Life: Halibut bite in the bay remains favorable

Oceans and bays

The halibut bite in the San Francisco Bay remains favorable.

There was some interesting bycatch this week when a sportsman on The Salty Lady, fishing near Alcatraz, hooked a migrating king salmon and a fisherman on the Outerlimits hooked a 6-foot sturgeon on a live anchovy. Both the salmon and the sturgeon were released, the salmon due to the closed season and the sturgeon because a barbed hook is illegal.

The Riptide and New Captain Pete out of Half Moon Bay reported quick salmon limits this week below Pigeon Point, where the season remains open.

My stepdaughter, Liesl Wolf Heinemann, came home for a week from Cal Poly before starting a summer job at Salmon Lake, so we decided to spend a day halibut fishing.

We jumped aboard the Chasin Crustaceans, which departs from Horseshoe Cove right under the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge. After a short trip across the bay to Pier 47 to grab some live anchovies from J & P Bait, we headed to the Berkeley flats to join the rest of the fleet — probably 100 boats. The tide was not as we’d hoped, but we were able to land six medium-sized halibut for the six on board.

When the wind came up, our boat headed to Paradise, just off the Tiburon Peninsula. With no luck there, our captain decided to try Belvedere Cove for the last hour of the trip. The bite broke loose and we landed 13 halibut to 35 pounds in just one hour.

Golden State Sportfishing has been running successful shark trips in the bay. They have been fishing Racoon Straits, adjacent to Angel Island, where an assortment of seven gill, leopard, and smooth hound have been feeding on squid.

Lakes and rivers

Rustic Rob’s Guide Service made a trip to Lake Berryessa last week and found an assortment of kokanee, kings, trout, and even a couple of bass. Rocky Mountain tackle sling blades trolled in front of wedding ring spinners have been the hot set-up.

California Trout Nigiri Project

This organization has existed for 50 years, its primary mission being to ensure healthy waters and resilient wild fish for a better California. It is the project organizers’ belief that abundant wild fish indicate healthy waters and that healthy waters benefit all Californians.

Now in its eighth year, Nigiri has scientifically demonstrated that food web productivity created by mimicking natural winter flood patterns on farmed floodplains when the fields are idle can be critical to recovering healthy robust populations of fish and wildlife in the Central Valley.

The floodplain project continues to expand, with more than 10,000 acres planned in the Yolo and Sutter bypasses. The new combination of Nigiri North (Sutter Bypass) and Nigiri South (Yolo Bypass) continues to negotiate permitting regulations for large-scale implementation of floodplain management on working lands of the Central Valley’s flood control infrastructure. Working in partnership with DWR, CDFW, landowners, and the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences, among many others, the science-based program has demonstrated that productivity created by shallow inundation of floodplains on dormant rice fields is critical to supporting the food webs on which self-sustaining populations of fish depend, particularly endangered winter-run Chinook salmon and wildlife in the Central Valley.

My thanks to Caltrout.org for all the useful information provided here. Please check out their website to learn more about their organization.

Shellfish quarantine

The California Department of Public Health has announced the annual quarantine of sport-harvested mussels gathered along the California coast. The quarantine began May 1 and applies to all species of mussels that are recreationally harvested for human consumption along the coast, including all bays and estuaries. During the quarantine, mussels should be harvested only for use as bait. The quarantine is in place to protect the public against poisoning that can lead to serious illness, including coma and death.

Fish Hawk TD

I purchased the Fish Hawk TD a couple of years ago with the intent to use it mostly at Lake Berryessa to find the thermocline. A thermocline is the transition layer between the warmer mixed water at the surface and the cooler deep water below. It is relatively easy to tell when you have reached the thermocline in a body of water because there is a sudden change in temperature. Trout and salmon prefer water temperature in the low 50’s. The Fish Hawk TD reveals water temperatures from the surface all the way to the bottom. Two operation modes display the water temperature every 5 feet, or at the maximum depth. Temperature and water pressure sensors sample multiple times per second for unmatched speed and accuracy. This product retails for about $200 and it really works for finding fish.

Brent Randol can be reached at brentrandol@comcast.net or 707-481-3319.