The Reel Life: Hennessey all about that bass

Lakes and rivers

Bass is about all that is worth talking about at Lake Hennessey as there is a fair bite. Finesse techniques with drop shotting or split shotting Robo Worms or crawdad-colored creature baits on offshore rocks, or rock walls have been producing the best results. Jigs, or deep cranks are preferred on the rocks.

We are looking for the bass to start moving into shallow water while looking for bait as the water temps continue to cool. No reports of crappie or trout in some time. The launch remains open for now.

At Lake Berryessa, trollers are fishing the surface to 40 feet deep while using shad and spoons. They continue to bag limits of rainbows, along with big king salmon and spotted and smallmouth bass.

Oceans and bays

The salmon season will close on Halloween. With the decreased bite, many party boats have changed to targeting rockfish and ling cod. On days they can make the 25-mile trip to the Farallons, limits have been the rule. There have been a few reports of blue fin tuna still being caught 35 miles off Half Moon Bay. The Outerlimits made the trip with 10 anglers and came home empty handed. The story they tell is that there was one hit, but no hook-ups.

Anglers fishing out of Bodega Bay are experiencing phenomenal rockfish and lingcod fishing. Jigs, bars, swimbaits and squid-tipped shrimp flies are all producing quality fish.

Reports from Tomales Bay show a strong halibut bite on swimbaits and Jacksmelt with the top spots being McClure Beach and the mouth of the bay.

Dodger Stadium goose

It is not often you spot a greater white-fronted goose in any sort of urban or suburban setting in California, but that is exactly what happened Wednesday night at a sold-out Dodger Stadium in front of 53,000 baseball fans and a national television audience. The now famous goose landed on the outfield grass during the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres divisional playoff game, proving to be good luck for the Padres.

Greater white-fronted geese are seasonal visitors to California, spending the fall and winter in the Central Valley or passing through on their way to Mexico. They much prefer flooded rice fields and rural agricultural areas to the bright lights and box seats. Given its landing spot in Dodger Stadium, Mexico is the likely destination for this celebrity goose. A population of greater white-fronted geese from the Bristol Bay area of Alaska annually migrate through California on their way to Mexico.

It is not unusual for migrating ducks and geese, particularly young-of-the-year birds on their first migration, to get lost or separated from their flocks, or become tired and disoriented on their journey. All that green grass in Dodger Stadium was probably just too much to resist. The goose was collected by stadium staff. The Dodgers administration told the California Department of Fish & Wildlife the goose was quickly taken outside the stadium, safely released and then flew away.

Fishing license changes

I have some good news for anglers: California has embraced and implemented the necessary changes to bring you 365-day fishing licenses sooner than expected. Beginning Nov. 15, anglers will be able to purchase a 2023 fishing license that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023 and last the entire year. All licenses purchased on or after Jan. 1, 2023 will be effective from the date of purchase for a continuous 365 days.

California elk

California is home to three subspecies of elk — tule elk, Roosevelt elk, and Rocky Mountain elk. Elk is usually a social animal that establishes resident herds year-round. Male elk, known as bulls, are well known for their distinct “bugle” to attract female elk, known as cows. The females have calls that can sound like barking and also lower-pitched calls to communicate with their young, known as calves.

A natural elk diet can consist of grasses, forbs, plants, trees, fungi and aquatic vegetation, with each subspecies preferring specific habitat. Tule elk are uniquely adapted to a Mediterranean climate and they currently range from the Central Valley to the Tehachapi and coastal mountain ranges. They are the smallest elk subspecies in North America, with adult males weighing up to 550 pounds and adult females up to 425 pounds. Roosevelt elk occupy a limited range in northwestern California with temperate rain forests. The Rocky Mountain elk are native to northeastern California, but were introduced to the Tehachapi Mountains in Southern California in 1966 for hunting purposes. As elk populations grow, and climate change alters habitat suitability across subspecies, elk distributions may change.

Sea lion sickness

The sea lions are suffering from domoic acid poisoning, which has sickened hundreds, if not thousands of sea lions along the California coast in recent weeks.

Domoic acid is a neurotoxin that is naturally produced by harmful algal blooms. The toxin can cause seizures, disorientation, brain damage and, ultimately, death.

Biologists at the care center are working to heal the creatures so they can return to the wild.

Lauren Palmer of the Marine Mammal Care Center advised that if you spot a sea lion suffering from a seizure in the wild, it is best to alert the rescue agencies.

“The worst thing you can do is to approach the creatures, as that may stimulate them to have full-blown seizures,” she said. “They’re not aware of their surroundings and what’s going on, so leaving them alone is the most important thing we can do.”