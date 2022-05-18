The Reel Life: Lake Hennessey to get rare DFW trout plant

Lakes and rivers

The Department of Fish and Wildlife has scheduled a trout plant the week of May 22 at Lake Hennessey. It has been many years since this lake was on the plant schedule, so this is good news for anglers.

Big Nate’s Guide Service continues to bag limits of trout and salmon at Lake Berryessa when the spring winds subside. Fish can still be found in the top 40 feet of water.

The Clear Lake bass bite has been on the slow side. Water temperature is holding about 60 degrees and even though the bass are nesting, the cold water makes for a tough bite. The lake currently sits at zero on the Rumsey scale, which measures water levels; a full lake is seven. At this point, most launch ramps are open except for at the state park. But with dropping levels, launching will be nonexistent by mid-summer.

Oceans and bays

The salmon bite remains strong when the fleet is not deterred by the winds. Boats are headed to either the Marin County coast or Pedro Point for limits or near limits. Outer Limits reported in with 39 salmon in 90 minutes. At one point they had five salmon onboard at once.

I will make my first trip of the year next week on the Salty Lady with a fishing club has been in existence for over 25 years. I have been a member now for over 15 years. The club is comprised of 12 local anglers who go salmon fishing four times during the season. Fishing results next week.

The salmon in Bodega Bay have been nonexistent. Most of the boats venturing out are finding limits of quality rock fish either toward the Russian River or Point Reyes. Tomales Bay is still running 55 feet with no reports of halibut being caught.

One fish that can be consistently caught in Tomales is the stingray. They are easy to catch using squid for bait out on the mud flats in 5 feet of water. There is always a debate if they are good to eat. I have found them to taste about as good as the Tomales Bay mud, but they are fun to catch and release some will run as large as 100 pounds.

It sounds like a broken record, but halibut limits continue to be reported by the fleet in the San Francisco Bay. The Pacific Angler had a group of Oakland Athletics onboard during an off day last week. They managed to limit and even catch a few fish for the crew.

JP Bait in San Francisco anticipated live anchovies by this time, but nothing yet.

Posey’s ranch for sale

If you are a baseball fan and an outdoor enthusiast, this might be the property for you.

Buster Posey has listed Springer Lodge, his 106-acre hunting ranch in Oroville, for a mere $3.9 million. Posey grew up hunting and fishing in his native Georgia and bought the property in 2016 to pass on the tradition to his four children, according to the report. Ducks, doves, quails, turkeys and bucks are game on the property, and bass and catfish can be caught when fishing.

The sprawling property encompasses a lake and two creeks for fishing and hunting. There is a main house, a barn, a workshop and a caretaker’s house. Visit bit.ly/3NiQ9Bq for a great video of the ranch listed by the selling agent and more information.

Lake Berryessa grant

The California State Department of Water Resources announced that Napa County’s Lake Berryessa Resort Improvement District will receive a $637,000 grant to support local water infrastructure amid the state’s ongoing drought. The district is expected to use the grant to install a floating intake system and improve water transportation infrastructure. The grant comes from the state’s Small Community Drought Relief Program and is one of 17 grants announced for counties across Northern California and the Central Valley.

Rotary Screw Trap

So far this year, there has been enough flow in the Napa River for the Napa Resource Conservation District to run the trap for 13 days. Since its closure on April 29, the NRCD has caught a good number of steelhead trout, Chinook salmon, and pacific lamprey. These three fish are of great interest to us because they are all anadromous and their populations are either critically low or threatened.

Brent Randol can be reached at brentrandol@comcast.net or 707-481-3319.