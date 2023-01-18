The Reel Life: Higher lake levels good for fishing

Lakes and rivers

The recent rains have greatly improved water levels in Northern California. Lake Hennessy has filled. Lake Berryessa has risen 15 feet, needing only another 30 feet to be full. The water has reached the bottom of the Capell Cove boat ramp. Clear Lake has risen four feet and now stands at five feet from the maximum pool. This should really improve boating and fishing opportunities in the coming year.

Oceans and bays

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted a risk assessment on Jan. 11 and lifted the recreational trap restriction currently in place and issued a fleet advisory. Translation of this order means that recreational crabbers can now use traps rather than hoops. The commercial fleet can also use traps, but they are restricted to 50% of their permit.

Salmon sighting season

It is refreshing to see water and fish in the Napa River. Chinook salmon are staged in the estuary as early as August and wait for the first rains of the season.

Napa Resource Conservation District environmental scientists Martin Perales and Paul Blank were out on the Napa River in late December conducting Chinook spawner and carcass surveys from their kayaks.

As they float down the river, they take data on the location of any live Chinook salmon, carcasses, and redds (salmon nests). This data, their juvenile fish monitoring efforts, and reports from citizen scientists keep them informed on how successful the fish are when spawning. When a salmon constructs its nest, the geometry of the nest actually encourages river water to percolate through the gravel. That provides oxygen to the eggs and young that are buried.

There are many things they can learn from the fish carcasses our scientists’ encounter. They collect otoliths (fish ear stones) and genetic material from salmon carcasses they find so that they can better understand the salmon’s life history and determine if they were spawned in the Napa River. However, carcasses have seemed very rare in recent years. The scientists recently witnessed a coyote eating a salmon carcass and noted many partially eaten carcasses.

In the words of our fish specialist, “The coyotes have nothing to do and all day to do it. It is hard for us to compete.”

Kayak surveys were conducted in late December 2022, before the January 2023 storms. At the time, it seemed that while it was not a great year as far as amount of water in the river, they expected that a decent number of Chinook were able to spawn. With our recent storms, however, that may have changed. If most of the spawning happened during our first couple smaller storms, these more recent January storms could potentially disrupt redds. It is a complex ecosystem with many contributing factors, and we will not know exactly what the result will be until juvenile fish sampling with the Rotary Screw Trap begins this spring.

Surveys were conducted from Bale Lane to Pope Street and from Oakville to Yountville. During the surveys, the results found:

• 18 redds, eight of which had adult fish present

• Six carcasses

• 29 fish

If you see salmon, let them know. Email Martin Perales a photo or video and a location at MartinP@NapaRCD.org.

Salmon making their way up Putah Creek

As reported by the Daily Republic of Fairfield:

It has been a comeback year for salmon in Putah Creek.

Max Stevenson, the streamkeeper for the Lower Putah Creek Coordinating Committee and the Solano County Water Agency, estimates more than 500 fish are in the creek system.

The boards at the Los Rios Check Dam were removed in late October, and the fish have been making their way into the creek ever since.

“There are hundreds of salmon in the system, and they are still coming up,” said Stevenson, who took over Jan. 10 for longtime streamkeeper Rich Marovich. “There are probably more than 500.”

This year, ironically, it is the drought that may have helped bring the fish back to Putah Creek, Stevenson said. That is because despite the lack of rainfall, the stability of Lake Berryessa has allowed for normal water flows in the creek, and that has given a place for the salmon to go.

“That is probably one of the reasons,” said Stevenson, adding the water temperature is very good.

Officials also put in about 80 tons of gravel to build and improve spawning areas, and Stevenson said the fish have claimed the new territories and are using them for spawning.

Stevenson said the fish are easily seen from the Winters Park area, and specifically from the railroad and car bridges.

“They are jumping out of the water, so next year, we may use even more gravel.” It was suggested maybe 500 tons could be brought into the creek.

The past practice in the creek has been to simply dig up the redd areas, loosening the existing gravel and other materials in the stream so the fish do not have to work so hard to build the spawning nests.

All the work is an effort to get the spawning numbers up to the record levels of more than 1,500 fish. Nearly 2,000 were counted in the fall of 2016.

Today in sports history: Jan. 19 Video 1937: Nap Lajoie, Tris Speaker and Cy Young are elected to Baseball Hall of Fame 1972: Sandy Koufax of the LA Dodgers becomes youngest player elected to Baseball Hall of Fame 1974: Notre Dame snaps UCLA's 88-game winning streak 2005: LeBron James becomes youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double 2006: Irina Slutskaya wins her record seventh European figure skating title 2008: Bode Miller becomes most successful US skier ever with 28 World Cup wins 2012: Serena Williams earns her 500th career match win 2014: Russell Wilson throws 35-yard TD on 4th down to advance Seahawks to Super Bowl 2014: Peyton Manning leads Broncos to first Super Bowl trip in 15 years 2015: Lindsey Vonn wins a super-G for her record 63rd World Cup victory 2017: Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic defeated by wild-card Denis Istomin